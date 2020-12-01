Healthy Chocolate Pie Recipes

Chocolate Amaretto Pie

Who knew a pie recipe could taste so good? Homemade chocolate pie is a must-have at many holiday gatherings and this one will set a new bar. The velvety filling is lightened up by swapping in some cornstarch for some of the egg yolks traditionally used for thickening. The pairing of bittersweet chocolate with the nutty amaretto flavor is pure almond joy that's only better topped with cinnamon-spiced whipped cream (included!).