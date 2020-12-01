Healthy Pie Crust Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pie crust recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Butter Pastry Dough

This easy pastry and pie dough recipe makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies. Use it for apple, pumpkin, pecan or any fruit pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Pie Crust

This nutty whole-wheat pie crust recipe is a perfect base for fruit pie fillings and quiches. Do not overmix the dough or the crust will become tough, and chill the dough for at least one hour to ensure flakiness.
By Stacy Fraser

Master Pie Dough

Cream cheese makes this all-purpose pie dough malleable. Plus, whole-wheat pastry flour adds fiber and other nutrients. If your dough is too cold to cooperate when you roll it, let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Use this easy pie dough recipe as a base for pumpkin, pecan and other holiday pies.
By Hilary Meyer

Lemon Icebox Pie with Coconut-Graham Cracker Crust

Light and delicious, this easy old-fashioned lemon icebox pie takes dessert up a notch thanks to coconut in the crust, which boosts both flavor and texture. For the brightest hit of citrus use fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Look for graham crackers made with 100% whole-wheat flour to get the most fiber. Seeing graham flour on the label? Good news--that's coarsely ground whole-wheat.
By Sarah Epperson

Yogurt Pie Crust

This all-purpose crust is updated with whole-wheat pastry flour and uses plain Greek yogurt to replace some of the butter. It handles beautifully, making it easy to get your crust into the pie pan.
By Virginia Willis

Blueberry Tart with Walnut Crust

For this tart a few tablespoons of maple syrup sweeten the blueberry topping and round out the flavor of the cream filling.
By Molly Stevens

Sweet Potato Pie

Join the ranks of many southern families who make this perfectly spiced sweet potato pie their go-to holiday dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach Pie

Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.
By Stephanie Olson

Chocolate Tart with Hazelnut Shortbread Crust

A sublime silky chocolate custard fills this simple hazelnut shortbread crust. Serve garnished with whipped cream and toasted hazelnuts for a special touch.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap-Walnut Crust

We pulled out a few of our favorite EatingWell tricks to achieve plenty of creaminess in our pumpkin cheesecake without all the saturated fat of a typical recipe: nutrient-packed canned pumpkin and pureed nonfat cottage cheese replace some of the cream cheese. A touch of pumpkin pie spice warms up the flavor. For the crust, shop the natural-foods section for gingersnaps without any hydrogenated oil. Simple toasted walnuts are an elegant garnish. Or try making candied walnuts. Just be careful not to eat all of them before they make it to the cake!
By Katie Webster

EatingWell All-Purpose Pie Crust

This easy all-purpose pie crust gets a nutritional lift from whole-wheat pastry flour and uses butter along with reduced-fat sour cream and canola oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Tart with Pecan-Shortbread Crust

A pleasant tang, courtesy of Greek yogurt in the filling, and a mascarpone cheese whipped cream topping take this healthy pumpkin dessert recipe above and beyond classic pumpkin pie.
By Lia Huber

Inspiration and Ideas

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
Berry Pie with Creamy Filling

Berry Pie with Creamy Filling

This healthy pie recipe is made with fresh berries, a slimmed-down zwieback crumb crust, and a tangy yogurt filling and then served with mint sprigs and a colorful low-calorie fruit glaze.
Mixed Berry Hand Pies

Mixed Berry Hand Pies

Gluten-Free Pie Crust

Gluten-Free Pie Crust

Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Walnut Pastry Dough

Walnut Pastry Dough

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap-Walnut Crust

We pulled out a few of our favorite EatingWell tricks to achieve plenty of creaminess in our pumpkin cheesecake without all the saturated fat of a typical recipe: nutrient-packed canned pumpkin and pureed nonfat cottage cheese replace some of the cream cheese. A touch of pumpkin pie spice warms up the flavor. For the crust, shop the natural-foods section for gluten-free gingersnaps without any hydrogenated oil. Simple toasted walnuts are an elegant garnish. Or try making candied walnuts. Just be careful not to eat all of them before they make it to the cake!

All Healthy Pie Crust Recipes

Crust for Two

Makes just enough for a two-person tart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shortbread Pecan Pie Crust

Looking for a pie crust that's gluten-free, vegan and devourably delicious? This is the only recipe you'll need. Chewy pecans and crisp oats combine in the food processor with coconut oil and maple syrup for an easy-to-prepare pie crust (no rolling necessary!) that's packed with flavor and reminiscent of classic shortbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie

Sweet strawberries and tangy rhubarb nestle into a flaky, buttery crust for a pie so beautiful, you almost won't want to cut into it. A slab pie is the ultimate dessert for time-crunched cooks: it's baked right in a jelly roll pan and makes enough to serve a crowd.
By Stephanie Olson
