Healthy Pie Crust Recipes

Butter Pastry Dough
This easy pastry and pie dough recipe makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies. Use it for apple, pumpkin, pecan or any fruit pie.
Whole-Wheat Pie Crust
This nutty whole-wheat pie crust recipe is a perfect base for fruit pie fillings and quiches. Do not overmix the dough or the crust will become tough, and chill the dough for at least one hour to ensure flakiness.
Master Pie Dough
Cream cheese makes this all-purpose pie dough malleable. Plus, whole-wheat pastry flour adds fiber and other nutrients. If your dough is too cold to cooperate when you roll it, let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Use this easy pie dough recipe as a base for pumpkin, pecan and other holiday pies.
Lemon Icebox Pie with Coconut-Graham Cracker Crust
Light and delicious, this easy old-fashioned lemon icebox pie takes dessert up a notch thanks to coconut in the crust, which boosts both flavor and texture. For the brightest hit of citrus use fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Look for graham crackers made with 100% whole-wheat flour to get the most fiber. Seeing graham flour on the label? Good news--that's coarsely ground whole-wheat.
Yogurt Pie Crust
This all-purpose crust is updated with whole-wheat pastry flour and uses plain Greek yogurt to replace some of the butter. It handles beautifully, making it easy to get your crust into the pie pan.
Blueberry Tart with Walnut Crust
For this tart a few tablespoons of maple syrup sweeten the blueberry topping and round out the flavor of the cream filling.
Sweet Potato Pie
Join the ranks of many southern families who make this perfectly spiced sweet potato pie their go-to holiday dessert.
Peach Pie
Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.
Chocolate Tart with Hazelnut Shortbread Crust
A sublime silky chocolate custard fills this simple hazelnut shortbread crust. Serve garnished with whipped cream and toasted hazelnuts for a special touch.
Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap-Walnut Crust
We pulled out a few of our favorite EatingWell tricks to achieve plenty of creaminess in our pumpkin cheesecake without all the saturated fat of a typical recipe: nutrient-packed canned pumpkin and pureed nonfat cottage cheese replace some of the cream cheese. A touch of pumpkin pie spice warms up the flavor. For the crust, shop the natural-foods section for gingersnaps without any hydrogenated oil. Simple toasted walnuts are an elegant garnish. Or try making candied walnuts. Just be careful not to eat all of them before they make it to the cake!
EatingWell All-Purpose Pie Crust
This easy all-purpose pie crust gets a nutritional lift from whole-wheat pastry flour and uses butter along with reduced-fat sour cream and canola oil.
Pumpkin Tart with Pecan-Shortbread Crust
A pleasant tang, courtesy of Greek yogurt in the filling, and a mascarpone cheese whipped cream topping take this healthy pumpkin dessert recipe above and beyond classic pumpkin pie.