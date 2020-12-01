Healthy Frozen Yogurt Recipes

Find healthy, delicious frozen yogurt recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
By Adam Hickman

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Grasshopper Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy grasshopper mint and chocolate ice cream pie recipe, you'll save about 150 calories and half the saturated fat per serving versus a traditional ice cream pie by using nonfat Greek yogurt and heart-healthy oil instead of butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yogurt Banana Sundae

Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Frozen Yogurt

We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Yogurt Pops

Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.
By Nancy Baggett

Watermelon-Yogurt Ice

Inspired by creamy watermelon sherbet, our light and refreshing dessert captures the essence of summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy mocha chocolate ice cream pie recipe, crumbled chocolate cookies make an easy and tasty crust for the chocolate-coffee filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant Mango Frozen Yogurt

It couldn't be simpler to make frozen yogurt in a food processor. In this quick Greek frozen yogurt recipe, frozen mango and Greek yogurt are blended in a food processor to create a luscious, healthy dessert. If you want to make this starting with fresh mango, dice enough to get about 4 1/2 cups and freeze in a single layer until frozen solid.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

How to Make Frozen Yogurt Recipes

EatingWell's Jessie Price shows how to make frozen yogurt without an ice cream maker, in a food processor.
Frozen Dessert: Strawberry Icebox Pie

Learn how to make icebox pies healthy at home with our easy, versatile recipe.
"Blueberry Pancake" Frozen Yogurt Pops

Strawberry-Banana FroYo Cup

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt Pops

Who doesn't love popsicles? In these coconut yogurt freezer pops, yogurt and coconut are blended together and frozen to make a cool, healthy snack or dessert.

Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno

Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.
By Carolyn Casner

Mango-Coconut Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the mango and coconut filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Berry Yogurt

Though this frozen yogurt may be made with only one kind of berry, a combination of raspberries, blackberries and blueberries will deliver a richer, more complex flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

An ice cream maker allows you to create your own frozen desserts with wholesome ingredients like fruit and yogurt. This one is a terrific alternative to commercial ice cream. It is fat-free and, even though it contains some sugar, it is very low in calories. When strawberries are not in season, frozen are a fine alternative.
By Susanne A. Davis

Raspberry-Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

Jammy raspberries and rich chocolate combine for a delicious, tart frozen yogurt. It is quick and easy to prepare, but plan ahead if you're using fresh berries--they take a little longer to freeze. Mini chocolate chips give you the most chocolate in every bite, but any kind of chip will work--dark-chocolate lovers should try bittersweet chips.
By Marie Simmons

Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Even if you don't have an ice cream maker, you can still enjoy homemade frozen yogurt that is better than store-bought. The trick is to start with unsweetened frozen fruit and whirl it in a food processor with yogurt or buttermilk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Han Fro-Yo

Get into the Star Wars spirit with this healthy and delicious party treat. This 3-ingredient banana ice cream uses activated charcoal to make the frozen yogurt a striking black color to look like the carbonite Han Solo is frozen in.
By Carolyn Casner

Instant Peach Frozen Yogurt

Frozen peaches turn into nearly instant frozen yogurt in this quick and easy recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Blueberry-Banana Frozen Yogurt

Pureed banana gives this mixture an especially smooth texture, and orange-juice concentrate and crème de cassis add a complementary tang.
By Patsy Jamieson

Rum-Raisin Frozen Yogurt

Dark rum is essential in making this rum-raisin frozen yogurt. It mellows when the raisins have a chance to drink up the rum overnight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Frozen Yogurt

Keep frozen raspberries on hand in the freezer year-round so that, at a moment's notice, you can make this luxurious but simple dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Blackberry Frozen Yogurt with Toasted Almonds and Waffle Wedges

If you haven't tried making frozen yogurt at home, you'll want to experiment with this recipe! Fresh blackberries, honey and a little fresh mint are a powerful combination, and at serving time, this frozen treat is served with pieces of toasted multi-grain waffles and slivered almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Melon Frozen Yogurt

Start with frozen fruit and you'll have a delicious, fresh-tasting frozen yogurt 5 minutes later. For convenience, we have used commercially packaged mixed frozen fruit; strawberries, bananas and blueberries (alone or as a combination) are delicious, but avoid seedy fruits, such as raspberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon, Raspberry, and Lime Ice Pops

The combination of tart lime and sweet watermelon and raspberries will keep you refreshed on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Berry Frozen Yogurt

Turn your favorite frozen berries into frozen yogurt in this quick and easy recipe--no ice cream maker required!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honeydew-Mojito Sherbet

This may look like a frozen mojita, but it's a non-alcoholic, lime- and melon-flavored frozen dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
