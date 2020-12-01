Healthy Ice Cream Sundae Recipes

Find healthy, delicious ice cream sundae recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Yogurt Banana Sundae

Rating: Unrated
1
Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Peach Sundaes

Rating: Unrated
3
Fruit on the grill? Most definitely! Try grilling other stone fruit or pineapple too!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Peach Sundaes

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy dessert satisfies a sweet tooth while adding another serving of fruit, contributing vitamins and antioxidants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Mango Sundae

Rating: Unrated
2
Make extra raspberry sauce to have on hand for making raspberry sodas or for drizzling on angel food cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Raspberry Sundaes

Rating: Unrated
6
Nothing says summer like fresh berries. Try this simple sundae sauce over frozen yogurt for a scrumptious summertime treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bourbon Street Sundaes

Rating: Unrated
2
Toasted pecans and bourbon flavor this New Orleans-inspired brown sugar sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Chocolate Sundae

A healthy alternative to a classic sundae, this dessert is made with frozen yogurt instead of ice cream. Dress up your favorite store-bought frozen yogurt for a sweet treat that's both special and entirely simple. Though this dessert barely needs a recipe, it's as great at a dinner party as it is on the couch watching Netflix on Wednesday.
By Breana Killeen

Pineapple-Caramel Sundaes

Take a trip to the tropics with these pineapple-coconut sundaes.
By Patsy Jamieson

April Fool's Sundaes

Fool your friends with this sweet imitation of eggs sunnyside up--it's actually vanilla frozen yogurt and mango sorbet!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Triple-Cranberry Sundaes

A triple hit of cranberries makes a tart topping for lemon sorbet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Pineapple Sundaes

As good to look at as they are to eat, these sundaes turn a weeknight meal into a celebration.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauteed Pear Sundaes

Rating: Unrated
1
Try this quick and easy pear topping on pancakes or waffles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Sangria Sundaes

Sangria Sundaes

Fresh lime juice, clementines and orange marmalade combine with red wine for a sangria-inspired sauce. Serve while it is still warm from the pan or made ahead and serve cold.
Mixed Berry Sundaes

Mixed Berry Sundaes

A melding of your favorite summer berries top scoops of sorbet in the perfect summer dessert.
Apricot-Gingersnap Sundaes

Apricot-Gingersnap Sundaes

