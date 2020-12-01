Healthy Ice Cream Sundae Recipes

Yogurt Banana Sundae
Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
Grilled Peach Sundaes
Fruit on the grill? Most definitely! Try grilling other stone fruit or pineapple too!
Roasted Peach Sundaes
This easy dessert satisfies a sweet tooth while adding another serving of fruit, contributing vitamins and antioxidants.
Raspberry-Mango Sundae
Make extra raspberry sauce to have on hand for making raspberry sodas or for drizzling on angel food cake.
Strawberry-Raspberry Sundaes
Nothing says summer like fresh berries. Try this simple sundae sauce over frozen yogurt for a scrumptious summertime treat.
Bourbon Street Sundaes
Toasted pecans and bourbon flavor this New Orleans-inspired brown sugar sauce.
Strawberry Chocolate Sundae
A healthy alternative to a classic sundae, this dessert is made with frozen yogurt instead of ice cream. Dress up your favorite store-bought frozen yogurt for a sweet treat that's both special and entirely simple. Though this dessert barely needs a recipe, it's as great at a dinner party as it is on the couch watching Netflix on Wednesday.
April Fool's Sundaes
Fool your friends with this sweet imitation of eggs sunnyside up--it's actually vanilla frozen yogurt and mango sorbet!
Strawberry-Pineapple Sundaes
As good to look at as they are to eat, these sundaes turn a weeknight meal into a celebration.