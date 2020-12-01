Healthy Cherry Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cherry dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Black Forest Cake Roll

This diabetes-friendly take on a classic black forest cake boasts a thick cream-cheese filling mixed with antioxidant-rich cherries and is drizzled in decadent hot fudge topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Everyone Loves This Fruitcake

Ah, the maligned fruitcake. Many store-bought varieties, stuffed with unrecognizable candied bits, deserve their bad reputation--but not these wonderful cakes, made with a generous serving of dried fruit and candied orange peel in a light batter. There's only one trick: buy the best-quality, moist dried and candied fruit you can afford.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Chunk Cherry Cookies

These diabetic-friendly cookies combine antioxidant-rich cherries with both dark and white chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Dark Cherry Bundt Cake

Cherries and almond extract pair beautifully in this delectable cake. Yogurt adds subtle flavor and helps keep the cake moist. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
By Katie Webster

No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake

This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fruitcake Bread Pudding

In this healthy bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, apples, candied fruit, brandy and toasted walnuts come together for a fun take on classic fruitcake. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with walnuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate, Cherry & Almond Bread Pudding

This pudding's rich vanilla flavor plays perfectly with the luscious chocolate, cherries and almonds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy chocolate-and-cherry scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By Breana Killeen

Bourbon Cherries

A boozy fire emanates from these drunken cherries that get better with age. Serve them with cheese or combine the cherry-infused bourbon with seltzer or other soda to make a special cocktail. Fill a 12-ounce rocks glass with ice, add 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) of the cherry-infused bourbon (or rum), top with seltzer and garnish with the bourbon cherries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cherry Strudel with Cider Whipped Cream

Apple-Cherry Strudel with Cider Whipped Cream

Strudel may look fussy and complicated, but the multiple layers of phyllo actually make this dessert very forgiving and earn you baking-genius points. Plus, this recipe makes three strudel, so you can eat one now and freeze the other two for a quick, impressive dessert.
Honey-Sweetened Cherry Pie

Honey-Sweetened Cherry Pie

This cherry pie recipe is pure magic. If you can't find sour cherries, don't fret--it's also delicious with sweet cherries. The filling has a hint of clove and honey, which gives it a novel flavor. Serve this cherry pie with your favorite light vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
Creamy Cherry Jello

Creamy Cherry Jello

Triple Layer Pavlova

Triple Layer Pavlova

Cherry Cheesecake Cobbler

Cherry Cheesecake Cobbler

Almond-Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

Almond-Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

Upside-Down Cake with Poached Dried Fruits

Poached dried fruits make a stunning upside-down cake. Use a variety of fruits for a colorful and rich-tasting cake.

Cherry-Apple Dump Cake

No special cooking knowledge is needed for this fruity dessert recipe. You literally "dump" the ingredients into a baking dish, pop it in the oven and enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Almond Torte with Cherry Syrup

This decadent dessert is a sight to behold! Layers of chocolate almond torte, whipped topping and cherry syrup are sprinkled with sliced almonds and optional white chocolate curls.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Cobbler on the Grill

If you want an easy cherry cobbler recipe that also keeps your kitchen cool, you're in luck! This simple cobbler is made with frozen pitted cherries--so there's no sitting in a stuffy kitchen pitting cherries--and it's baked in a cast-iron skillet right on your grill so you don't have to heat up your oven. Try making this summery dessert for your next camping cookout. The sweet smells of tangy cherry filling and a buttery oat topping will have everyone in the campground asking for a bite.
By Sarah Epperson

Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond Cherry Bites

Dried cherries, ground almonds and a drizzle of chocolate make these cookies festive for the holidays.
By Beatrice Ricart & Anne Ricart

Cherry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of cherries with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Stone-Fruit Bars

Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Cherry Cobbler

While you're focused on every other dish for the backyard barbecue, let the slow cooker make cherry cobbler for a crowd. With frozen fruit, this easy slow-cooker dessert can be made and enjoyed any time of year.
By Sarah Epperson

Cherries with Ricotta & Toasted Almonds

Warm cherries topped with luscious ricotta cheese and toasted almonds makes for a rich-tasting--yet calorie-conscious--treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Retro, creamy and delicious, this cake is the frozen version of the beloved classic. This takes a bit of extra time to make--but it's worth it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

These cereal bars are chewy, crunchy and delicious with good-for-you seeds, nuts, fruit and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
By Alice Medrich

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nut-Free Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

These chewy, crunchy and delicious nut-free snack bars boast good-for-you dried fruit, oats and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
By Alice Medrich

Sour Cherry-Fruit Slump

A slump (sometimes called a grunt) is a cobbler with light, puffy steamed dumplings, rather than browned biscuit dough, on the top. This variation calls for tart “pie” cherries as well as an assortment of sweeter summer fruit (berries and plums) to round out the flavor and brighten the sour-cherry color. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Cherry Crisp

Choose sweet or tart cherries for this fruit-forward dessert. Look for both in late summer, when cherries are at their peak.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Cherries take center stage in this elegant low-fat cake that's flavored with both crystallized and ground ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Individual Cherry-Blueberry Trifles

Easy as can be, these layered cherry-blueberry trifles are a simple make-ahead dessert. We like to use fresh fruit when in season, but frozen (thawed) fruit is delicious and easy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Cupcakes

The chopped cherries blend into the ultra-rich chocolate cake, giving these cupcakes a slight cherry flavor while keeping it super-moist with little added oil. The combination of reduced-fat cream cheese and sour cream gives the frosting cheesecake-like flavor with about 40 calories and 3 grams saturated fat less than a traditional cream cheese frosting.
By Stacy Fraser

Cherry-Apple Tart with Baked Almond Crust

Cherries and apples bake up into a thick and bubbly filling in this delicious dessert tart. The nutty crust, dessert topping and orange zest tie it all together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla-Kirsch Panna Cotta with Cherry Compote

These panna cottas (Italian for cooked cream) are smooth, light and mild molded desserts set off by a bright, intensely flavored cherry compote. The recipe calls for a vanilla bean, which yields the best flavor, but you can use extra vanilla extract instead; just be sure it's top quality. The compote is also delicious spooned over slices of angel food cake or scoops of vanilla frozen yogurt. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Cherry Peach Cobbler

A tender biscuit-like topper sets off the ripe, juicy fruit in this low-calorie dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple-Cherry Cake Cobbler

This easy cobbler is filled with cherries, pears, and pineapples and its flavor is heightened with cinnamon and nutmeg.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Raspberry Buckle

Buckles are a traditional fruit-studded dessert that's like a soft, moist cake. We use a combination of cherries and raspberries here, but try any fruit combination that sounds good to you. Just don't exceed the total of 3 cups fruit--too much fruit will make the cake too wet.
By Marie Simmons

Cherry-Wine Poached Apples

The vibrant red cherry-wine sauce serves as a scrumptious low-calorie, fat-free flavor accent to the tart-sweet baked apples in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
