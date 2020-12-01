Healthy Berry Crisp & Crumble Recipes

Find healthy, delicious berry crisp and crumble recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble

Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
By Breana Killeen

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble

Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
By April McGreger

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble For Two

A fruit crumble is a sure way to satisfy the sweet tooth and add another serving of fruit to your diet. We've used blueberries here, but any fresh or frozen fruit can stand in to meet your family's taste preference. Leave small berries whole, but peel, pit and chop larger fruits, such as peaches or plums.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nectarine Blueberry Crisp

In this tasty, easy-to-prepare dessert, nectarines and blueberries are sweetened with brown sugar and topped with a crunchy pistachio-oat topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp

In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
By Marie Simmons

Cherry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of cherries with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peach-Raspberry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of late-summer peaches with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of fall with this apple-cranberry crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Apple Crisp

Tangy cranberry sauce and tart Granny Smith apples are topped with a walnut topping in this simple crisp.
By Ruth Cousineau

Apple, Pear & Dried Cranberry Crisp

Apples, pears and dried cranberries fill this holiday crisp. It has all the fruit flavor and sweet streusel topping that you get in a pie, but without the need to fuss with a crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Walnut Berry-Cherry Crisp

Blueberries, flaxseeds and oats make this fruit crisp dessert good for diabetic meal plans or just healthy eating in general.
Peach-Blueberry Crisp

Highlight summer fruit in this not-too-sweet dessert that's done in under an hour.
Apricot-Raspberry Polenta Crisp

Peach-Cinnamon Graham Crumble

Raspberry-Oatmeal Wedges

Stovetop Peach-Blackberry Crisp with Crunchy Oatmeal-Coconut Topping

Berry-Rhubarb Chocolate Crumble

Who doesn't love a strawberry-rhubarb sweet treat in the spring? This one adds raspberries into the mix, and has a scrumptiously sweet topping made with crushed chocolate biscotti.

