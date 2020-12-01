Healthy Sugar Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sugar cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon Sugar Cookies

These lemon sugar cookies are simple and delicious. A light hand with sugar and a touch of lemon makes them not overly sweet or tart with a soft, chewy texture. They're perfect for pairing with coffee or tea or serving alongside ice cream.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Soft Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

You won't believe how easy it is to make these seriously impressive cookies. Crushed hard candy melts in the center of these festive sugar cookies, making a gorgeous stained-glass effect. Use any shape cookie cutter you like, just make sure you have two--a big one for each cookie, and a slightly smaller one for the hole in the middle.
By Hilary Meyer

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Here's a low-calorie, lower-fat version of traditional sugar cookie dough. Roll out and shape it for all your favorite holiday cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Cream Cutouts

These cream cheese-based sugar cookies are flavored with almond paste. They're beautiful right out of the oven but try one of our decorating ideas for added pizzazz.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

These classic treats can be made ahead and frozen for holidays and bake sales.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sugar Cut-Out Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy sugar cut-out cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour, honey and lemon zest to make a delicious cookie perfect for decorating. Pull out all your cookie cutters and decorate these adorable cookies with natural decorating sugar and icing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
It's hard to imagine a classic buttery sugar cookie without the butter, but trust us, it's possible. Here, we use coconut oil instead of butter for dairy-free eggless cut-out cookies that taste delicious and are fun to make and eat. Decorate with a citrus glaze colored with a little food dye, sprinkles and/or sanding sugar as you wish.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons

Rating: Unrated
12
These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By Teresa Ralston

Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Everyone can get in on the festive fun with this gluten-free cut-out sugar cookie recipe. Use naturally-dyed sugar and icing to decorate these easy cookies.
By Devon O'Brien

Red and White Wreaths

Suit your taste by using your choice of almond or mint extract for these crisp cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Slice & Bake Sugar Cookies

Easy Slice & Bake Sugar Cookies

Kringla

Kringla

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
Cranberry-Pistachio Sugar Cookie Thins

Cranberry-Pistachio Sugar Cookie Thins

Chia Seed Sugar Cookie Thins

This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies by using the bottom of a glass to press the dough into cute wafers, which are then pressed with a small cookie cutter to make an etched design. The cookie thins are sprinkled with fiber- and omega-3-rich chia seeds, which add a little health boost. Make them look extra special by adding a bit of naturally dyed orange icing.

All Healthy Sugar Cookie Recipes

Easy Slice & Bake Cookies

Rating: Unrated
6
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By Stacy Fraser

Christmas Sugar Cookie Thins with Coconut

This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies by using the bottom of a glass to press the dough into cute wafers. To give the cookies a festive look, top them with naturally dyed red and green decorating sugar and flakes of unsweetened coconut before baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake cinnamon-sugar cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cookie Cutouts

Rating: Unrated
2
There is no need to wait for December to enjoy crisp sugar cookies in fanciful shapes. Capture the spirit of fall by baking maple leaf- or pumpkin-shaped cookies. And when the festive season arrives, have fun with holiday shapes like stars and wreaths. Use the Cinnamon-Sugar Topping for crisp cookies that make perfect teatime treats or finish with Decorator Icing for more elaborate cookies (see Cookie-Decorating Tips, below).
By Patsy Jamieson

Easter Sugar Cookies

Here's a great, all-purpose recipe for sugar cookies, but the real gem is the method for making a beautiful set of royal icings to decorate them. We've used a trio of berry powders to make the colors here, but you can make other colors with almost any freeze-dried fruit (or vegetable).
By Nancy Baggett
