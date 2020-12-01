Healthy Oatmeal Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious oatmeal cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies

Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy and healthy no-bake cookies! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling.
By Carolyn Casner

Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies with Dates

Cookie recipes usually require you to combine the liquid ingredients in one bowl and dry ingredients in another, but for this gluten-free cookie recipe the dry ingredients are sprinkled right on top of the liquids so there's just one bowl to clean. Don't skip the step of refrigerating the dough. The oat flour needs time to hydrate or the cookies will be too dry and crumbly. Regular rolled oats work if you're not gluten-sensitive.
By Stacy Fraser

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.
By Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough

Cranberry Cheesecake Bars

A great dessert option for your next holiday party, these sweet cheesecake bars have an oat crust and a cranberry-orange sauce that's swirled on top and baked right in.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Bowl Monster Cookies

If you thought it wasn't possible to make healthier monster cookies, think again. These peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate chip and M&M cookies have less butter and sugar than traditional recipes, but they have just as much flavor and tenderness, thanks to more peanut butter. Even better, they're made in one bowl for easy cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

These cookies taste decadent, yet are made with ingredients that have healthful benefits: oats, almonds, fruit and chocolate. The thumbprints are versatile as well--use a different type of filling or different extracts to create a completely different cookie.
By Alyssa Moreau

Inspiration and Ideas

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.
Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Little oatmeal cookies are rolled in nuts, baked, then filled with jewel-colored fruit preserves for a sweet and pretty treat.
Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan No-Bake Cookies

Vegan No-Bake Cookies

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

We gave no-bake cookies a healthy makeover, bumping up the peanut butter and cutting back on added sugar and butter. The result is a chewy, peanut buttery, oat-packed delicious cookie. It's easy to whip up a batch of these--only a few simple ingredients are needed to make these chewy peanut butter cookies and there's no baking required.

All Healthy Oatmeal Cookie Recipes

Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
By Julia Levy

Blueberry & White Chocolate Chunk Ginger Cookies

These easy cookies are a real snap to make--just stir and bake.
By Anna Ginsberg

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies

A quick stir-in of grated carrots not only makes these easy drop cookies reminiscent of spicy carrot cake, it also adds sweetness and keeps these cakey cookies moist. A drizzle of cream cheese frosting on top finishes off these better-for-you goodies perfectly.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Put down that cookie scoop! Baking one giant cookie in a skillet saves time and produces craveable results: a cookie that's crispy on the edges and oh-so-soft on the inside. This easy dessert is sure to please your family and friends.
By Anna Theoktisto

Cranberry-Oatmeal Streusel Bars

Crunchy pecans and warm vanilla add the perfect touch to these breakfast bars.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Spice Bars

These spiced apple bars are delicious when served shortly after baking. They're also perfect for breakfast or an on-the-go snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Energy Bars

Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Must-Have Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soaking the raisins rehydrates them and makes these cookies irresistibly soft and moist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Chocolate Chip Cookies

This awesome lacy chocolate chip cookie is given a healthful makeover with oats and whole-wheat flour, and canola oil to replace some of the butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash Cheesecake Bars

Pureed winter squash gives most of the body to these leaner cheesecake bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal Cookies

Applesauce rounds out the flavor of this quick, low-fat remake of classic oatmeal cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Filled Oatmeal-Date Cookies

A lemony date filling makes oatmeal cookies more special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Drizzled Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bars

These decadent-tasting but lightened-up treats are packed with whole grains and healthy nuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stone-Fruit Bars

Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruited Oatmeal Cookies

Add dried apricots, currants, and chopped walnuts to oatmeal cookies for a delicious treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nut-Free Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

These chewy, crunchy and delicious nut-free snack bars boast good-for-you dried fruit, oats and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
By Alice Medrich

Apricot-Oatmeal Bars

These pretty streusel-topped bars are quick to make and easy to transport. Made with unsweetened apricot preserves, they are a good source of potassium and beta carotene.
By Susan Herr

Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Strawberry Breakfast Bars

What a treat to start the day: bars made from fresh strawberries and boasting nutty flavor and healthy fiber from oat flour and flaxseed meal. Prep a batch for the fridge to have ready during a busy week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Oat Biscotti

Toasted oats, maple syrup, walnuts and dates are a great combination in these crisp biscotti.
By Marie Piraino

Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Full of oats, nuts and raisins, these chewy oatmeal raisin cookies can be enjoyed any day of the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Oatmeal Cookies

These wholesome cinnamon-sugar-crusted apple-oatmeal cookies--without a gram of saturated fat--make snack time enjoyable for everybody.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Brownies

The only thing better than brownies are mouth-watering, layered brownies. Four decadent layers make these brownies uniquely and undeniably delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
