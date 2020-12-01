Healthy Chocolate Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chocolate cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

191
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Boot Tracks

26
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

2
This fudgy chocolate crinkle cookie recipe is a hit with chocolate lovers. Bake the cookies right after rolling them in confectioners' sugar: if they sit, the sugar absorbs into the dough and the rich chocolaty cookies lose their snowcapped look.
By Virginia Willis

Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

This healthy cinnamon-sugar snickerdoodle thumbprint cookie recipe has an added bonus: chocolate filling! With slightly crispy edges and a chewy, chocolaty center, these snickerdoodle cookies are the ultimate crowd pleaser.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Snowy Peaks

These flourless chocolate treats look like tiny snow-capped mountains. Made with a blend of almonds, coconut and chocolate, they are gluten-free and have a rich, decadent flavor.
By Dorie Greenspan

Almond Fudge Rounds

Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

32
This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.
By Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough

Raspberry-Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

2
These cookies taste decadent, yet are made with ingredients that have healthful benefits: oats, almonds, fruit and chocolate. The thumbprints are versatile as well--use a different type of filling or different extracts to create a completely different cookie.
By Alyssa Moreau

Joy Cookies

5
These coconut-chocolate-almond-topped shortbread cookies are reminiscent of Almond Joy candy bars.
By JoAnne Geiger

Meringue Mushrooms

1
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

3
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
Mexican Chocolate Cutouts

These spicy chocolate cutout cookies are delicious and fun to make. You can decorate them with chocolate or vanilla icing--or both!
Dark Fudgy Brownies

22
Chocolate Cookie Treats

Lusciously Nutty Holiday Logs

4
Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)

2

Clementine & Cocoa Nib Meringues

2

These flourless orange-and-chocolate-flavored meringues are an easy and healthy dessert cookie recipe perfect for after dinner or alongside a cup of afternoon tea. If you don't have a star-tip and pastry bag, improvise with a gallon-size plastic bag (snip 1/2 inch off one corner). Look for orange flower water and cocoa nibs in the baking section of natural-food markets and well-stocked supermarkets, or substitute dark chocolate shavings.

All Healthy Chocolate Cookie Recipes

Chocolate Refrigerator Cookies

Refrigerator cookies are a busy baker's dream: an easy dough you can keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, slicing off and making cookies as you “need” them.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Energy Bars

8
Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double-Chocolate Biscotti

3
Dense and crunchy, these are the classic Italian dunking cookies. Although they are traditionally dipped in Vin Santo, a sweet Italian dessert wine, these chocolaty biscotti are ultra-satisfying with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chewies

23
These soft chocolate cookies have a big peanut flavor since they use peanut butter and peanut butter chips.
By Heidi Farnworth

Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

14
Dip bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Florentines

1
Master of Fine Arts student Allyson Lea Smith consulted with her mother and baked at least six variations to create this healthier version of an oat-chocolate sandwich cookie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lava Rocks

5
Strategy and operations director Josh Gitlin gave this low-fat cookie three layers of chocolate flavor with cocoa powder, grated bittersweet chocolate and cocoa nibs.
By Josh Gitlin

Cinnamon-Chocolate Meringues

6
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate, Almond & Jam Thumbprint Cookies

This healthy chocolate thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates dried cranberries and toasted hazelnuts into the chocolate cookie dough before it's rolled into jam-filled cookies. Here the cookies are rolled in chopped almonds and filled with cherry jam, but you can use any type of jam or nuts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

19
Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
By Marialisa Calta

Chocolate-Drizzled Gingerbread Cookie Thins

This healthy gingerbread cookie recipe incorporates white whole-wheat flour and uses less butter than traditional gingerbread cookies. These thin, sugar-kissed cookies are then drizzled with white and chocolate icing in a crisscross pattern for a beautiful presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Coconut Meringues

These chocolate, coconut and almond meringue cookies are so light and airy, they are a perfect little treat that's not too heavy.
By Lily K. Julow

Apricot Rum Balls

Quick and easy to make, these apricot-based bonbons are perfect for gifts or last-minute bake-sale contributions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Chocolate Chip Cookies

This awesome lacy chocolate chip cookie is given a healthful makeover with oats and whole-wheat flour, and canola oil to replace some of the butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chewy Chocolate Cookies

17
We can't resist big, soft, fudgy cookies, like those found in glass jars on bake-shop counters. These freeze exceptionally well-layer them in a freezer-safe container between sheets of wax paper; thaw 15 minutes at room temperature before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate & Pecan Macaroons

3
We love the rich chocolate flavor in these chewy cookies that are like a cross between higher-fat coconut macaroons and low-fat, low-calorie, egg-white-based meringues.
By Amy Jamison

Pecan Turtle Bars

1
What's not to love about buttery shortbread and pecans paired with rich, dark chocolate and topped with salty caramel? This easy turtle bar recipe is best with a gourmet finishing sea salt, such as Maldon or fleur de sel, for best texture and flavor.
By Virginia Willis

Chocolate Cookie Thins

This healthy chocolate cookie recipe makes thin, sugar-kissed cookies flavored with dried cranberries and hazelnuts. The cookies are drizzled with homemade natural red icing, but if you prefer white icing, omit the natural red dye.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Mint Crinkle Cookies

1
No need to avoid the dessert table when you bring these lightened-up cookies to the party. These chocolate goodies are rolled in powdered sugar before baking and the end result is as tasty as it is beautiful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sugarplum Biscotti

4
Dunk these fruitcake-inspired whole-grain biscotti in a cup of hot tea or coffee.
By Jennifer Beckman

Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Apricot Jam

This healthy chocolate thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates dried cranberries and toasted hazelnuts into the chocolate cookie dough before it's rolled into jam-filled cookies. Here the cookies are rolled in white decorating sugar and filled with apricot jam, but you can use any type of jam or preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond Cherry Bites

9
Dried cherries, ground almonds and a drizzle of chocolate make these cookies festive for the holidays.
By Beatrice Ricart & Anne Ricart

Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

3
Thumbprint cookies are an old-fashioned treat, a little cookie well holding a dot of jam. Here, they're reinterpreted with walnut oil and whole-wheat pastry flour for today's healthier eating standards--and, of course, with chocolate, simply for the taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Patti's Holiday Chocolate Delights

2
Fudgy, brownielike and decadent, these fantastic cookies will satisfy any chocolate lover. Managing Editor Wendy Ruopp shares her friend's recipe for these fantastic cookies with us: “Christmas isn't Christmas without Patti's cookies.” Dress them up with a drizzle of melted chocolate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
