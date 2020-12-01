Healthy Biscotti Recipes

Find healthy, delicious biscotti recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Orange-Almond Slices

These twice-baked almond- and orange-flavored cookies are wonderful on cookie trays or served with fresh fruit or ice cream. Dip one edge of the crunchy slices into melted chocolate to dress them up for a special celebration.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nut & Honey Biscotti

This crunchy Italian cookie recipe isn't traditionally very sweet, so just a touch of honey adds flavor along with mild sweetness. Dipping them in chocolate makes them extra special.
By Joanne Chang

Rosemary-Pine Nut Biscotti

These amazing olive oil biscotti are studded with rich, buttery-tasting pine nuts. Try them alongside fruit sorbet, cheese or summer peaches.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double-Chocolate Biscotti

Dense and crunchy, these are the classic Italian dunking cookies. Although they are traditionally dipped in Vin Santo, a sweet Italian dessert wine, these chocolaty biscotti are ultra-satisfying with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugarplum Biscotti

Dunk these fruitcake-inspired whole-grain biscotti in a cup of hot tea or coffee.
By Jennifer Beckman

Polenta Biscotti

Delightful with fruit, these crisp golden slices also make a charming partner for a morning caffe latte.
By Susan Herr

Two-Tone Biscotti

The flavors of decadent rich chocolate and delicate orange meet in this cookie. Enjoy this sweet treat for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee 'n' Cream Biscotti

These sweet Italian cookies will be perfect with your afternoon or evening coffee. Each coffee-flavored biscotti is covered in melted chocolate and will practically melt in your mouth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chip-Almond Biscotti

Studded with chocolate and nuts, these crisp cookies are sure to entice bake sale patrons. Help buyers gauge how to fit this treat into a diabetes-friendly meal plan by labeling each pack with the calorie and carb count per cookie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan Biscotti

Drizzled with white white chocolate, these twice-baked cookies are an Italian-inspired classic.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mocha-Almond Biscotti

In this pretty marbled cookie, one half of the dough is almond-flavored like the traditional biscotti di Prato, and the other half is chocolate/coffee flavored.
By Marie Piraino

Ginger-Orange Biscotti

Authentic biscotti are low in fat and easy to make. To achieve the characteristic crisp texture, they are “twice-cooked,” first as a log, then again as slices. These fragrant spiced biscotti are excellent dipped in a steaming cup of tea or coffee.
By Ruth Cousineau

Inspiration and Ideas

Black Pepper Biscotti

These savory black-pepper-and-fig-flecked biscotti are perfect for cocktail parties--just spread with softened goat cheese and serve with glasses of Sauvignon Blanc.
Anise Biscotti

Lemon zest enlivens the anise biscotti.
Maple-Oat Biscotti

Tangerine Biscotti

Poppy Seed-Orange Biscotti

Cornmeal-Fig Biscotti

Double Corn-Parmesan Biscotti

Corn kernels and cornmeal give these savory biscotti a pleasant crunch. Fresh or frozen corn kernels work equally well.

