Healthy Chocolate Bark Recipes

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
Crunchy Chocolate and Peanut Clusters
Because these sweet, crunchy treats take just 45 minutes to prepare, they can be made on short notice. Consider doubling the recipe--stored in an airtight container in the freezer, an extra batch will last for up to 3 months.
Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Bark
Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Bark: chopped peppermint candies and chocolate-covered espresso beans
Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark
Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark: melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt
Chocolate Nut Bark
Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries
With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
S'mores Chocolate Bark
S'mores Chocolate Bark: graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows
Cashew & 3-Seed Chocolate Bark
Cashew & 3-Seed Chocolate Bark: cashews, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and aniseed
Trail Mix Chocolate Bark
Trail Mix Chocolate Bark: pretzel pieces, raisins and peanuts
Papaya & Chile Chocolate Bark
Papaya & Chile Chocolate Bark: dried papaya, pepitas and chile powder