Healthy Popcorn Candy Recipes

Find healthy, delicious popcorn candy recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn

When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
By Devon O'Brien

Cinnamon Popcorn

This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Confetti Birthday Cake Popcorn

Reminiscent of Funfetti birthday cake, this healthy popcorn recipe is a fun twist on a favorite sweet treat. Melted white chocolate and rainbow sprinkles coat microwave popcorn for an easy 10-minute dessert or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Tropical Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are held together with a flavorful combination of agave nectar and peanut butter. Macadamia nuts and coconut give them a delightful twist. They make a fun treat for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel Popcorn

Homemade caramel corn isn't hard to make--whip up a batch for your Halloween party or anytime the neighborhood kids are invading your house for the night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls

This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls

Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel Popcorn

Toss popped popcorn in a vanilla brown sugar syrup, then bake for a quick-and-easy sweet snack or gift.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
