Healthy Upside Down Cake Recipes

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
The basic recipe for this cake is very versatile and can be made with apples, pears, peaches or any full-flavored, slightly acidic fruit. The cake is best served warm. (Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.)
Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake
Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like.
Pineapple Oatmeal Upside-Down Cake
Adding whole-grain oatmeal to this upside-down cake and topping it with fresh pineapple makes this diabetic-friendly dessert right-side-up.
Bananas Foster Upside-Down Cake
The tableside flambéing of bananas Foster sure is impressive ... if someone else is making it for you. This cake has all the flavors of the New Orleans classic in easier-to-prepare cake form that's just as stunning as the original for a healthier dessert you'll be proud to serve.
Tangerine Upside-Down Cake
Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
Blood Orange Upside-Down Cake
Upside-down cakes have a built-in wow factor with a layer of glacéed-looking fruit. This cake includes almond flour to give it richness and added moisture, plus zest for a more intense layer of blood orange flavor.
Gingerbread & Pear Upside-Down Cakes
Round pear slices make whimsical toppers for this cheerful mini cake recipe.
Upside-Down Cake with Poached Dried Fruits
Poached dried fruits make a stunning upside-down cake. Use a variety of fruits for a colorful and rich-tasting cake.
Upside-Down Orange Carrot Cake
Add some pizzazz to crowd-pleasing carrot cake with sweet, crunchy pecans and orange-citrus.
Frozen Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Retro, creamy and delicious, this cake is the frozen version of the beloved classic. This takes a bit of extra time to make--but it's worth it.
Cherry-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
Cherries take center stage in this elegant low-fat cake that's flavored with both crystallized and ground ginger.
Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
Rosy-pink rhubarb makes a particularly pretty upside-down cake. We balanced the fruit's tang with a crunchy nut-and-brown-sugar topping.