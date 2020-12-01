Healthy Upside Down Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious upside down cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

The basic recipe for this cake is very versatile and can be made with apples, pears, peaches or any full-flavored, slightly acidic fruit. The cake is best served warm. (Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like.
By Stacy Fraser

Pineapple Oatmeal Upside-Down Cake

Adding whole-grain oatmeal to this upside-down cake and topping it with fresh pineapple makes this diabetic-friendly dessert right-side-up.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bananas Foster Upside-Down Cake

The tableside flambéing of bananas Foster sure is impressive ... if someone else is making it for you. This cake has all the flavors of the New Orleans classic in easier-to-prepare cake form that's just as stunning as the original for a healthier dessert you'll be proud to serve.
By Ivy Odom

Tangerine Upside-Down Cake

Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
By Laraine Perri

Blood Orange Upside-Down Cake

Upside-down cakes have a built-in wow factor with a layer of glacéed-looking fruit. This cake includes almond flour to give it richness and added moisture, plus zest for a more intense layer of blood orange flavor.
By Judith Fertig

Gingerbread & Pear Upside-Down Cakes

Round pear slices make whimsical toppers for this cheerful mini cake recipe.
By Lauren Grant

Upside-Down Cake with Poached Dried Fruits

Poached dried fruits make a stunning upside-down cake. Use a variety of fruits for a colorful and rich-tasting cake.
By Deborah Madison

Upside-Down Orange Carrot Cake

Add some pizzazz to crowd-pleasing carrot cake with sweet, crunchy pecans and orange-citrus.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Retro, creamy and delicious, this cake is the frozen version of the beloved classic. This takes a bit of extra time to make--but it's worth it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Cherries take center stage in this elegant low-fat cake that's flavored with both crystallized and ground ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

Rosy-pink rhubarb makes a particularly pretty upside-down cake. We balanced the fruit's tang with a crunchy nut-and-brown-sugar topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

This strawberry and rhubarb upside-down cake recipe highlights how delicious strawberries and rhubarb taste together. If you can't find rhubarb, substitute an equal amount of any kind of berry or even fresh figs. This upside-down cake still tastes great the next day when the juiciness of the fruit has had time to marry with the moist olive oil cake.
Leaving the peel on the apples adds fiber to this low calorie cake recipe without interfering with the flavor.
Cherry-Almond Upside-Down Cake

Cherries have a natural affinity with almonds; here they unite in a delicious upside-down cake.

