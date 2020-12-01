Healthy Strawberry Cake Recipes

Mini New York Cheesecakes
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
Low Fat Banana Split Cake Roll
Fresh fruit elevates this scrumptious sponge cake and pudding concoction into a spectacular company dessert.
Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes
These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.
Strawberry-Orange Surprise Cupcakes
These buttermilk cupcakes look like the ones you can now buy at fancy cupcake shops, but are easily made at home. The cream cheese frosting is decadently delicious, and so are the cupcakes--take a bite and you'll find a surprise filling of strawberries and orange marmalade inside each one!
Banana Split Cake Roll
Enjoy all the wonderful flavors of a banana split with this scrumptious diabetic-friendly cake.
Berry-Topped Cheesecake
A pretzel-and-almond crust topped with a creamy filling that's studded with fresh fruit-now that's a cheesecake like no other!
Muffin-Tin Strawberry Shortcakes
Skip rolling and cutting dough and use your muffin tin in this healthy strawberry shortcake recipe. Look for lemon curd in the store near jams and jellies or skip it and combine the berries with 2 tablespoons sugar in Step 4.
Sunshine Cupcakes
These light, low-calorie cupcakes are frosted with lemon-flavored whipped topping.
Yellow Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting & Berries
This healthy yellow cake recipe is perfect for making a sheet cake for a birthday, holiday or any celebration and the easy cream cheese frosting recipe is ready in just five minutes. Use fresh berries to decorate the cake with flower designs or get creative and make your own pattern. We made this yellow cake healthier by replacing some butter in the cake with oil, using reduced-fat cream cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt for the frosting instead of full-fat cream cheese and butter, and using fruit instead of colored frosting for decoration.
Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes
Strawberries and lemons make for a sweet and citrusy treat in this lightened-up cupcake recipe topped with a cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Angel Food Cake
This chocolate angel food cake topped with strawberries and shaved chocolate is an unforgettable dessert. It's so beautiful, your guests won't believe you made it yourself.