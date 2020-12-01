Healthy Strawberry Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious strawberry cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mini New York Cheesecakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
By Hilary Meyer

Low Fat Banana Split Cake Roll

Fresh fruit elevates this scrumptious sponge cake and pudding concoction into a spectacular company dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes

Rating: Unrated
1
These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Orange Surprise Cupcakes

These buttermilk cupcakes look like the ones you can now buy at fancy cupcake shops, but are easily made at home. The cream cheese frosting is decadently delicious, and so are the cupcakes--take a bite and you'll find a surprise filling of strawberries and orange marmalade inside each one!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Split Cake Roll

Enjoy all the wonderful flavors of a banana split with this scrumptious diabetic-friendly cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Topped Cheesecake

A pretzel-and-almond crust topped with a creamy filling that's studded with fresh fruit-now that's a cheesecake like no other!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Muffin-Tin Strawberry Shortcakes

Skip rolling and cutting dough and use your muffin tin in this healthy strawberry shortcake recipe. Look for lemon curd in the store near jams and jellies or skip it and combine the berries with 2 tablespoons sugar in Step 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sunshine Cupcakes

These light, low-calorie cupcakes are frosted with lemon-flavored whipped topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yellow Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting & Berries

This healthy yellow cake recipe is perfect for making a sheet cake for a birthday, holiday or any celebration and the easy cream cheese frosting recipe is ready in just five minutes. Use fresh berries to decorate the cake with flower designs or get creative and make your own pattern. We made this yellow cake healthier by replacing some butter in the cake with oil, using reduced-fat cream cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt for the frosting instead of full-fat cream cheese and butter, and using fruit instead of colored frosting for decoration.
By Katie Webster

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
2
Strawberries and lemons make for a sweet and citrusy treat in this lightened-up cupcake recipe topped with a cream cheese frosting.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Angel Food Cake

This chocolate angel food cake topped with strawberries and shaved chocolate is an unforgettable dessert. It's so beautiful, your guests won't believe you made it yourself.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Bunny Butt Cake

Bunny Butt Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how easy it is to assemble this adorable bunny-butt-shaped cake. You don't even need any special baking pans--just a round cake pan and a muffin tin are used to make the cute bunny butt and little bunny feet. Shredded coconut and fresh berries complete the look in a snap for an Easter dessert everyone will rave about.
Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream

Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream

Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure.
Olive Oil Genoise in Strawberry-Champagne Sauce

Olive Oil Genoise in Strawberry-Champagne Sauce

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
1
Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated
8
Cupcake-Topped Sprinkle Cones

Cupcake-Topped Sprinkle Cones

No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes

These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.

All Healthy Strawberry Cake Recipes

Berry Ginger Shortcakes

For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

May Basket Cupcakes

To create captivating May baskets, wrap a wide strip of decorative paper around each cupcake, holding it in place with double-stick tape. Then attach narrow strips of plain paper for the basket handles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Angel Food Cake with Strawberry Sauce

Warm cake topped with perfectly sweet strawberry sauce, what could be better?
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingered Shortcake Bites

This mini shortcake recipe has just 83 calories per serving. If you use the sugar substitute option, they'll have even fewer calories and carbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com