Healthy Shortcake Recipes

Cran-Raspberry Shortcakes

Shortcakes are biscuit-like desserts that are typically served with fruit and whipped cream. While strawberry shortcake may first come to mind, this shortcake recipe is definitely worth a try. Cranberries and raspberries make a delightful combination, and the whipped dessert topping has less fat than regular whipped cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes

These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Strawberry Shortcakes

Skip rolling and cutting dough and use your muffin tin in this healthy strawberry shortcake recipe. Look for lemon curd in the store near jams and jellies or skip it and combine the berries with 2 tablespoons sugar in Step 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Sugar Peach Shortcakes

Brown sugar-sweetened shortcakes with fresh, ripe peaches and a lightly sweetened cream topping that's reminiscent of crème fraîche is the perfect ending to a summer meal.
By Virginia Willis

Strawberry Shortcake

Besides succulent fresh, ripe strawberries, the key to a great strawberry shortcake lies in the quality of the biscuit. And this one is top-notch. These tender, sweet buttermilk biscuits are made with a blend of cake flour and whole-wheat flour and lightened by substituting reduced-fat cream cheese for some of the butter. As a delicately tangy alternative to whipped cream, we use a blend of cream and reduced-fat sour cream.
By Katie Webster

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Stuff each tender cupcake with a whole fresh strawberry for a fun surprise inside these healthier cupcakes--a perfectly portioned take on a classic strawberry shortcake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornmeal-Blueberry Shortcakes with Honey Whipped Cream

The nutty flavor of cornmeal adds depth and a sunny golden hue in this sweet shortcake recipe. Here, the healthier biscuits hold fresh blueberries and a honey-scented whipped cream, but they're delightful with peaches and raspberries, roasted plums or cherry compote as well.
By Danielle Centoni

Apricot-Strawberry Buckwheat Shortcakes

This whole-grain shortcake recipe pairs perfectly with any fruit filling for a healthy dessert. We prefer light buckwheat flour over the darker variety--its milder flavor lets the fruit shine.
By Yossy Arefi

Roasted Pineapple Shortcakes

Shortcake isn't just for strawberries. Roasted pineapple and macadamia nuts give this version a Hawaiian twist and perfume the kitchen with a tropical fragrance. Leftover shortcakes freeze well and the pineapple is also great on its own.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Berry Ginger Shortcakes

For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornmeal-Pecan Shortcakes with Lemon Curd & Blueberries

Cream cheese and buttermilk are the secrets to these tender, scrumptious shortcakes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Toasted-Oat Shortcakes with Basil-Scented Peaches

These toasted oat shortcakes are filled with basil-infused peaches and topped with vanilla frozen yogurt in this decadent summer dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

