Healthy Lemon Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious lemon cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

This light and tangy lemon meringue cheesecake gets tons of citrus flavor from lemon juice and zest, as well as a layer of lemon curd between the cake and the fluffy meringue topping. It would be the perfect dessert for any spring or summer party, though we'd happily eat this treat year-round.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake

We love that Bundt cakes don't demand frosting--just let a sweet lemon glaze run over the poppy-seed cake and you've got perfection.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Cheesecake Bites

These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes

This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Pudding Cakes

These magical little desserts start out as one batter and separate during baking into fluffy cake hiding a creamy layer of lemon pudding.
By Melissa Pasanen

Vegan Lemon Cake

You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan lemon cake! It's moist, delicious and plenty lemony thanks to a combination of lemon juice and zest. A glaze made with lemon juice, confectioners' sugar and almond milk adds a sweet-tangy finish.
By Marianne Williams

Lemon Pound Cake

This wonderful rich, sweet lemon pound cake is downright zingy and the candied lemon slices are a beautiful bittersweet topping that's better than frosting. The best part, though: when you taste it you won't miss all the butter we cut out compared with a traditional pound cake recipe.
By Lori Longbotham

Lemon Poppy Seed Chiffon Cake

Beating the egg whites separately and then folding them into the batter gives this chiffon cake recipe great height, while the egg yolks make this healthy cake recipe rich and tender. Be sure to use a completely clean bowl and whisk when beating the whites-if the whites come in contact with any fat they won't whip up airy and light.
By Joanne Chang

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Strawberries and lemons make for a sweet and citrusy treat in this lightened-up cupcake recipe topped with a cream cheese frosting.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Poppy Seed Snack Cake

This Lemon Poppy Seed Snack Cake is just what you need to zest up your dessert game. This diabetic-friendly cake has poppy seeds to add color and crunch to this light dessert and they also add to the calcium and zinc content of this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Poppy Seed Angel Cake

A sweet lemon glaze is all that's needed on top of this delicious lemon-poppy seed cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream

Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream

Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure.
Cornmeal-Yogurt-Lemon Cake

Cornmeal-Yogurt-Lemon Cake

Topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest, this cake is a beautiful dessert you'll be proud to serve at special meals.
Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Lemony Tea Cake

Lemony Tea Cake

Lemon-Mango Pudding Cake

Lemon-Mango Pudding Cake

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

Lemon-Berry Pudding Cake

Impress your friends and family with this beautiful and refreshing lemon and berry pudding cake.

All Healthy Lemon Cake Recipes

Cornmeal-Pecan Shortcakes with Lemon Curd & Blueberries

Cream cheese and buttermilk are the secrets to these tender, scrumptious shortcakes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Toasted Pound Cake with Lemon Sauce

This versatile lemon sauce is also great over bread pudding, gingerbread or waffles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Yogurt Cheesecake

This cheesecake invites guiltless indulgence. It is best chilled and served the same day. If you don't have cherries, substitute an additional 1 cup blueberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
