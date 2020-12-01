Healthy Coffee Cake Recipes

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Here we take all the warm, delicious flavors of cinnamon buns and roll them into a cake smothered with a sweet cream cheese frosting. It's best enjoyed fresh out of the oven.
Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake
Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like.
Apple Coffee Cake
Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze.
Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake
This coffee cake calls for a tart apple, such as a Granny Smith or a Pippin, combined with cranberries and spices to make a beautiful topping for a delicious treat festive enough for any brunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake
This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before.
Pineapple Coffee Cake
Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry.
Coffee-Chocolate Marble Cake
Using a light coffee drizzle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cake recipe yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
Hazelnut Coffee Cake
A toasted hazelnut streusel tops this marbled coffeecake. A hint of chocolate adds to the rich flavor.
Mocha Coffee Cake
A sweet topping of cocoa powder and cinnamon is baked right into this delicious mocha coffee cake.
Overnight Blueberry Coffee Cake
For an easy and delicious breakfast, prepare this coffee cake the night before then bake for 30 minutes in the morning.
Cardamom-Crumb Coffee Cake
Cardamom's distinctive floral and spice aroma makes for a delicious and unique coffee cake. A member of the ginger family, it is widely used in the baking of Scandinavia and the dishes of Eastern India. If you prefer to go more traditional, cinnamon also works wonderfully in this cake.