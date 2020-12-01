Healthy Coffee Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious coffee cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: Unrated
1
Here we take all the warm, delicious flavors of cinnamon buns and roll them into a cake smothered with a sweet cream cheese frosting. It's best enjoyed fresh out of the oven.
By Hilary Meyer

Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like.
By Stacy Fraser

Apple Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze.
By Sarah Epperson

Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
19
This coffee cake calls for a tart apple, such as a Granny Smith or a Pippin, combined with cranberries and spices to make a beautiful topping for a delicious treat festive enough for any brunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Date Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Stir up a quick cake featuring dates, pecans, and apples for a sweet treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before.
By Julee Rosso

Pineapple Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
11
Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee-Chocolate Marble Cake

Using a light coffee drizzle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cake recipe yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hazelnut Coffee Cake

A toasted hazelnut streusel tops this marbled coffeecake. A hint of chocolate adds to the rich flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mocha Coffee Cake

A sweet topping of cocoa powder and cinnamon is baked right into this delicious mocha coffee cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Overnight Blueberry Coffee Cake

For an easy and delicious breakfast, prepare this coffee cake the night before then bake for 30 minutes in the morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cardamom-Crumb Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
5
Cardamom's distinctive floral and spice aroma makes for a delicious and unique coffee cake. A member of the ginger family, it is widely used in the baking of Scandinavia and the dishes of Eastern India. If you prefer to go more traditional, cinnamon also works wonderfully in this cake.
By Marie Simmons

Inspiration and Ideas

Peach-Cranberry Coffeecake

Peach-Cranberry Coffeecake

Rating: Unrated
1
For a twist on the classic coffeecake, try this diabetic-friendly peach and cranberry version.
Diabetic Mango Coffee Cake

Diabetic Mango Coffee Cake

Whether you serve it for dessert or a brunch, this fruity low-fat coffee cake recipe is a moist, delicious treat.
Gluten-Free Crumb Cake

Gluten-Free Crumb Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Rating: Unrated
1
Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake

Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Pumpkin Coffee Break Cake

Pumpkin Coffee Break Cake

Apple-Maple Snack Cake

Flavors of maple syrup, warm spices, and apples combine in an easy homemade sweet snack.

All Healthy Coffee Cake Recipes

Maple-Hazelnut Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
A gallon of pure maple syrup may be priced like liquid gold, but for cooks the expense is worth it. Maple is not a one-dimensional sweetener. Northern chefs use their local bounty to create nuanced signature dishes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
