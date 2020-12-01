Healthy Carrot Cake Recipes

Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting
Classic carrot cake goes vegan in this easy recipe, and gets covered with coconut whipped cream to replace the traditional cream cheese frosting. A mixture of flax and water makes a sturdy substitute for eggs in this vegan cake. Plus, sweet crushed pineapple helps to make this cake delicious with less added sugar.
Diabetic Carrot Cake
With this luscious take on an all-time favorite, you can fit this low-sugar cake into a diabetic meal plan with style.
Carrot Cake
Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
Carrot Cake Cheese Ball
This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
Carrot Cupcakes with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting
You can fit this luscious take on an all-time favorite carrot cake dessert recipe into a diabetic meal plan.
Carrot Cake with Candied Carrot Curls
Our 30th anniversary deserved a cake, and what cake better represents EatingWell than one with vegetables? While many homemade carrot cakes include pineapple in the batter, we made a jammy filling with it instead to tuck between the layers.
Upside-Down Orange Carrot Cake
Add some pizzazz to crowd-pleasing carrot cake with sweet, crunchy pecans and orange-citrus.
Carrot Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
A pretty cupcake topped with a fresh carrot garnish has everything you love about carrot cake with cream cheese frosting in a handy treat.
Easy Carrot Cake Cupcakes
These moist and delicious cupcakes take on a hint of the tropics thanks to pineapple and coconut. Traditional cream cheese frosting is usually made with regular cream cheese and butter. This version is lightened up by substituting a combination of reduced-fat cream cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt.
Carrot Cake with Orange-Saffron Cream
Homemade carrot cake is always a treat. In this recipe, a topping made of whipped mascarpone cream flavored with orange, saffron and white chocolate elevates the super-moist carrot cake. To make the cake healthier, we've used half whole-wheat flour instead of all white flour--you won't notice the difference in this delicious cake.
Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Individual carrot cakes baked in cupcake liners have a smooth cream-cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Cake flour gives this carrot cake a tender crumb, while bits of crushed pineapple and toasted walnuts add nuggets of familiar flavor. A low-fat cream cheese frosting is a luxurious finish.