Healthy Carrot Cake Recipes

Carrot cake lovers rejoice. We have healthy carrot cake cupcakes, vegan carrot cake, gluten-free carrot cake and more. Find recipes with pineapple, cream cheese frosting and more carrot cake recipes to make you say yum.

Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting

Classic carrot cake goes vegan in this easy recipe, and gets covered with coconut whipped cream to replace the traditional cream cheese frosting. A mixture of flax and water makes a sturdy substitute for eggs in this vegan cake. Plus, sweet crushed pineapple helps to make this cake delicious with less added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Diabetic Carrot Cake

With this luscious take on an all-time favorite, you can fit this low-sugar cake into a diabetic meal plan with style.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cake

Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
By Patsy Jamieson

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Carrot Cupcakes with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting

You can fit this luscious take on an all-time favorite carrot cake dessert recipe into a diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cake with Candied Carrot Curls

Our 30th anniversary deserved a cake, and what cake better represents EatingWell than one with vegetables? While many homemade carrot cakes include pineapple in the batter, we made a jammy filling with it instead to tuck between the layers.
By Adam Dolge

Upside-Down Orange Carrot Cake

Add some pizzazz to crowd-pleasing carrot cake with sweet, crunchy pecans and orange-citrus.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

A pretty cupcake topped with a fresh carrot garnish has everything you love about carrot cake with cream cheese frosting in a handy treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Carrot Cake Cupcakes

These moist and delicious cupcakes take on a hint of the tropics thanks to pineapple and coconut. Traditional cream cheese frosting is usually made with regular cream cheese and butter. This version is lightened up by substituting a combination of reduced-fat cream cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt.
By Hilary Meyer

Carrot Cake with Orange-Saffron Cream

Homemade carrot cake is always a treat. In this recipe, a topping made of whipped mascarpone cream flavored with orange, saffron and white chocolate elevates the super-moist carrot cake. To make the cake healthier, we've used half whole-wheat flour instead of all white flour--you won't notice the difference in this delicious cake.
By Melania Castegnaro

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Individual carrot cakes baked in cupcake liners have a smooth cream-cheese frosting.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cake flour gives this carrot cake a tender crumb, while bits of crushed pineapple and toasted walnuts add nuggets of familiar flavor. A low-fat cream cheese frosting is a luxurious finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chai Carrot Cake with Walnuts

Spice up carrot cake with chai. This diabetic-friendly dessert packs a nutritious punch with whole wheat flour, flaxseed and shredded carrots. Top it off with omega-3 rich walnuts to get the most out of this classic cake.
Carrot-Pumpkin Bars

This cookie recipe combines classic carrot cake and pumpkin bars--it's a favorite dessert for kids and grown-ups.
Gluten-Free Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake Extraordinaire

