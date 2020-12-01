Healthy Bundt Cake Recipes

Apple-Cinnamon Cake
This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning.
Cranberry Bundt Cake
In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
You don't have to have pumpkin pie to still enjoy pumpkin and spice in a Thanksgiving dessert. Pumpkin helps keep this cake tender and moist while, delicate spices add the classic Thanksgiving flavors.
Coffee-Streusel Bundt Cake
Can you really have too much of a good thing when it comes to the combination of coffee and cake? Here, we've created a lighter but still moist and rich Bundt cake, added a ribbon of hazelnut-coffee streusel inside and a drizzle of coffee glaze on top. To say it tastes great with a good cup of coffee is an understatement. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
Caramel-Apple Cake
How can you go wrong with the combination of apples and caramel, especially in a fall dessert? This caramel-apple cake recipe is surprisingly easy to make and requires just 20 minutes of active time--not bad for a such a good-looking treat! We call for white whole-wheat flour in this recipe; it has a milder flavor than regular whole-wheat flour and more fiber than all-purpose flour, so it's perfect for making healthier baked goods.
Dark Cherry Bundt Cake
Cherries and almond extract pair beautifully in this delectable cake. Yogurt adds subtle flavor and helps keep the cake moist. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Essential EatingWell Chocolate Bundt Cake
An adaptation of EatingWell's popular Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake, this recipe is from reader Barr Hogen of San Francisco. “I love chocolate--it has antioxidants--but Americans need more fiber in our diet. So I added prunes, which provide a lot of moisture, and flaxseeds, which have the added benefit of omega-3s,” she wrote. “If you can squeeze fiber into your decadent dessert, why not?”
Ginger-Spiced Chocolate Cake
No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
Blueberry-Ginger Bundt Cake
In this healthy Bundt cake, you get double the berry goodness with a center layer of blueberries and ginger plus whole blueberries tossed into the batter. Serve with coffee at brunch, bring to a potluck or top with vanilla frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
You won't feel an ounce of guilt when you dig into this dense, chocolate bundt cake.