Healthy Apple Cake Recipes

Apple-Cinnamon Cake

This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning.
By Sarah Epperson

Apple Pie Cake

This easy apple pie cake, with a layer of tender apples cooked with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with a crunchy oat streusel, is perfect as a fall dessert, or for breakfast with a cup of coffee or tea.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Cranberry Bundt Cake

In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Apple Coffee Cake

Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze.
By Sarah Epperson

Caramel-Apple Cake

How can you go wrong with the combination of apples and caramel, especially in a fall dessert? This caramel-apple cake recipe is surprisingly easy to make and requires just 20 minutes of active time--not bad for a such a good-looking treat! We call for white whole-wheat flour in this recipe; it has a milder flavor than regular whole-wheat flour and more fiber than all-purpose flour, so it's perfect for making healthier baked goods.
By Marianne Williams

Apple-Date Cake

Stir up a quick cake featuring dates, pecans, and apples for a sweet treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake

This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before.
By Julee Rosso

Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake

This healthier apple cake recipe relies on yogurt and canola oil instead of butter to make it moist. Grated apple and warm spices give it the flavor of fall. To finish off the cake, drizzle on a quick brown sugar glaze before serving.
By Breana Killeen

Oatmeal-Applesauce Cake

This hearty whole-grain cake is perfect for dessert or a snack. The applesauce imparts flavor and moisture while replacing some of the fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting

Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruitcake Bread Pudding

In this healthy bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, apples, candied fruit, brandy and toasted walnuts come together for a fun take on classic fruitcake. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with walnuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Spice Cupcakes

Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Cake

Any type of apple will work well in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Swirl Cake

This moist apple cake has a sweet and crunchy walnut filling swirled through it and on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
