Healthy Brownie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious brownie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mug Brownie

Rating: Unrated
2
You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Brownies

Rating: Unrated
3
A double dose of lemon juice and zest brings fresh and tangy flavor to these easy brownies. They're the perfect dessert for any holiday or special occasion--or when you just need a little something to brighten your day.
By Carolyn Casner

Brownie Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turtle Brownies

Chocolate, nuts, and caramel are certainly hard to resist so it's easy to see why turtle brownies are always a favorite. This recipe has black beans in the batter for added fiber. We won't tell if you won't--and we promise nobody will ever know!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies

Rating: Unrated
28
People likely won't even notice that these delicately nutty, just a little chocolaty, blondies are gluten-free. They use quinoa flour, which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores, in place of all-purpose flour. To make your own quinoa flour, grind raw quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder. (Adapted from Quinoa Revolution by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

Rating: Unrated
3
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Dark Fudgy Brownies

Rating: Unrated
22
We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

These not-too-sweet mini desserts combine the flavors of peanut butter cups and chocolate cake. Quinoa flour adds protein and makes these gluten-free, but feel free to substitute white whole-wheat flour instead.
By Breana Killeen

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies

Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Rating: Unrated
4
The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate--no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe--and it's virtually undetectable in the baked brownies.
By Stacy Fraser

Gluten-Free Fudgy Teff Brownies

Rating: Unrated
1
Whole-grain teff flour (made from a tiny ancient grain) has a nuance of cocoa flavor to start with, making it a natural choice for brownies. These gluten-free brownies are moist and satisfying, intensely chocolaty and have a tender texture.
By Alice Medrich

Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

Rating: Unrated
14
Dip bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Brownie Bites

Healthy Brownie Bites

These mini-muffin brownies are perfect for an afterschool treat or healthy dessert. They stay moist with a secret ingredient--zucchini, which melts into each bite right alongside the chocolate chips, giving them a nutritional boost that you won't even notice.
Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Rating: Unrated
19
Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
Strawberry Fudge Brownies

Strawberry Fudge Brownies

Chewy Chocolate Brownies

Chewy Chocolate Brownies

Rating: Unrated
2
Layered Brownies

Layered Brownies

Pecan-Chocolate Chip Whole-Grain Blondies

Pecan-Chocolate Chip Whole-Grain Blondies

Hazelnut-Espresso Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain hazelnut-espresso blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.

All Healthy Brownie Recipes

Marbled Cheesecake Brownies

Rating: Unrated
1
Using reduced-fat cream cheese substantially reduces the fat in these marbled cheesecake brownies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Chocolate Brownies

Rating: Unrated
4
Applesauce is the secret ingredient that keeps these yummy chocolate brownies dense and chewy even without all the butter you would expect to find. We've used whole-wheat pastry flour for added fiber and nutrients and loaded the brownies with plenty of chocolate chips to keep them rich and satisfying. You won't even miss the 20 grams of fat we've lost in the makeover.
By Patsy Jamieson

Coconut-Almond Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain coconut-almond blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Brownie Skillet

This healthy whole grain chocolate dessert recipe is made in a skillet on the grill. Kids love it and its diabetic-friendly!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tiramisu Brownie Parfaits

Three favorite desserts--tiramisu, brownies, and parfaits--are combined into one delicious treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Grain Blondies

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy whole-wheat blondie recipe makes a batch of plain blondies. For a classic taste, fold in toasted pecans and chocolate chips, or have fun experimenting with new blondie flavor combinations like coconut-almond, hazelnut-espresso or even bacon-date.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pretzel & White Chocolate Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain pretzel-and-white-chocolate blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon-Date Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain bacon (yes, bacon!) and date blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com