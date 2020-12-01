Healthy Sweet & Sour Sauce Recipes

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup
This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Huli Huli Chicken with Pineapple-Ginger Sauce
"Huli" is a Hawaiian word that means to turn over. Traditional versions of this dish are grilled, constantly turning the chicken back and forth as a rotisserie would. This easy recipe is made in the oven to save you time and elbow grease. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.
Sweet & Sour Tofu
This Chinese-restaurant standard is a simple dish to prepare at home. If you like, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or chile-garlic sauce to give the sauce a little heat.
Sweet & Sour Chicken with Brown Rice
In about the time it takes to order and pick up Chinese takeout, you can make this much healthier version of sweet & sour chicken. Our version loses all the saturated fat that comes from deep-frying, along with the extra sugar and salt. If you prefer, use tofu instead of chicken, and use your favorite vegetables; just be sure to cut them into similar-size pieces so they all cook at about the same rate.
Grilled Baby Eggplant Agrodolce
In this vegetable side dish, the Italian sauce agrodolce translates to sour ("agro") and sweet ("dolce"). Pro tip: It's as delicious on grilled summer vegetables as it is on bitter greens and roasted winter squash. Here, grilled eggplant acts like a sponge, soaking in that addictive sweet-sour sauce as it rests. No baby eggplant? No problem. Cut large eggplant into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
Sweet & Sour Cabbage Rolls
Lean ground turkey and brown rice seasoned with fresh dill and caraway seeds makes a moist filling for these stuffed cabbage rolls. They're baked in a combination of tomato sauce, lemon juice and honey for the familiar sweet-and-sour flavor typical of the dish.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Pineapple, tomato and pork combine in a sweet-tangy sauce in this easy, bright- flavored sweet and sour pork stir-fry. This dish does have a fair amount of acid (from vinegar, tomatoes and pineapple), which can affect the patina of your wok. So remove the food from the wok as soon as you're done cooking, and if your wok shows any signs of rusting, reseason it (see Tips).
Sweet & Sour Barley-Bean Stew
Honey adds a touch of sweetness to this vegetarian barley soup. Make it a meal: Crisp, sesame-seeded Lavash crackers and a cucumber salad with yogurt would complete this savory vegetarian dinner.
Sweet & Sour Dressing
Try this sweet and sour dressing on a salad of bitter greens, diced apples and chunks of Cheddar cheese.
Grilled Rosemary-Scented Chicken with Sweet & Sour Onion Jam
This healthy grilled chicken recipe gets tons of flavor from fresh rosemary sprigs. For a sophisticated meal, slow-cooked onions and a savory black olive paste provide the perfect accompaniment.
Sweet & Sour Onion Jam
This is a convenient condiment to keep on hand. It makes a delicious topping for grilled meats and also enlivens sandwich fillings.