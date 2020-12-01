Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pasta sauce recipes including alfredo, spaghetti and low-fat pasta sauce. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Creamy Broccoli Pasta

If you're looking for a simple weeknight pasta dish, look no further. This vegetarian dinner is done in only 20 minutes and packs plenty of broccoli along with creamy goodness thanks to mascarpone cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Rating: Unrated
8
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Butternut Squash Alfredo with Chicken & Spinach

If you're not feeling like regular pasta tonight, turn to butternut squash noodles. These delicate veggie strands are a great base for any number of sauces and toppings, like this creamy and decadent Alfredo sauce with chicken, garlic and silky spinach.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Rating: Unrated
5
Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
By Adam Hickman

Spinach Alfredo Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
1
This lightened-up lasagna packs in the nutrients with plenty of spinach, carrots, and mushrooms--plus satisfies cheese cravings with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado Pesto

Rating: Unrated
11
Avocados add a silky consistency and cheese-like richness to this dairy-free pesto recipe. Toss it with pasta, spread it on baguette slices to make bruschetta, or use it for a healthy mayo substitute on your sandwich.
By Jason Mraz

Ragù alla Bolognese (Classic Bolognese Meat Sauce)

Rating: Unrated
21
This is a version of the famous meat sauce of Emilia Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital. Giuliano Hazan's family is from Emilia Romagna, and he learned to make Bolognese sauce from his mother, Marcella, who learned it from her grandmother, Mary. Its classic pairing is with homemade tagliatelle or pappardelle but it's also very good with rigatoni, shells or any substantial pasta shape, preferably one with ridges, that has nooks and cavities to trap the sauce. Adapted from How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan; Scribner, 2005.
By Giuliano Hazan

Meatball & Creamed Spinach Skillet

Rating: Unrated
3
Spaghetti and meatballs is a no-brainer, but pairing meatballs with a pile of creamed spinach topped with marinara and cheese is a flavorful twist. Pick your favorite frozen meatballs--beef, chicken or veggie--for this healthy dinner recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sweet Potato Carbonara with Spinach & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
20
Loaded with veggies, this spiralized sweet potato vegetable noodles recipe--our healthy take on a traditional carbonara recipe--achieves superfood status with the addition of spinach and mushrooms. Look for large, straight sweet potatoes to make the longest veggie noodles.
By Breana Killeen

Butternut Squash Carbonara with Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
10
You've never had carbonara quite like this! Loaded with veggies, this spiralized veggie noodle recipe is a healthy copycat of a traditional carbonara recipe. Butternut squash gets spiralized into long, tender noodles for a lower-carb version of this creamy, cheesy pasta dish. Look for a squash with a large, straight neck to make the longest veggie noodles.
By Carolyn Casner

Garden Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This garden-fresh tomato sauce is a delicious way to use summer-ripe tomatoes. Or freeze whole tomatoes and make this sauce later on in the winter. Just remove the cores and freeze them whole. Then, turn your frozen tomatoes into a garden-fresh sauce any time of the year. For pizza sauce: In Step 2, cook until thickened to about the consistency of pizza sauce, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Remove from the heat, transfer to a blender, add 2 tablespoons tomato paste and blend until smooth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta with Creamy Mushroom-Pea Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Peas combine deliciously with wild mushrooms, such as chanterelles, but they are hard to come by this early in the season. You can still get the depth of flavor from more available creminis.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Fettuccine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Fettuccine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Any variety of mushroom will work in this veggie-packed variation on classic fettuccine Alfredo.
Healthy Creamy Asparagus Pasta Recipe

Healthy Creamy Asparagus Pasta Recipe

Looking for a new asparagus recipe? This Creamy Asparagus Pasta recipe is a healthy version of Pasta Primavera.
FREE Healthy Pasta Recipe Cookbook!

FREE Healthy Pasta Recipe Cookbook!

Fresh Pasta Sauce Recipes That Aren't Marinara

Fresh Pasta Sauce Recipes That Aren't Marinara

21 Creamy Pasta Recipes That Are Like a Hug in a Bowl

21 Creamy Pasta Recipes That Are Like a Hug in a Bowl

20 Creamy Meatless Pasta Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

20 Creamy Meatless Pasta Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

Bean Bolognese

Rating: Unrated
30

Fiber-rich beans stand in for the beef and pork in this surprisingly rich-tasting vegetarian take on pasta Bolognese. Without the meat, the dish has only a third of the fat and 80 percent less saturated fat. To make the perfect meal, serve with a peppery arugula salad and warm, crusty Italian bread.

All Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes

23 Creamy Pasta Recipes with Seafood

Make a rich, yet healthy, dinner with these creamy pasta recipes with seafood. These dinners feature plenty of fresh vegetables with proteins like shrimp, salmon and tuna. Whether it’s Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta or Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce, these indulgent pasta dishes are comforting, delicious and perfect for any weeknight meal.

Pesto Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.
By Carolyn Casner

Gnocchi Pomodoro

Classic tomato-basil sauce smothers tender gnocchi in this easy recipe. Using shelf-stable gnocchi makes this an easy vegan dinner. Eating gluten-free or just want to eat more vegetables? Try frozen cauliflower gnocchi instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Vegan Pesto Zoodles

Zucchini noodles, or "zoodles," are a gluten-free, low-calorie substitute for traditional pasta in this easy and fresh vegan dinner. For best results, toss the zucchini pasta with the basil pesto sauce and serve right away.
By Hilary Meyer

Quick Pasta Bolognese

Rating: Unrated
5
Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This crowd-pleasing healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a boon for busy cooks--it's ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.
By David Bonom

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Bolognese

Beans stand in place of ground beef in this hearty vegetarian sauce that's ready when you are--thanks to the crock pot. The prep is quick and easy to do in the morning before heading off to work. When you get home, just cook up some whole-wheat pasta to serve it over and dinner is ready. If you have leftovers, freeze them for an easy meal another day.
By Hilary Meyer

Puttanesca Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
2
This flavorful pork chop dinner recipe is proof that bold Neapolitan puttanesca sauce can liven up more than just spaghetti. Unlike brined olives like Kalamatas, oil-cured olives have a meatier bite because they're coated in salt then macerated in oil. Look for them on olive bars or with other Italian products. Serve with sautéed broccoli rabe and whole-wheat orzo.
By Carolyn Malcoun

No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Store-bought pasta sauce just can't compare to homemade marinara--and the slow cooker makes marinara from scratch much easier. This fresh tomato recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months so you can pull out pasta or pizza sauce anytime. Keeping the skins on makes it even easier, plus they contain pectin, which helps thicken the sauce.
By Anonymous

Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas

Rating: Unrated
5
Our healthy spaghetti carbonara recipe is lower in calories and fat than a traditional spaghetti carbonara recipe, plus it boasts 9 more grams of fiber per serving from whole-wheat pasta. For the best flavor, use Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The eggs in the sauce are not fully cooked; if you're concerned about consuming undercooked eggs, use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs in this spaghetti carbonara recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs

Cauliflower, mushrooms, bulgur and seasonings combine to form the base of this healthy vegetarian meatball recipe. A quick homemade tomato-basil sauce replaces the traditional marinara to save sodium. Serve over whole-wheat spaghetti with a green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Basic Basil Pesto

Rating: Unrated
11
Simplicity reigns in this traditional sauce--just basil, garlic, cheese and olive oil. Our one modification? We like omega-3-laden walnuts in the mix for their crunch and delicate flavor, but pine nuts, almonds, pecans or even pistachios may be substituted for the walnuts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Pasta with Bison Sauce

Rating: Unrated
13
Sweet aromatic spices, cilantro, mint and lemon marry well with bison in this delicious pasta sauce.
By Bruce Aidells

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

This easy homemade spaghetti sauce recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, so it's perfect for summertime when you have a bumper crop of homegrown beauties or you went overboard at the farmers' market. Aside from the tomatoes and a sprig of fresh basil, you need just a handful of pantry ingredients and 15 minutes of active time to make this healthy pasta sauce. Serve it over spaghetti or your favorite pasta shape on its own or with the addition of cheese, herbs, meatballs or sausage. Or use it in recipes such as lasagna and eggplant Parmesan.
By Julia Levy

Veggie-Filled Meat Sauce with Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini noodles (or "zoodles") are all the rage as they're a healthy, gluten-free alternative to pasta. In this recipe, crisp-tender zoodles and sautéed mushrooms are served with a meaty tomato sauce. You'll be serving up more vegetables and we promise--nobody will miss the pasta!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Romesco Sauce with Whole-Grain Pasta & Parmesan

Originating from the Catalonia region of Spain, "salsa romesco" is a tomato sauce made with nuts and peppers. It's traditionally eaten with fish, but in this recipe we pair it with whole-grain pasta for a yummy vegetarian meal. Parmesan is our choice for cheese, but you can substitute Pecorino Romano or Manchego cheese if you'd like.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Goat Cheese Pesto

The taste of soft goat cheese is more present in this California version of pesto than Parmigiano-Reggiano is in a basil pesto. Consider it a multidimensional recipe: dip, sauce and spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky and Spicy Tomato Pasta Sauce

This tomato sauce is anything but ordinary, with a combination of smoked paprika and sweet red peppers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Basil Pesto

Rating: Unrated
1
Turn the bounty of summer basil into a delicious sauce with this easy pesto recipe. Try it stirred into a tomato or potato salad, or spread onto a sandwich in place of your favorite condiment.
By Hilary Meyer

Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Our healthy spaghetti carbonara recipe for two is lower in calories and fat than a traditional spaghetti carbonara recipe, plus it boasts more than 9 grams of fiber per serving from whole-wheat pasta. For the best flavor, use Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The eggs in the sauce are not fully cooked; if you're concerned about consuming undercooked eggs, use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs in this spaghetti carbonara recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Pork Ragù with Fresh Whole-Wheat Taglierini

Skip the jar of tomato sauce at the supermarket. This homemade ragù is so simple and so good that you'll want to make it in batches and freeze it so you always have some around. For the homemade pasta, this healthy recipe uses whole-wheat flour instead of the 00 type often used, adding a nutty flavor and fiber. Serve with your favorite Italian red wine.
By Betsy Andrews

Parsley-Caper Pesto

In this dairy-free parsley pesto recipe, lemon juice and zest pack a citrusy punch to brighten any dish. Try it dolloped on grilled fish or stirred into pasta for an instant flavor boost.
By Hilary Meyer

Tarragon Pesto

Rating: Unrated
1
The French flavor of tarragon inspires this pesto, which is wonderful stirred into a simple fish or chicken soup and brings a je ne sais quoi to chicken salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pressure-Cooker Tomato Sauce

A multicooker is the perfect vessel for making homemade tomato sauce. You can sauté to develop flavor with the aromatic ingredients, then cook everything under pressure to infuse the tomatoes with garlic, onion, oregano and a splash of red wine. If the tomatoes are sweet on their own, you may not need the optional teaspoon of sugar. Taste before adding.
By Hilary Meyer

Tomato Sauce

This general-purpose tomato sauce works as well for pasta as for pizza. It may be frozen for up to two months.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com