Healthy Barbecue Sauce Recipes

Barbecue Chicken Pizza
We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
Filet Mignon with Blueberry-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
Blueberries, loaded with antioxidants, have a balance of sweet and sour, which makes them an excellent base for a rich, tangy barbecue sauce. Fresh thyme rubbed on the steak dovetails wonderfully with the blueberries. Serve with fresh tomato wedges.
Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage
In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.
Barbecue Pork Chops
The quick, super-easy barbecue sauce in this recipe would be great on roasted chicken as well. Serve with your favorite slaw and a cold lager.
Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce
Use this sweet and tangy healthy BBQ sauce recipe to make pulled pork or slather it on chicken or even on a burger instead of plain old ketchup.
Pork Chops with Peach Barbecue Sauce
The tangy peach barbecue sauce that glazes these pork chops is incredible on grilled chicken or salmon as well. Bone-in pork chops (as opposed to boneless) are less likely to dry out. Just make sure to trim away as much fat as possible for healthier results.
BBQ Chicken and Roasted Corn Salad
This main dish salad recipe combines chicken, corn, black beans, and tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco cheese and flavored with barbeque sauce, it's a great choice for a quick dinner.
Bourbon Chicken Skewers
The deliciously thick, barbeque-based sauce on these chicken and zucchini skewers is flavored with bourbon and soy. Ready in just 35 minutes, this southern-inspired recipe is perfect served with brown rice and a side salad.
Grilled Chicken with Cherry-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
Chopped cherries combine with cherry preserves and smoky, hot chipotle peppers for an unusual marinade and sauce for grilled chicken. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Barbecue Chicken & Chard Quesadillas
Dark leafy greens give this healthy chicken quesadilla recipe a vitamin K boost. We also boosted the flavor in regular barbecue sauce. Serve with guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and/or salsa, if desired.
Barbecue Glazed Turkey
Grilling tonight? Don't limit yourself to burgers and dogs--try this easy and quick barbecue turkey tenderloin recipe. Serve it with steamed green beans or broccoli spears. Any turkey leftovers are great for sandwiches, so consider doubling this recipe for a tasty lunch!
Meatballs with Honey-Mango Barbecue Sauce
This honey-mango barbecue sauce is a perfect sweet topping for meatballs. The touch of cinnamon and dash of cayenne pepper add just the right amount of spice.