Healthy Barbecue Sauce Recipes

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
By Carolyn Casner

Filet Mignon with Blueberry-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Blueberries, loaded with antioxidants, have a balance of sweet and sour, which makes them an excellent base for a rich, tangy barbecue sauce. Fresh thyme rubbed on the steak dovetails wonderfully with the blueberries. Serve with fresh tomato wedges.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage

In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.
By Bruce Aidells

Barbecue Pork Chops

The quick, super-easy barbecue sauce in this recipe would be great on roasted chicken as well. Serve with your favorite slaw and a cold lager.
By Carolyn Casner

Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce

Use this sweet and tangy healthy BBQ sauce recipe to make pulled pork or slather it on chicken or even on a burger instead of plain old ketchup.
By Virginia Willis

Pork Chops with Peach Barbecue Sauce

The tangy peach barbecue sauce that glazes these pork chops is incredible on grilled chicken or salmon as well. Bone-in pork chops (as opposed to boneless) are less likely to dry out. Just make sure to trim away as much fat as possible for healthier results.
By Virginia Willis

BBQ Chicken and Roasted Corn Salad

This main dish salad recipe combines chicken, corn, black beans, and tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco cheese and flavored with barbeque sauce, it's a great choice for a quick dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon Chicken Skewers

The deliciously thick, barbeque-based sauce on these chicken and zucchini skewers is flavored with bourbon and soy. Ready in just 35 minutes, this southern-inspired recipe is perfect served with brown rice and a side salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken with Cherry-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Chopped cherries combine with cherry preserves and smoky, hot chipotle peppers for an unusual marinade and sauce for grilled chicken. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Barbecue Chicken & Chard Quesadillas

Dark leafy greens give this healthy chicken quesadilla recipe a vitamin K boost. We also boosted the flavor in regular barbecue sauce. Serve with guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and/or salsa, if desired.
By Carolyn Casner

Barbecue Glazed Turkey

Grilling tonight? Don't limit yourself to burgers and dogs--try this easy and quick barbecue turkey tenderloin recipe. Serve it with steamed green beans or broccoli spears. Any turkey leftovers are great for sandwiches, so consider doubling this recipe for a tasty lunch!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meatballs with Honey-Mango Barbecue Sauce

This honey-mango barbecue sauce is a perfect sweet topping for meatballs. The touch of cinnamon and dash of cayenne pepper add just the right amount of spice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ sauce is great for grilling, but there is more than one way to use this sweet and tangy condiment. From barbecue chicken to quesadillas, BBQ sauce is the quickest way to perk up your meal. Try it in these delicious BBQ sauce recipes.
Nestled in the foothills of the Green Mountains, Mary's Restaurant is an idyllic retreat in Bristol, Vermont. Chef-owner Doug Mack works with farmers to highlight seasonal ingredients on his menu. He keeps vegetarian diners happy with this untraditional stir-fry, which jazzes up tofu with a zesty sauce.
In this easy, homemade barbecue sauce, beer balances the sweetness of molasses while hot sauce provides heat. Brush on grilled chicken, tofu or shrimp during the last 5 to 10 minutes on the grill or use as a dipping sauce.

Grilled Steak with Whiskey Dijon BBQ Sauce

Cooking whiskey removes the boozy taste, but leaves the sweet oaky flavor behind, which lends itself beautifully to tender grilled skirt steak, as we do here, or to grilled pork or chicken. Serve with baked beans and corn on the cob.
By Hilary Meyer

Open-Face Barbecue Tilapia Sandwiches

Grilled fish nestled on a bed of crunchy coleslaw and capped off with a drizzle of barbecue sauce makes these diabetic-friendly sandwiches sure to please.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
