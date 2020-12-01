Healthy Relish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious relish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish

1
This ruby-red cranberry relish recipe gets refreshing crunch from apple and celery. It's also delightful alongside a roast chicken or pork loin.
By Danielle Centoni

Jalapeno-Cranberry Relish

1
Give some zing to your traditional cranberry sauce recipe by adding jalapeño and lime. This healthy, homemade cranberry relish pairs beautifully with turkey, but also works just as well as a spread for sandwiches or even as a taco topping.
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry-Apple Relish

New Mexican chef Jonathon Perno shares his favorite raw sauce of bracing cranberries tamed a bit with apple and sugar. The orange goes in unpeeled so it adds both juicy sweetness and the essential oils from the skin. This relish complements any roast turkey but makes a great match for the complex flavors in Perno’s chile-glazed bird (see Associated Recipe).
By Jonathan Perno

Tomato-Pepper Relish

The easiest, fastest way to boost a simple dish? Keep a jar of flavor-packed pickle on hand. A perfect combo of sweet and sour, this chunky tomato-pepper relish, aka "pea helper," dresses up a bowl of black-eyed peas, crowder peas, lima beans--any old legume you can think of. Hence the nickname! This makes the perfect hostess gift because it's unique and versatile. And let's face it, who doesn't want their beans to be more exciting?
By Vivian Howard

Cranberry Relish

Take a detour from traditional cranberry sauce and try this recipe that combines fresh cranberries with sweet dates, sage and orange. You can make this no-cook cranberry relish in less than a minute in the food processor. It's a divine accompaniment to roast turkey and perfect on a turkey sandwich as well.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Fruit & Cucumber Relish

Celebrate spring with this colorful and crunchy fresh salsa recipe! The healthy relish is a fabulous accompaniment for grilled fish, pork, chicken or beef.
By Robby Melvin

Grilled Salmon with Apple-Onion Relish

In this recipe, your grill does all the work! Apple slices seasoned with allspice and cardamom are grilled alongside sliced red onions and then combined into a delicious relish which is served atop grilled salmon fillets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingered Cranberry-Raspberry Relish

4
Unlike cranberry sauce, a relish involves no cooking. Here, plump raspberries add a juicy freshness, while crystallized ginger provides sweetness and warmth. It is best served cold. Hold the mayo on your post-holiday sandwiches--use this relish instead for a real treat.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted Beet & Horseradish Relish

This easy-to-make roasted beet and horseradish relish recipe is a great sandwich topper, burger condiment or zesty side for the classic German pairing of sauerbraten and spaetzle (pickled roast beef and egg noodles or dumplings).
By Ivy Manning

Moroccan Lamb Chops with Tomato-Olive Relish

Having a few specialty ingredients in your pantry, such as the spice blend ras el hanout and oil-cured olives, is the fastest way to a deluxe dinner that's easy enough for weeknights and special enough for Saturday's dinner party. Round out the meal with steamed potatoes, simply dressed salad greens and a glass of white Côtes du Rhône.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cranberry-Cherry Relish

1
Dark cherries may be unusual in a traditional cranberry relish, but they are an interesting and worthwhile addition. They give the relish a beautiful ruby hue and complex taste; pears provide a delicate balance to the assertive red fruits.
By Judy M. Woods

Cranberry-Onion Relish

1
Not as sweet as most cranberry relishes, this ruby-colored condiment is a perfect foil for the dark meat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Yellow Pepper Relish

1
A colorful relish for burgers, this is also great stirred into nonfat yogurt for a vegetable dip or combined with light mayonnaise for a zippy salad dressing.
Gingered Cranberry-Orange Relish

3
Crystallized ginger and orange enlivens traditional cranberry relish.
Corn & Fennel Chow Chow

Nectarine, Corn & Tomato Relish

Curried Pepita Gremolata

Cool Fresh Corn Relish

Apple-Onion Relish

This quick throw-together relish takes any weeknight dinner to the next level. Try it over chicken or pork. It would also be wonderful on a turkey sandwich.

All Healthy Relish Recipes

Parsley-Olive Relish

1
The relish is great on chicken, veal, salmon or pasta as well as the tuna. Serve with grilled vegetables and steamed new potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
