Healthy Relish Recipes

Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish
This ruby-red cranberry relish recipe gets refreshing crunch from apple and celery. It's also delightful alongside a roast chicken or pork loin.
Jalapeno-Cranberry Relish
Give some zing to your traditional cranberry sauce recipe by adding jalapeño and lime. This healthy, homemade cranberry relish pairs beautifully with turkey, but also works just as well as a spread for sandwiches or even as a taco topping.
Cranberry-Apple Relish
New Mexican chef Jonathon Perno shares his favorite raw sauce of bracing cranberries tamed a bit with apple and sugar. The orange goes in unpeeled so it adds both juicy sweetness and the essential oils from the skin. This relish complements any roast turkey but makes a great match for the complex flavors in Perno’s chile-glazed bird (see Associated Recipe).
Tomato-Pepper Relish
The easiest, fastest way to boost a simple dish? Keep a jar of flavor-packed pickle on hand. A perfect combo of sweet and sour, this chunky tomato-pepper relish, aka "pea helper," dresses up a bowl of black-eyed peas, crowder peas, lima beans--any old legume you can think of. Hence the nickname! This makes the perfect hostess gift because it's unique and versatile. And let's face it, who doesn't want their beans to be more exciting?
Cranberry Relish
Take a detour from traditional cranberry sauce and try this recipe that combines fresh cranberries with sweet dates, sage and orange. You can make this no-cook cranberry relish in less than a minute in the food processor. It's a divine accompaniment to roast turkey and perfect on a turkey sandwich as well.
Fruit & Cucumber Relish
Celebrate spring with this colorful and crunchy fresh salsa recipe! The healthy relish is a fabulous accompaniment for grilled fish, pork, chicken or beef.
Grilled Salmon with Apple-Onion Relish
In this recipe, your grill does all the work! Apple slices seasoned with allspice and cardamom are grilled alongside sliced red onions and then combined into a delicious relish which is served atop grilled salmon fillets.
Gingered Cranberry-Raspberry Relish
Unlike cranberry sauce, a relish involves no cooking. Here, plump raspberries add a juicy freshness, while crystallized ginger provides sweetness and warmth. It is best served cold. Hold the mayo on your post-holiday sandwiches--use this relish instead for a real treat.
Roasted Beet & Horseradish Relish
This easy-to-make roasted beet and horseradish relish recipe is a great sandwich topper, burger condiment or zesty side for the classic German pairing of sauerbraten and spaetzle (pickled roast beef and egg noodles or dumplings).
Moroccan Lamb Chops with Tomato-Olive Relish
Having a few specialty ingredients in your pantry, such as the spice blend ras el hanout and oil-cured olives, is the fastest way to a deluxe dinner that's easy enough for weeknights and special enough for Saturday's dinner party. Round out the meal with steamed potatoes, simply dressed salad greens and a glass of white Côtes du Rhône.
Cranberry-Cherry Relish
Dark cherries may be unusual in a traditional cranberry relish, but they are an interesting and worthwhile addition. They give the relish a beautiful ruby hue and complex taste; pears provide a delicate balance to the assertive red fruits.
Cranberry-Onion Relish
Not as sweet as most cranberry relishes, this ruby-colored condiment is a perfect foil for the dark meat.