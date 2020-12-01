Healthy Chutney Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chutney recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Fruit Chutney

Chutney is a spicy-sweet-sour condiment made with fresh and dried fruit, sugar, vinegar and chiles. Try the combination of nectarines and dried cherries or blueberries and dried apricots or cherries and golden raisins. Serve alongside simple roasted meat or pan-seared tofu steaks.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Indian Grain Bowls with Chicken & Vegetables

Look forward to a week of healthy, flavorful lunches with these high-protein meal-prep grain bowls. We're using bulgur wheat, which cooks up quickly and is higher in fiber than rice, but feel free to swap in any whole grain you prefer. The bowls are topped with broiled chicken (from our popular Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas recipe) and cilantro chutney (see Associated Recipes). To balance the heat of the chutney, dress these bowls with a squeeze of fresh lime juice just before serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney

A tangy Indian-spiced cranberry chutney is a flavorful way to perk up simple roasted winter squash.
By Danielle Centoni

Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad

This crowd-pleasing pasta salad is potluck-perfect for barbecue season.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mango-Chutney Chicken

Fruity mango chutney, zesty barbecue sauce, and a bit of curry powder are the secrets to success in this slow-cooker chicken recipe. They combine to form a delicious glaze on the chicken, which is served over a brown rice and fresh mango mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grape Chutney

With just a few minutes of preparation, you can make this gorgeous grape chutney recipe to serve with roast pork or chicken or to use as a sandwich spread. Purple grapes give it the richest color, but red grapes taste and look great too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fried Chicken & Broccoli with Mango Chutney

Resist the urge to make this stir-fry chicken recipe in a skillet instead of a wok, which will hold all your ingredients better. Buy a carbon-steel wok at an Asian market (or online) for around $30 and you'll have it forever. Make one stir-fry and you'll wonder how you survived without it.
By Breana Killeen

Spicy Cranberry Chutney

What could be better with a simple roast or grilled vegetables than a spicy fruit chutney? Nothing, except knowing it was a gift from someone you cherish. Consider including a decorative serving spoon, tied to the side of the jar with raffia.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Burgers with Mango Chutney

Mango chutney and grilled red onion flavor this quick turkey burger. Serve with grilled baby red potatoes and a frosty beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Chutney Sauce

Chutney is an East Indian specialty that can range in texture from smooth to chunky and in flavor from sweet to tart. Mixing store-bought chutney with rum and rice vinegar for this steak marinade adds a whole new dimension of flavor to this meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich

Skip the fast-food take-out sandwich and pack your own the next time you're in a hurry! This scrumptious cheesy breakfast sandwich mixes savory turkey sausage with sweet chutney and takes just minutes to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Lamb with Fresh Mint Chutney

Grilled Lamb with Fresh Mint Chutney

For a refreshing change from mint sauce or mint jelly, try serving lamb chops with an Indian-inspired fresh mint chutney.
Roast Beef, Arugula, and Pickled Onion Wrap

Roast Beef, Arugula, and Pickled Onion Wrap

Quick-pickle some onions the night before to put a delicious twist on your healthy lunch wrap.
Curried Chicken with Mango Salad

Curried Chicken with Mango Salad

Apple-Jalapeno Chutney

Apple-Jalapeno Chutney

Ginger & Pear Chutney

Ginger & Pear Chutney

Fresh Mint Chutney

Fresh Mint Chutney

Curried Chicken Salad

Chilling the poached chicken breasts in the cooking liquid ensures moist, succulent results in this curried chicken salad. Stuff into whole-wheat pita pockets with shredded lettuce.

Curried Tofu Salad

This vegetarian nod to the classic curried chicken salad is perfect for spreading on toasted whole-wheat bread or scooping onto a pile of crispy salad greens for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Rice Curried Meatloaf

Meatloaf need not be boring or dry. This version is moist with cooked rice and plenty of vegetables. Curry powder gives extra flavor to the meatloaf and mango chutney spread on top stands in for the traditional ketchup topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches

If you want to make your own chicken salad for the recipe, pick up a package of refrigerated or frozen chopped cooked chicken at the supermarket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Cherry & Tomato Chutney

A zesty chutney serves as both a marinade and an appealing garnish for pork tenderloins. Everything can be prepared ahead for a convenient dinner-party entree. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chutney-Glazed Chicken

Taking a minute to remove the skin from chicken breasts is definitely worth the effort--it trims off about 80% of the fat. In this recipe, a lively curry, lime and chutney glaze replaces the skin and ensures a succulent result.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Chops with Rhubarb Chutney

This savory-tart-sweet combination takes the classic pairing of pork and fruit to a whole new level. We've used boneless pork chops because they're quick to cook, and given them a boost of flavor with a simple spice rub.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Mango Chutney

Zippy cilantro and ginger combine with fresh mangoes in this simple and versatile chutney. Serve it with grilled meats, chicken or even tofu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Cranberry Chutney

As fast as a chutney can be, adding raspberries to cranberry sauce makes a more interesting--and tasty--accompaniment to a holiday roast or in a turkey sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tandoori Leg of Lamb with Fresh Mango Chutney

A spicy, yogurt-based marinade tenderizes the lamb, which is accompanied by a sweet and gingery chutney.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fast Fruit Chutney

You can use this formula to turn just about any soft fruit you may have on hand into a complex, spicy chutney. Serve with meat and poultry and use to perk up sandwiches.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apple-Tamarind Chutney

Update your roast pork or chicken with this apple-tamarind chutney, infused with Indian spices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Loin with Spicy Apricot Chutney

Grilled to perfection, this pork loin dish will not disappoint!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Onion-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Chutney-Mustard Sauce

Green onions, shallots and sweet onion unite in a subtly sweet and aromatic stuffing, accented by thyme and a spirited chutney sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Lime Skirt Steak with Charred Sweet Peppers & Grilled Tomato-Pepper Chutney

Your grill does some heavy lifting in this steak recipe, and that means less to clean up in the kitchen afterwards. The grilled, garlic-lime marinated steak pairs nicely with the homemade grilled tomato and pepper chutney. You may want to double the chutney recipe--it's great to have on hand to serve with other meals.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Ginger Chutney

This cranberry chutney is spiked with ginger, curry and crushed red pepper; serve alongside roast pork or chicken.
By Ruth Cousineau

Deviled Eggs with Spicy Crab

Crab and chutney on top of the deviled egg mixture make these appetizers doubly delightful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yogurt-Cumin Marinade

Cumin, fresh mint, fruity chutney and tangy yogurt combine in a flavorful marinade perfect for chicken, lamb or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Rollups

Satisfy your salty, crunchy and savory cravings in one punch with this quick snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Madras Chicken & Broccoli Salad

Curry powder and mango chutney are the flavor-intensive secret ingredients in this swift and simple Indian-inspired salad. If you want, double this recipe and you'll have a great lunch for the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spice-Rubbed Game Hens with Rhubarb-Date Chutney

Tart rhubarb simmered in cider vinegar with chopped dates, brown sugar and cinnamon makes an excellent chutney to accompany tender game hens. The chutney would be delightful with pork as well. It freezes well, so if you like, you can make extra to enjoy throughout the year.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Dried Pear & Cranberry Chutney

No holiday dinner would be complete without a relish or chutney, and this one made with dried pears and cranberries is especially nice. This one is particularly quick because the dried fruits readily absorb the sweet, sour and spicy chutney seasonings.
By Patsy Jamieson

Quesadillas con Curry

Indian flavors star in this twist on simple quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Chicken Breasts with Apple-Jalapeno Chutney

A bit of jalapeño jelly adds a touch of heat and color to the sweet-and-sour apple chutney. It makes the perfect accompaniment to this and other spicy chicken and pork dishes, particularly those cooked over the grill.
By Ken Haedrich

Cheddar-Apple Melt

It's hard to go wrong with the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples. Try this once and you may be addicted.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
