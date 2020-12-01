Healthy Tomato Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tomato side dish recipes including roasted tomatoes, stuffed tomatoes and tomato salsa. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe. Serve these along with chicken, fish or tofu as a super-satisfying side dish, or add a hearty salad and make them the centerpiece of a vegetarian dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow "Roasted" Tomatoes

There's nothing more delicious than tomatoes roasted with tart balsamic vinegar and fragrant herbs. Before serving, remove the tomatoes from the slow cooker and be sure to allow a full ten minutes for the cheesy breadcrumb topping to soak into each savory tomato half.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Parmesan Tomatoes

A sprinkle of Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil transform tomatoes into the perfect side dish. Or try sandwiching them between slices of your favorite whole-wheat country bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

The flavor of the turkey meatballs is enhanced by the Asiago and prosciutto. We love keeping this turkey meatball recipe on hand for meal prep, since meatballs can be used in sandwiches, salads, pasta and more.
By Cooking Light

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Bump up the vitamin A and fiber when you swap tortilla chips for sweet potatoes in this healthy recipe. Serve as an appetizer at your next party or turn it into dinner by adding chicken, tofu, shrimp or more beans for protein.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup

This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans & Tomatoes with Sizzled Garlic

Capers, juicy tomatoes, and chopped fresh parsley make this vegetable side dish flavorful enough for a special meal, but easy enough for everyday.
By Hilary Meyer

Sheet-Pan Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.
By Cooking Light

Sautéed Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

Here's a simple sauté that is well suited for a special meal and versatile enough for your everyday repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Here we toss nutty roasted sprouts with a quick sun-dried tomato pesto.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato & Green Bean Casserole with Spicy Herb Pesto

No gloppy canned soup in this healthy green bean casserole recipe. Simply give cilantro, parsley or chives (or a mix of all three) a whirl in the food processor to make the pesto-like sauce that ties the casserole together.
By Hilary Meyer

23 Tomato Side Dishes You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Enjoy fresh tomatoes with these summer-perfect side dishes. Tomatoes provide a boost of delicious acidity and a pop of color to any dish. These easy tomato sides come together in less than 30 minutes, so you’ll have plenty of time to focus on the main dish (although these may steal the show!). Recipes like Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad and Marinated Grilled Tomatoes are bright, delicious and make the most of this seasonal produce.
Mediterranean Roasted Broccoli & Tomatoes

This dish of roasted broccoli and tomatoes is tossed with bright Mediterranean ingredients just before serving.
French Ratatouille

Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

Sicilian Caponata

Tomato Gratin

Braised Green Beans & Summer Vegetables

When green beans, summer squash and cherry tomatoes are plentiful in backyard gardens and farmers' markets, try this quick braise. We like the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan, but you can use any flavorful cheese.

Middle Eastern Braised Cauliflower

In this healthy vegetable side dish recipe, the flavors of Lebanese lubiyeh (green beans and lamb braised in a flavorful tomato sauce) are applied to cauliflower with delicious results.
By Breana Killeen

Greek Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks

You can grill the eggplant rounds up to a day in advance, then assemble the eggplant, tomato and mozzarella “stacks” at the last minute. To make the eggplant and tomato stacks look symmetrical, use eggplant and tomatoes with approximately the same diameter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Beans with Dried Tomatoes

Creamy white beans are cooked in vegetable broth and absorb the flavors of garlic, dried tomatoes and shaved Asiago cheese. For a complementary crunch, partner this side dish with toasted, buttered baguette slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Parmesan

This vegetarian version of chicken Parmesan uses cauliflower "steaks" in place of chicken, and has all the classic comforting flavors, without the meat! The steaks are cooked until just tender and topped with a rich sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Despite their names, classic Italian-American chicken Parm and eggplant Parm don't always contain Parmesan cheese. If it's not “Parm” to you without Parm, feel free to sprinkle on a little grated Parmesan after you add the sauce to the cauliflower cutlets.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Zucchini with Tomato-Mint Relish

This grilled zucchini recipe is perfect for summertime bumper crops of zucchini. The tomato-mint relish would be great on all sorts of grilled vegetables.
By Devon O'Brien

Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato

Quick-sautéed zuke with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad

Use the hasselback technique to upgrade plain caprese salad with this fun twist! Cutting partially into the whole tomato creates openings to layer in fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and a balsamic drizzle for tons of flavor in this unique vegetable side dish recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Potatoes with Spicy Tomato Sauce

This recipe is inspired by our love of the Spanish tapa Patatas Bravas--crispy bites of potatoes sometimes served with a spicy tomato sauce. If you're not in the mood for a spicy sauce, just add a tiny pinch of crushed red pepper or omit it altogether. The recipe makes lots of the zesty, lycopene-rich sauce--any leftover sauce will hold well for a few days. Try it in an omelet or as a sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes

In this fresh summer dish, juicy ripe tomatoes are marinated in olive oil, vinegar and garlic with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley added at the end. This is the perfect recipe to make during prime tomato season where there are multiple colors and flavors to choose from.
By Carolyn Casner

Tabbouleh with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled vegetables add a layer of rich, complex flavors to the popular Middle Eastern salad of bulgur and herbs. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread or use as a sandwich filling.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad

This anchovy and tomato salad recipe has very few ingredients but absolutely sings with flavor when it's made with cherry tomatoes picked at their ripest. For the prettiest salad, use a combination of orange, yellow and red tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad

Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
By Vivian Howard

Herbed Tomato Gratin

Vegetable gratin recipes often have a crunchy breadcrumb or crouton topping. But summer tomatoes are too gorgeous to hide, so we tucked crusty cubes of bread underneath them instead. Plus, the bread soaks up all the juicy tomato goodness. If you can't find marjoram, fresh basil or oregano makes a good substitute.
By Hilary Meyer

Panzanella

In this healthy panzanella recipe, a classic Italian bread salad recipe, juicy tomatoes full of bright acidity are delicious when combined with the sweetness of basil and leftover bread. Bring out your best olive oil and vinegar and serve this bread salad with grilled meat or fish.
By Emily Horton

Warm Green Bean Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This colorful salad makes a fine prelude to a hearty dinner. Walnut oil's distinctive flavor delivers a rich hit to the dressing.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Fried Green Tomatoes

The perfect way to use up those lingering green tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Green Beans with Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic

This versatile and easy side dish is a tasty way to showcase green beans. We boil the beans briefly before sautéing for perfectly crisp-tender vegetables that don't get mushy.
By Betsy Andrews

Skillet-Seared Tomatoes with Melted Gruyere

Serve these as a savory side dish to chicken or steak, to complement a meatless meal or as a sandwich on toasted whole-grain bread. A pinch of sugar helps balance the tomatoes' acidity.
By Marie Simmons

Provencal Summer Vegetables

This stunning side dish of layered tomatoes, eggplant, summer squash and leeks bursts with fresh flavor. To make it even more colorful, use half a summer squash and half a zucchini. Try it alongside any grilled meat. Leftovers are delicious sandwiched between slices of crusty whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zu-Canoes

Zucchini stuffed with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil make a fresh summer side dish. For the nicest presentation, use long, relatively skinny zucchini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Heirloom Tomato & Summer Vegetable Salad

Allowing the salad to sit for at least 30 minutes before serving means the raw vegetables get a chance to soak up the tangy-sweet dressing in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, steak, mushrooms or tofu.
By Vivian Howard

Summer Succotash Salad

This summer salad is based on the Southern favorite, succotash, and is a fresh-tasting combination of butter beans, corn, summer squash and tomatoes. Butter beans, the same species as lima beans, are the bean of choice in the South. When they're in season you may be able to find them fresh--shell them yourself. Or use frozen butter beans, baby lima beans or even edamame.
By Virginia Willis

Porcini Eggplant

This delicious vegetable side dish is bursting with grape tomatoes, porcini mushrooms, and creamy roasted eggplant chunks. Topped with a thyme-balsamic sauce, it would make a filling vegetarian main dish served over rice or couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
