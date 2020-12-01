Healthy Winter Squash Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious winter squash side dish recipes including butternut, acorn, spaghetti and yellow squash. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Honeynut Squash

2
Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

2
These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
By Katie Webster

Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

23
Winter squash becomes tender and sweeter when roasted--a delicious side for a holiday dinner. Look for interesting squash like kabocha or hubbard at your farmers' market and try them in this recipe. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steamed Butternut Squash

1
Butternut squash steams quickly, making this a great cooking technique to enjoy this fall vegetable as a weeknight side dish. For extra flavor, toss the steamed butternut squash with salt, pepper and a little bit of olive oil, butter or Parmesan cheese after cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéeing butternut squash in olive oil quickly yields perfectly cooked results and slighly caramelizes the squash for extra flavor. This recipe makes a delicious vegetable side dish to pair with roasted meats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Koginut Squash

This unique squash hybrid is smooth and silky like kabocha squash with the rich, sweet flavor of a butternut. Use it as a base for a grain bowl or slice into wedges and serve with a creamy yogurt sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Kale-Butternut Squash Gratin

This colorful gratin dish livens up any holiday plate. Creamy melted Gruyère is comforting, while a blend of cumin, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper lends a warm, spicy note.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables

1
This easy roasted butternut squash and root vegetables recipe is incredibly versatile. Pile the squash and veggies onto grain bowls, add to sandwiches, toss in soup, serve as a side dish--you name it. Roasting vegetables in the oven gives you 20 minutes of hands-off cooking time to assemble the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Butternut Squash Chickpea Mac & Cheese

This gluten-free butternut squash mac and cheese packs plenty of cheesy goodness in every bite. Chickpea pasta gets coated in a sauce made with pureed butternut squash that gives this comforting meal a nutrient boost and adds a sweet note to complement the savory flavors.
By Devon O'Brien

Herb-Roasted Root Vegetables

1
Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and celery root make up a colorful roasted vegetable medley. If you can't find celery root (also called celeriac) you can swap in another root vegetable such as carrots, parsnips, or turnips.
By Lauren Grant

Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup

4
This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

3
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
By Lia Huber

Inspiration and Ideas

Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole

10
Zesty sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and rye bread add Reuben-esque flavor to this surprisingly addictive spaghetti squash skillet recipe. If you can't find seeded rye bread, add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon caraway seeds to the mixture in Step 2. Serve with a green salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.
Baked Spiralized Butternut Squash Fries

Baked Spiralized Butternut Squash Fries

1
Sweet spiralized butternut squash is encased in a salty, extra-crunchy exterior for a serving of slightly sweet curly fries. You can pair these baked butternut squash shoestring fries with any protein of your choice, but we're partial to grilled fish or chicken. Look for pre-spiralized squash in the refrigerated produce section.
Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions

Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions

19
Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad

Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad

Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney

Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney

Winter Squash Risotto

Winter Squash Risotto

16

Spaghetti Squash with Ginger-Miso Dressing

2

Mild-flavored spaghetti squash is a great swap for noodles, but here it's showcased on its own dressed with a healthy dressing spiked with salty miso. Serve with roasted chicken or fish.

All Healthy Winter Squash Side Dish Recipes

Mashed Butternut Squash

1
For this mashed butternut squash recipe, we start by roasting the squash, which really intensifies its flavor and sweetness. That means you don't need to add much--just a few pinches of spices and a little butter and salt--to make the perfect healthy Thanksgiving side dish or partner for any other fall meal. If you want to dress it up more, add some honey and warm spices, like cinnamon, for a sweet profile; for a savory profile, add a teaspoon or two of rosemary, sage or thyme (or a combination) and sprinkle with Parmesan. Or go sweet and savory, with bacon fat (or bacon crumbles), maple syrup and additional cayenne. Using a food processor gives this mash a very smooth texture, but you could certainly mash it with a fork or potato masher for a more rustic texture.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chili-Brown Sugar Delicata Squash with Pears

14
Pears and delicata squash tossed with brown sugar, chili powder and bacon is a delectable combination. To make this vegetarian, omit the bacon and toss the squash and pears with the brown sugar and chili powder during the last 5 minutes of roasting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Barley-Squash Gratin

Barley is an excellent source of fiber, and in this slow-cooker recipe it's paired with nutrient-dense spinach and butternut squash. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, this side dish will be happy sharing a plate with whatever else you're serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Butternut Squash and Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa, butternut squash, and almonds combine to make this hearty vegetarian side dish. It's perfect for a family dinner or to delight your vegan friends on Thanksgiving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Turnips & Butternut Squash with Five-Spice Glaze

1
In this delicious side dish recipe, turnips and butternut squash are glazed with a mixture of molasses and flavorful five-spice powder. Try the dish with garlic-rubbed roasted chicken or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash Gratin

4
Roasted butternut squash slices layered with a creamy sauce and topped with golden breadcrumbs makes a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Acorn Squash with Rosemary

Slice acorn squash crosswise to showcase its pretty scalloped edges before baking, then garnish with a light glaze of butter and rosemary for an elegant presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Winter Salad with Roasted Squash & Pomegranate Vinaigrette

4
In a combination of gorgeous colors, textures and tastes, this salad stars radicchio, frisee, pomegranate seeds and walnuts. It's an elegant addition to your holiday menus. Sprinkle with Gorgonzola or another creamy blue cheese for an added burst of flavor and richness.
By Romney Steele

Roasted Acorn Squash with Cider Drizzle

3
Roasting squash in the oven caramelizes its natural sugars. Here we serve acorn squash with a cider reduction that's spiced with cinnamon and cloves. A touch of butter gives it a luxurious finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash

With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.
By Molly Stevens

Butternut Squash Pilaf

4
Grated butternut squash adds color and nutrients to this brown rice pilaf. This is a riff on a traditional Greek dish that calls for Greek pilaf rice and pumpkin; here we've substituted instant brown rice and butternut squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mashed Maple Squash

2
Acorn squash makes a sweet substitute for potatoes in this easy mash. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon to get all the seeds and stringy fibers out of the inside of the squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Fennel & Delicata Squash with Olive & Parmesan Breadcrumbs

This simple yet special side is easy to coordinate with your holiday bird: Make the breadcrumbs the day before and prep the veg while the turkey is roasting. About 15 minutes before you expect the turkey to be done, put the fennel in the oven. Then when you take out the bird, pop the delicata in.
By Danielle Centoni

Pressure-Cooker Spaghetti Squash

1
By far the easiest way to cook spaghetti squash is with a pressure cooker. The noodly, low-carb squash turns tender in only 7 minutes in your multicooker. Enjoy it plain as a side dish, or dress it up and use it as a substitute for pasta.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Squash with Garlic, Lime & Chile

Cumin, garlic, lime and a jalapeño pepper spice up this roasted butternut squash recipe. If you like the consistent look of squash rounds, look for a long-necked butternut or use just the necks from a couple, reserving the bulbous bottoms for another use, such as for healthy muffins or soup.
By Molly Stevens

Butternut & Barley Pilaf

18
Winter squash contributes a rich, full flavor to a simple barley pilaf. Gremolata, an Italian mixture of parsley, lemon zest and garlic, gives the dish a lively finish. The pilaf is an excellent accompaniment to chicken and pork, but would stand on its own with the addition of Parmesan.
By Patsy Jamieson

Butternut Squash Noodles

1
Butternut squash noodles make a great low-carb stand-in for pasta or can be an easy side dish that complements just about everything. We kept this recipe simple with just a hint of fresh thyme and savory Parmesan cheese. Look for fresh or frozen butternut squash noodles or spiralize them yourself using the long, thin neck of a large squash.
By Liv Dansky

Loaded Spaghetti Squash

This loaded spaghetti squash recipe has all the fixings of a classic baked potato, but with a fraction of the carbs. The pasta-like spaghetti squash is combined with Cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions that melt together in the oven. Top with sour cream and garnish with more scallions and bacon and you have a delicious low-carb side dish ready to go.
By Carolyn Casner

Cornbread Stuffing with Brussels Sprouts & Squash

4
Brussels sprouts and winter squash make this cornbread stuffing look and taste great. You may need to bake two batches of cornbread to have 2 pounds for this recipe--you can even make it the day before.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Butternut Squash

Baked butternut squash has a caramelized flavor, which is delicious if you use the cooked squash in soups and sauces. It's simple to bake a butternut squash; just cut it in half and roast it in the oven.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Buttercup Squash Poppers

Packed with creamy flavor, but lower in fat, these squash poppers make the perfect dinner or side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Delicata Squash with Orange & Pistachios

5
If you haven't tried delicata squash, it's worth seeking out. The skin is tender enough to eat when cooked, so there's no peeling involved. All you have to do is slice it and then cook it. Here we sauté it with olive oil and a little orange juice and zest, then add a sprinkling of pistachio nuts to make it special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Parmesan Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash

1
Cooking spaghetti squash in your Instant Pot is quick and easy. Here we dress Instant Pot spaghetti squash with olive oil, lemon zest and Parmesan cheese. Enjoy it as a simple side dish or, for a healthy vegetarian dinner, pair it with a spinach and white bean salad. This would also be lovely with shrimp or chicken.
By Adam Hickman
