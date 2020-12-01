Healthy Corn Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious corn side dish recipes including creamed corn, corn salsa, casseroles and corn pudding Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Creamed Corn

Our take on this classic is subtly flavored and every bit as creamy as the full-fat original.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers

This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a “hard vegetable,” should be stir-fried for a minute before adding “medium-hard” vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add “soft or leafy vegetables” in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.
By Grace Young

Cheesy Sweet Peppers and Corn

If you like cheese, you'll love this vegetable side dish. Sweet peppers--both red and green--and sweet yellow corn are slow-cooked, topped with a creamy, blue cheese sauce and sprinkled with shredded cheddar. It's decadently delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary

Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Garlic Butter Campfire Corn

This flavorful corn couldn't be easier to prepare. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.
By Hilary Meyer

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
By Breana Killeen

Herbed Corn & Edamame Succotash

Fresh green soybeans, called edamame or sweet beans, are a great addition to this classic American dish, where they stand in for the traditional lima beans. The succotash is wonderful as it is or topped with grilled shrimp, salmon or chicken.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Mexican Street Corn

Soaking the corn in its husk in water for up to two hours before grilling is definitely a new approach to cooking corn on the cob, but give it a try! The addition of salt, spices and cheese takes this side dish to new levels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Calico Corn

Peppers, cumin and chili powder are a natural combination with corn and hominy (dried corn that's had its hull removed).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Corn Hush Puppies

Stirring chopped corn kernels into the batter and serving these homemade hush puppies with a lemony herb yogurt sauce give these tasty bites fresh flavor. Holding the frying oil at a steady 360 degrees F prevents the dough from absorbing too much.
By Genevieve Ko

Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Summer's harvest--eggplant, corn and zucchini--stars in this healthy, Mexican-inspired casserole that's perfect for serving a crowd or for a dinner with leftovers for the next day.
By Breana Killeen

Jalapeño Creamed Corn

Sweet and savory creamed corn gets a creamy kick from Cheddar cheese and jalapeño. We love the added spice sliced jalapeño adds as a garnish, but this is also great without it if you want to tame the heat. Try it alongside grilled steak or chicken or with your Thanksgiving spread.
By Liv Dansky

Corn Bake

This easy side dish casserole is bursting with triple the corn--whole kernel corn, cream-style corn, and corn muffin mix. Serve it alongside ribs at your next backyard barbecue.
Creamed Corn with Red Peppers and Spinach

This creamy, vegetable side dish is made in the slow cooker and pairs nicely with beef or chicken. Red peppers and spinach add color and important vitamins.
Cheesy Corn Casserole

Corn & Basil Cakes

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Panzanella with Tomatoes & Grilled Corn

Corn Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce

This healthier version of classic corn fritters uses less oil for frying but still packs plenty of fresh corn flavor. A creamy dill sauce on the side brightens up each bite.

Lemon-Garlic Glazed Corn on the Cob

Think it doesn't get any better than corn on the cob with butter? Try cooking the corn in butter (cut with a little olive oil to reduce saturated fat) with lemon and garlic and you may change your mind.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Grits with Fresh Corn

Take grits upscale by adding fresh corn, goat cheese and chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob

Savory Parmesan cheese and sweet corn team up in this easy corn on the cob recipe that's good for every season. Wrapping the corn in foil keeps in the flavors of smoked paprika, garlic powder and thyme. Pair with roast chicken, steak or pork or serve as part of a vegetarian meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Kohlrabi-Corn Fritters with Herbed Yogurt Sauce

Crunchy kohlrabi, corn and curry powder make these delicious fritters an irresistible appetizer recipe. This recipe calls for regular Madras curry powder because it's moderately spicy but if you'd like more heat, look for hot Madras curry powder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Corn & Shiitake Mushrooms

Roasting brings out the sweetness of the corn and browns the shiitake mushrooms. Rice wine and soy sauce balance the flavors. Try it with grilled pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Succotash

Succotash is a traditional Southern dish made with corn and lima beans. This slow-cooker recipe also uses potatoes, chicken, and spices to add delicious flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Boiled Corn on the Cob

Want to know how to boil corn on the cob? This boiled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn, Arugula & Tomato Salad

Fresh corn and tomatoes make an especially attractive and delicious summer salad. Sweet corn balances the peppery arugula and tart tomatoes.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Corn Bread Pudding

If a holiday meal at your house isn't complete without a corn casserole, try this calorie-trimmed version. It's delicious and will help keep your meal plan on track.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Corn Pudding

This corn pudding recipe gets a flavorful twist from the addition of vanilla bean. Though you may think of vanilla only when it comes to dessert, this is a great example of how wonderful it can be in savory dishes. The scent of the vanilla enhances the buttery corn and custard taste of the casserole.
By Lia Huber

Corn and Bean Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa pilaf is combined with zesty black bean corn salsa to create a healthy side dish full of fresh flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Foil-Packet Corn with Sriracha-Mayo Drizzle

This Asian-inspired corn is one you'll want to add to your repertoire. We give instructions for grilling in a foil packet or directly on the rack. Both methods work great, but you'll get more charred bits with the direct grilling method. Sweet mirin cooking wine (find it with the Asian foods in large supermarkets) combines with soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and lime zest for a glaze that's sweet, salty, garlicky and nutty. The Sriracha-mayo drizzle is a delicious finishing touch, with enough heat to perk up your palate; for less heat, reduce the amount of Sriracha to 1 teaspoon.
By Ann Taylor Pittman

Skillet Corn with Edamame

Edamame and corn kernels take on incredible flavor when cooked in bacon pan drippings. Add red onion, fresh cilantro, and a bit of jalapeño and you'll be serving up a scrumptious side dish in just 35 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Corn & Rice Pilaf

This corn-flecked rice pilaf has a distinctive Indian flavor, thanks to the addition of cumin seeds, cinnamon and cardamom. It makes a delicious accompaniment to grilled meats and poultry.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Microwave Corn on the Cob

Want to know how to microwave corn on the cob? This microwaved corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn on the Cob Kebabs

Try this fun honey-mustard zucchini-wrapped corn on the cob side dish at your next barbeque.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn-on-the-Cob Pudding

Fresh summer corn meets up with Italian bread and jalapeño peppers in this calorie-trimmed corn casserole. Serve it alongside grilled chicken or steak at your next summer gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cool Fresh Corn Relish

Serve this fresh summertime treat as a vegetable side dish or as a condiment to accompany your favorite grilled fish, chicken or steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Rice with Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions

This filling rice casserole, loosely based on paella, features seared corn, roasted peppers, garlic and red onions. If you like, include diced zucchini or chopped green beans as well. A flavorful roasted garlic mayonnaise makes a luxurious topping.
By Deborah Madison

Roasted Corn, Black Bean & Mango Salad

This simple, fresh-tasting salad adds delicious variety to grilled foods, such as salmon, halibut, chicken or pork. Browning the corn in a skillet gives it a nutty, caramelized flavor that contrasts with the sweetness of the mango.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Coconut Grilled Corn

Grilled corn turns up across the globe, from Japan's supernaturally sweet Hokkaido corn to Mexico's elote, grilled corn slathered with mayonnaise and grated Cotija cheese. In this healthy corn on the cob recipe, the corn takes its inspiration from Cambodia's pod oeng, corn grilled with pandan leaf–flavored coconut milk.
By Steven Raichlen

Fresh Corn Cakes with Cilantro Cream

When corn stands are full of fresh, tasty corn in late summer, grab a few extra ears for this 35-minute corn cake recipe. Loaded with fresh corn, carrot and green pepper, each patty is cooked until crispy and golden-brown and served with a cilantro-lime yogurt dip.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Corn Pudding

This easy Southern-style corn pudding is a great way to use up fresh corn if you've got it! But to speed up the prep time, frozen corn kernels work just as well. This simple casserole is light and savory-sweet. It's the perfect companion for grilled or roasted chicken, pork or steak or can stand on its own as a vegetarian main dish.
By Julia Levy

Corn on the Cob with Cilantro-Lime Butter

A dash of crushed red pepper adds the perfect amount of spice to this flavorful cilantro-lime corn on the cob.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
