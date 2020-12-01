Healthy Carrot Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious carrot side dish recipes including baby carrots, roasted carrots and glazed carrots. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Honey-Roasted Carrots

These sweet and tender honey-roasted carrots get a bit of char from the oven. These are topped with sesame seeds, but topping with a fresh herb like parsley can add a pop of color to this easy side dish.
By Liv Dansky

Maple Roasted Carrots

Roasting brings out the inherent sweetness in carrots--but add a little maple syrup and butter and you have a caramelized vegetable your kids (and you!) will actually want to eat seconds of.
By Carolyn Casner

Candied Carrots

A combination of brown sugar and apple juice makes these easy candied carrots sweet but not cloying. Chopped fresh thyme brightens the flavor in this classic side dish, but feel free to omit it if you want an even simpler dish. Serve with chicken, pork or your Thanksgiving dinner.
By Julia Levy

Balsamic Roasted Carrots

Roasting carrots brings out their sweetness, which is enhanced further with a tangy balsamic and maple glaze. Serve them straight-up for an easy weeknight side dish or garnish with chopped hazelnuts for holiday meals and dinner parties.
By Marianne Williams

Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables

This easy roasted butternut squash and root vegetables recipe is incredibly versatile. Pile the squash and veggies onto grain bowls, add to sandwiches, toss in soup, serve as a side dish--you name it. Roasting vegetables in the oven gives you 20 minutes of hands-off cooking time to assemble the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey & Orange Glazed Carrots

Bright and fresh, these candied carrots have just a hint of sweetness from the honey and citrus. This one-pan dish is quick and easy to make, but also has such a pretty presentation that it works both as an entertaining-worthy or weeknight side dish. Look for carrots that are similar in size so they cook evenly.
By Pam Lolley

Roasted Purple Carrots with Black Sesame Dukkah

We love how the Egyptian nut, seed and spice blend dukkah adds aroma, flavor and texture to this otherwise simple purple carrot recipe.
By Becky Duffett

Easy Roasted Root Vegetables

There's nothing easier--or tastier!--than a pan of roasted root vegetables. Clean them, trim them, and season them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and let them roast to perfection in the oven while you focus on the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shaved Root Vegetable Salad with Pistachios

This centerpiece-worthy salad calls for buying up the most colorful roots in the produce section. We like using a rainbow of beets and carrots for the most stunning presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers

This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a “hard vegetable,” should be stir-fried for a minute before adding “medium-hard” vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add “soft or leafy vegetables” in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.
By Grace Young

Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Sage Brown Butter

Wow your guests with multicolored carrots dressed in a brown butter and sage sauce. They only take 15 minutes to roast, so pop them in the oven while you carve the turkey and they'll be ready in time to eat.
By Hilary Meyer

Farro & Mushroom Stuffing

Sliced mushrooms and colorful aromatic veggies give this skillet version of stuffing a cozy, rustic appearance. Farro adds a delicious chewy texture and nutty flavor. An extra-large skillet, if you have one, helps space out the veggies as they brown, but a large (12-inch) skillet or pot works just fine too.
By Andrea Kirkland

Garlic & Parmesan Roasted Carrots

Roasting carrots in the oven brings out their inherent sweetness, while Parmesan and garlic give this easy side dish a flavorful savory accent.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hasselback Moroccan Roasted Carrots

Take roasted carrots to the next level with this hasselback version of a vegetable-side favorite. Adding thin hasselback cuts to whole carrots not only allows more flavor to seep into the veggies, it also speeds up the cooking time.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad

This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

It's been said that serving cabbage for New Year's promises prosperity, so adding a few carrot coins can only sweeten the purse.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sesame Snap Peas with Carrots & Peppers

The colorful combination of sugar snap peas, red bell pepper and carrot plus Asian-inspired flavors make this side dish a pleasure to whip up for a weeknight dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Napa Cabbage & Carrots with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Napa--also known as Chinese cabbage--is the preferred cabbage in this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe because it's much sweeter and more tender than green cabbage. If napa cabbage isn't available at your grocery store, try Savoy cabbage or bok choy.
By Grace Young

Maple-Thyme Roasted Baby Carrots

Amp up any carrot side dish with this Maple-Thyme Roasted Baby Carrot recipe. Consider saving a portion of this recipe and adding it to our Arugula Salad with Carrots and Goat Cheese recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

North African Spiced Carrots

The trinity of North African seasonings, cumin, coriander and paprika, lends exotic appeal to this simple carrot preparation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Glazed Shredded Carrots

An orange glaze brings out the sweetness in one of the kid-friendliest vegetables around. With convenient pre-shredded carrots, there's no chopping required.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Coconut Shaved Carrot Noodles

Thinly shaved carrots stand in for wide rice noodles in this Thai-inspired low-carb "noodle" dish. Try using red, purple, or yellow carrots for a colorful twist.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables

In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish.
By Paula Forbes

Carrot Salad with Honey-Lemon Dressing

Here we combine carrots and celery root (also known as celeriac) in a quick shredded slaw. Try it as a change from an ordinary mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Glazed Carrots

A basic carrot side dish is jazzed up with the addition of honey and ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Carrots with Garlic Confit & Thyme

Jump-starting the browning on the stove helps bring out the carrots' sweetness in this healthy vegetable side recipe. The addition of butter, thyme, garlic and just enough lemon makes these roasted carrots extra special. Serve with grilled steak and mashed potatoes.
By April Bloomfield

Roasted Carrots with Calimyrna Fig Dressing

Whole roasted carrots make quite a statement on the dinner table when they're topped with a port wine-and-fig dressing. In this recipe, we like dried Calimyrna figs because they're a tad less sweet than Mission figs and taste slightly nutty as well.
By Nora Singley

Ginger Pickled Carrots

This pickling liquid gives bright flavor to carrots--try it with green beans or peppers as well.
By Ben Bebenroth

Kale, Carrot & Apple Salad

Emerald-green lacinato kale is the star of this healthy kale salad, tossed with an easy maple, mustard and apple cider vinaigrette and studded with crisp apples. Toss or massage the kale with the dressing about 30 minutes before you're ready to serve. The sturdy kale leaves won't wilt from the dressing and will taste even better after they've been marinated in it.
By Mary Cleaver

Sesame-Honey Carrot Ribbon Salad

A simple vegetable peeler turns carrots into beautifully thin strips in this healthy vegetable side dish recipe. If you have a spiralizer, you can go for an artful tangle instead. Serve with miso-glazed fish or tofu.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemony Carrot Salad

Tangy lemon and fresh dill make a bright dressing for shredded carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Sauté with Ginger & Orange

Spiked with fresh ginger and orange juice, sautéed grated carrots make an appealing, textural side dish. To speed up preparation time, use a food processor to grate the carrots or purchase them already grated.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Carrots

Whether you need a vegetable side for your family or for last-minute (and unexpected!) company, this quick and easy roasted carrot recipe is the answer. We include a delicioius variation that includes toasted nuts and pumpkin pie spice--perfect for fall or winter!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Carrots with Homemade Marshmallow Fluff & Toasted Coconut

Can we get a drumroll, please, for the marshmallow fluff recipe you've been waiting for? This dish may look like regular oven-roasted carrots, but when you add the homemade marshmallow "fluff" it immediately goes in the direction of sweet potato casserole.
By Breana Killeen
