Healthy Cabbage Side Dish Recipes

Melting Cabbage

This velvety cabbage side dish melts in your mouth and picks up the flavors of caraway, cumin and garlic as it simmers in broth in the oven. Serve it alongside roasted pork or chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
By Marianne Williams

Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas

This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list.
By Joy Howard

Smothered Cabbage with Ham

Use up your leftover ham in this comforting one-pot dish made with cabbage and potatoes. The simple flavors get brightened at the end with a splash of cider vinegar. Serve alongside roast chicken or pork.
By Carolyn Casner

Sautéed Cabbage

This easy side dish takes only 20 minutes from start to finish. You can enjoy sautéed cabbage simply cooked with butter and onion or jazz it up with one of the variations (see below). Enjoy all the versions of this quick side dish with roasted pork or chicken.
By Sarah Epperson

Sour Apple Slaw

Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah’s miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
By Michael Twitty

Slow-Cooked Sweet and Sour Cabbage

The combination of cloves, cabbage and cider vinegar gives this slow-cooker cabbage recipe its sweet-and-sour flavor. Don't skip the apples-the hit of natural sweetness is worth the time it takes to core and chop them.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauerkraut & Sausage Casserole

One bite of this hearty sausage casserole recipe--full of sauerkraut, apples and kielbasa--and you'll be transported to a tiny pub in the Alsace region of northern France. Serve with extra mustard if you like.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Warm Red Cabbage Salad

In this quick German-inspired side dish, red cabbage is cooked until just tender and combined with sweet apples, caraway and a tangy vinaigrette. Serve with roasted pork loin or turkey kielbasa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Orange Vinaigrette

Easy Savoy cabbage recipes can be far and few between, especially ones that are as delicious as this whole roasted cabbage. The outer cabbage leaves blacken during the long cooking time, but when removed they reveal a meltingly tender center. Orange blossom water adds delicate aroma to the vinaigrette that's drizzled on top. Serve alongside roast beef or pork, or over mashed potatoes as a main course.
By Annie Pettry

Honey-Mustard Roasted Cabbage

Roasting cabbage brings out its sweet and savory side. Caraway seed is a natural pairing with this cruciferous veggie, and a combination of honey and Dijon mustard deepens the flavor. Serve as a side to pork chops, burgers or roasted chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

These simple cabbage side dishes are the perfect accompaniment to any meal. There are so many reasons to love cabbage: it’s cheap, versatile and packed with vitamins. Whether you roast it, sauté it or keep it raw, cabbage adds a delicious crunch. Recipes like Smothered Cabbage with Ham and Honey-Mustard Roasted Cabbage will help feed your love affair with this super-healthy vegetable.
Homemade Kimchi

Homemade Kimchi

If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches--and the list goes on!
Slow-Cooker Braised Potatoes and Green Cabbage

Everyone will love this new spin on the classic cabbage-and-potatoes combo. The addition of fennel adds earthy and slightly sweet flavor to the dish.

Sautéed Red Cabbage with Shallots & Hazelnuts

This pan-fried cabbage recipe gets tons of savory flavor from shallots and a delicious nutty crunch from hazelnuts. Serve this easy healthy side dish alongside roast chicken with gravy and mashed potatoes.
By Julia Levy

Lebanese Cabbage Rolls

These Lebanese cabbage rolls are stuffed with lamb and infused with the flavors of turmeric, ground ginger and allspice.
By Bruce Aidells

Napa Cabbage & Carrots with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Napa--also known as Chinese cabbage--is the preferred cabbage in this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe because it's much sweeter and more tender than green cabbage. If napa cabbage isn't available at your grocery store, try Savoy cabbage or bok choy.
By Grace Young

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Celery Root Colcannon

Traditional colcannon is an Irish dish made with potatoes and cabbage. In this healthy colcannon recipe, we swap flavor-packed celery root for the potatoes and use less butter than in typical recipes to save more than 200 calories per serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Creamed Cabbage & Sauerkraut with Rye Breadcrumbs

Hot Hungarian paprika gives this casserole subtle heat but you could use sweet instead. Adding sauerkraut to the mix adds bites of salty tangy flavor throughout. Try leftovers layered with turkey, Swiss and Russian dressing on a panini for a Reuben-inspired sandwich.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Braised Red Cabbage with Chestnuts

With slightly tart and sweet accents and aromatic caraway seasoning, braised red cabbage is an excellent foil to the richness of roasted duck. You may omit the chestnuts, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato & Cabbage Slaw

Sweet potatoes can be eaten raw as well as cooked. Here they star in a sprightly slaw, a quick and light accompaniment for simple poached or steamed fish.
By Susan Herr

Seaweed Colcannon

A classic Irish side dish, colcannon is typically a mound of mashed potatoes mixed with crumbled bacon, wilted cabbage and scallions, with a crater full of butter in the middle. For this seaweed variation, salty, umami-rich dillisk (the Irish name for dulse) take the place of bacon in this healthy side dish recipe. Look for dried dulse in well-stocked supermarkets.
By Robb Walsh

Charred Cabbage with Buttermilk-Herb Dressing

If you want to serve this impressive yet easy side to a crowd, use the whole head of cabbage cut into 8 wedges and double the dressing.
By Breana Killeen

Sweet & Sour Cabbage Rolls

Lean ground turkey and brown rice seasoned with fresh dill and caraway seeds makes a moist filling for these stuffed cabbage rolls. They're baked in a combination of tomato sauce, lemon juice and honey for the familiar sweet-and-sour flavor typical of the dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple, Carrot & Cabbage Chopped Salad

Orange blossom water adds an exotic citrus essence to the dressing in this spiced carrot and cabbage salad recipe. If you prefer, you can substitute orange juice, which will give you a similar flavor without the delicate perfumed notes. Look for orange blossom water in natural-foods stores and Middle Eastern grocers.
By Romney Steele

Asian Beef Cabbage Wraps

Tender beef is slowly simmered with Asian-inspired flavorings and served wrapped in fresh cabbage or lettuce leaves for a lighter touch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Braised Red Cabbage

With its slightly tart accent and caraway seasoning, braised red cabbage is an excellent foil to the richness of the roast pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan "Pancit Bihon" with Spaghetti Squash

Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Classic Coleslaw

For those who prefer creamy coleslaws to vinegary types, here's one that's rich-tasting with about a third of the calories and 80 percent less fat than a typical version.
By Patsy Jamieson

Creamy Ranch Coleslaw

Fresh dill and sunflower seeds add unexpected delight to this creamy coleslaw side dish. For variety, substitute broccoli slaw for the regular coleslaw mix called for in this make-ahead salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Balsamic Cabbage

When you're craving something crunchy between meals, try this Balsamic Cabbage! Add flavor to raw cabbage with caraway seeds, dill weed, parsley, or curry powder. Plus, each herb or spice counts as a free food in the small amounts used to season foods.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pan-Fried Cabbage with Bacon & Shallot

Of all the vegetables in the supermarket, cabbage gives you some of the best value for your dollar. It's inexpensive and low in calories, but packed with nutritional benefits (vitamin C, fiber, cancer-fighting phytochemicals). This easy vegetable side dish gets a boost of flavor from shallot, caraway seeds and a delicious finish of crisp bacon.
By Carolyn Casner

Backyard Coleslaw

Instead of a heavy creamy dressing, this refreshing coleslaw is dressed with a light caraway-flavored vinaigrette. The pretty crinkled leaves of Savoy cabbage have a nutty flavor, making this slaw especially flavorful.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Savoy Cabbage with Peppers

This quick braise of Savoy cabbage is flavored with caraway and mustard seeds. Make it a meal: Serve this wintry dish with ham or roast pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Napa Cabbage Slaw

Of course this slaw would also work with green cabbage, but Napa is a nice alternative with a fabulous, light and crunchy texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
