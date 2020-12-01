Healthy Brussels Sprouts Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious brussels sprouts side dish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Rating: Unrated
11
Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts

These super-crispy and browned air-fryer Brussels sprouts with sweet onions and salty bacon--all amped up with bright lemon juice--are sure to be a hit, whether you serve them for a weeknight side dish or as part of your holiday spread for Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough to serve eight but is easily halved, though once you taste it you may well want a double serving. And if you prefer a vegetarian side, simply omit the bacon.
By Anna Theoktisto

Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Balsamic vinegar and honey combine to give a sweet-tart coating to these roasted Brussels sprouts. These honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts are quick enough for a weeknight meal, but they are special enough to make a no-fuss side dish for Thanksgiving or any other holiday meal.
By Jasmine Smith

Parmesan-Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

These roasted Brussels sprouts are about to be your new favorite side dish. In addition to getting brown and crispy in the oven, they're topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a hit of salty, savory flavor. This makes a great vegetable side to serve with roasted meats.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

Roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can twist it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts again and again.
By Jasmine Smith

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate

Rating: Unrated
1
This gorgeous warm salad with nutty roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet-tart pomegranate seeds and creamy goat cheese is perfect for any winter meal--from a weeknight dinner to Christmas dinner or any other holiday celebration. The recipe is easily doubled if you are entertaining a crowd: just be sure to spread the sprouts out (use 2 pans if necessary) so they roast instead of steaming.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamed Brussels Sprouts

Tender Brussels sprouts in a creamy sauce is a holiday-worthy side dish that’s easy enough for a weeknight.
By Devon O'Brien

Brussels Sprout Gratin

Rating: Unrated
2
A creamy Brussels sprouts casserole is a delightful accompaniment to any holiday meal. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity recently and it's easy to understand why. They're high in nutrients while low in calories and can be prepared quickly in a variety of ways--baked, steamed, and even eaten raw! This simple side dish recipe serves up roasted sprouts seasoned with just a touch of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Smoky Aioli

The delicious dipping sauce makes this easy Brussels sprouts recipe an irresistible appetizer or side dish. If you want to double the recipe, use two large rimmed baking sheets and swap their spots in the oven halfway through cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes

It's easy to get creative with these roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. For a quick side dish that complements just about everything, follow the main recipe. If you want to spice things up a little, try one of the variations. Swapping a few spices and adding fresh stir-ins to coat the roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes transforms the flavor of the dish to something new, yet equally delicious.
By Jasmine Smith

Herb-Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and celery root make up a colorful roasted vegetable medley. If you can't find celery root (also called celeriac) you can swap in another root vegetable such as carrots, parsnips, or turnips.
By Lauren Grant

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Brussels Sprout Salad Recipes That’ll Steal the Show This Christmas

10 Brussels Sprout Salad Recipes That’ll Steal the Show This Christmas

The holidays are full of delicious treats, but they’re also a great way to showcase some of the best in-season produce. We think Brussels sprouts deserve a rightful place on your table alongside the traditional casseroles and mashed potatoes this Christmas. These 10 Brussels sprout salad recipes are the perfect way to add a festive pop of green to your Christmas dinner and will have you craving Brussels all year long.   
Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash

Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash

Rating: Unrated
7
This vegetarian Brussels sprout and potato hash recipe is a quick, easy dinner, perfect for a cool fall evening. Resist the urge to stir it too much! Cooking the hash undisturbed allows a crispy caramelized crust to form on the potatoes at the bottom of the pan. Look for hash browns that don't have added salt to help keep sodium in check.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Cider Vinegar

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Cider Vinegar

Rating: Unrated
1
Slow-Cooker Brussels Sprouts with Lemon

Slow-Cooker Brussels Sprouts with Lemon

Rating: Unrated
1
Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Rating: Unrated
4
Date and Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Date and Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Kale Salad with Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2

The lightly sweet, creamy homemade poppy seed dressing takes this crunchy salad to the next level for a mouthwatering vegetable side dish or light lunch. Top with cooked chicken for a heartier meal.

All Healthy Brussels Sprouts Side Dish Recipes

Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
2
Speed up roasting vegetables, like these lemon-and-thyme-infused Brussels sprouts, by cooking them on two large baking sheets instead of just one. This basic roasting technique also works for other root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips and potatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Thyme-Braised Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
7
Brussels sprouts braised in broth and thyme is a surprisingly simple preparation that yields rich and savory results.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds

This skillet-browned Brussels sprouts recipe is a tasty accompaniment for all types of Christmas main dishes including roast beef, pork, or lamb as well as turkey or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions for Two

Hearty Brussels sprouts pair nicely with salty bacon and onions in this quick Thanksgiving side dish for two. A sweet balsamic glaze makes a nice complement drizzled over the top, but it's not necessary to enjoy this classic combo. For a twist on this recipe, try swapping pancetta for the bacon. If you want to have leftovers, this recipe is easily doubled.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze

This lightning-fast side dish produces deliciously sweet Brussels sprouts, thanks to honey that caramelizes and crispy, salty bacon. They're so good your kids will even eat them! If the Brussels sprouts are hard to skewer, consider microwaving them a minute longer and then try skewering again. If you'd like to make this Brussels sprouts recipe vegetarian, simply omit the bacon.
By Sarah Epperson

Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts

Look for small Brussels sprouts for this quick and easy vegetarian recipe, which provide bite-size nibbles for your guests. If you can only find large sprouts, cut them in half for more manageable bites.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Cider-Braised Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Everyone loves Brussels sprouts when they're drizzled in a tangy-sweet sauce. Plus, bacon! Serve with chicken, pork or steak and roasted potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Hazelnut Brown Butter

Rating: Unrated
10
Browning butter brings out a mellow nuttiness that complements the strong flavor of the sprouts. Browned butter can be an excellent flavor addition to any sauté.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts & Sage

Rating: Unrated
2
Chestnuts and Brussels sprouts are a classic pair--the toasty, rich nuts balance the sprouts. This dish cuts down on the holiday oven gridlock because it can be done on the stovetop.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

Rating: Unrated
3
A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Butter & Dill Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
1
When you brown butter, as in this recipe, the flavor intensifies so adding just a little to Brussels sprouts still makes a big impact.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Shallots

Rating: Unrated
5
This easy side dish combines the natural sweetness of caramelized shallots with the earthiness of Brussels sprouts, a fall favorite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chorizo, Chestnut, Brussels Sprout & Apple Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
1
Who says a Thanksgiving stuffing recipe has to be dominated by the bread? Check out this veggie-packed healthy stuffing, with 4 cups of Brussels sprouts topping the list. Chorizo adds some piquant flavor, in this case a zesty chile-pepper-and-vinegar kick found in the Mexican version of the sausage, but quite frankly you won't go wrong using any type of fresh, spicy sausage.
By Breana Killeen

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Caraway & Lemon

Rating: Unrated
6
Thinly sliced Brussels sprouts cook quickly and soak up whatever flavors you add to them--in this case, lemon and caraway.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Brussels Sprouts

This festive side dish is Thanksgiving in one bite! Brussels spouts are hollowed out, stuffed with a sausage-and-breadcrumb stuffing and baked until brown and crispy on top. Large Brussels sprouts work best here. Enjoy this as a side dish or on its own as an appetizer.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Quince Glaze

A sweet and fruity glaze, spiked with a touch of heat from crushed red pepper flakes, transforms this simple roasted Brussels sprouts recipe. Look for quince paste with specialty cheeses at well-stocked supermarkets.
By Danielle Centoni

Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

This easy Brussels sprouts dish is flavored with intense balsamic and irresistible bacon. Simple and quick, you'll want to make this healthy side dish often!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornbread Stuffing with Brussels Sprouts & Squash

Rating: Unrated
4
Brussels sprouts and winter squash make this cornbread stuffing look and taste great. You may need to bake two batches of cornbread to have 2 pounds for this recipe--you can even make it the day before.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips

If you like kale chips, you'll love these veggie chips too! The outer leaves of large Brussels sprouts make the best "chips." Plus, they're easier to remove than the tightly furled-together inner ones. Roast what's left over for dinner later in the week.
By Breana Killeen

Vietnamese-Style Coconutty Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
1
In this easy Brussels sprouts recipe, the sprouts get a double hit of coconutty flavor from coconut oil and coconut water, and a salty, umami kick from fish sauce. The coconut water is a tropical nod to the southern Vietnamese practice of cooking with coconut water, which is often used in braises and dipping sauces. Don't have a pan large enough to cook the sprouts in one batch? Cook them in two batches in a medium (10-inch) skillet. No coconut oil in your pantry? Substitute unsalted European-style butter or vegetable oil. Serve these simple but flavorful Brussels sprouts as a side to any protein for weeknight dinners or special meals--they'd be a great addition to your Thanksgiving dinner.
By Andrea Nguyen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fish Sauce Dressing

Fish sauce may seem like an unlikely ingredient for a dressing, but these Brussels sprouts are flat-out addictive. Serve with grilled chicken or coconut shrimp and rice for a complete meal.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Penne with Brussels Sprouts & Bok Choy

This tasty recipe of multi-grain pasta and Brussels sprouts makes a scrumptious side for roasted turkey, baked ham, or roast beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brassica Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Chef Jennifer Jasinski has this healthy recipe for Brussels sprout, cauliflower and radicchio salad on the menu at her restaurant Rioja for fall and winter. The balance of roasted vegetables alongside the tang of the oranges and the chewy sweetness from the apricots is a crowd-pleaser.
By Jennifer Jasinski

Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Stuffing

This healthy Brussels sprouts-and-bacon stuffing recipe is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. We love the soft texture and eggy flavor of challah bread, but any type of rustic, country-style bread works well. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, you can make this recipe moist or crispy. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com