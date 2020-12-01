Healthy Beets Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beets side dish recipes including glazed, pickled, roasted and steamed beets. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets

Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Roasted Beets

Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
By Carolyn Casner

Quick Pickled Beets

For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beet Salad

It's time we rescued beets from our childhood nightmares--when they were little better than bland wedges scooped out of a can. Roasted beets are delightful, sweet but very earthy and aromatic--great for a side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese

Cooked beets are lightly pressed and pan-fried for a charred, crispy outer crust--similar to that of smashed potatoes. The herbed goat cheese dip makes this healthy appetizer or easy side dish even more delicious.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Herb Roasted Beets

We love how roasting brings out the sweet flavor of beets. Golden beets look especially pretty when tossed with the fresh herb and lemon seasoning mix, but any type of beets will work in this recipe. If you're a lemon lover, be sure to add the squeeze of fresh lemon juice after the beets are roasted.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Beet & Spinach Salad

This warm spinach-and-beet salad is inspired by a dish from Penny Cluse Café in Burlington, Vermont. If you have cooked beets on hand, you can have it ready in just a few minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Beet Salad

Walnuts, red onion and dill make this roasted beet salad recipe a fantastic accompaniment to chicken or topping for hummus. If you can't find beets with greens attached, use 1 pound of beets and 8 ounces of chard leaves.
By Michael Solomonov

Shaved Root Vegetable Salad with Pistachios

This centerpiece-worthy salad calls for buying up the most colorful roots in the produce section. We like using a rainbow of beets and carrots for the most stunning presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Beets & Pomegranate

Roasted beets and sweet dates, tangy oranges and juicy pomegranate seeds make this quinoa salad recipe festive. It pairs beautifully with turkey or roast pork.
By Maria Speck

Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad with Feta & Pistachios

In California's Ojai Valley, citrus growers have mastered cultivating the tiny Pixie tangerine. Pixies are only available in the spring, but you can make this salad year-round with any variety of tangerine or clementine.
By Laraine Perri

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Beet & Barley Salad

Barley matches up with earthy, tender beets and the crunch of fresh celery, radishes and nuts in this beet salad recipe. Red beets turn your salad a gorgeous magenta. For a softer color, use golden or chioggia baby beets instead.
Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables

In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish.
Beet Salad with Yogurt Bulgur & Herbs

Pickled Beets

Yogurt with Beets (Borani Chogondar)

Roasted Beet Crostini

Spinach, Feta & Root Vegetable Crostata

A nutty, buttery crust filled with roasted root vegetables makes for a beautiful vegetarian crostata recipe perfect for the holidays. And since it’s a free-form crust, you don’t have to worry about perfection. A layer of feta whipped with lemon provides a bright, tart contrast. Best of all, each component can be made ahead, so the day-of assembly is easy as pie.

All Healthy Beets Side Dish Recipes

Beet Bliss

This healthy and pretty beet salad recipe is dressed with a tangy-sweet maple-mustard vinaigrette. Use the leftover dressing for any salad later in the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic-Glazed Beets with Pecans

The gorgeous colors of yellow and Chioggia beets shine in this recipe thanks to a white vinegar in the glaze. If you're using red beets, regular balsamic vinegar is also a good option. Serve with grilled steak or roasted salmon fillets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Beets with Caraway & Crème Fraîche

Caraway, dill and vinegar turn roasted beets into a borscht-inspired side in this easy and healthy side dish recipe.
By Adam Dolge

Peach & Roasted Beet Salad with Hazelnut-Yogurt Dressing

Pairing beets with fresh, ripe fruit is a wonderful alternative to the typical beet and goat cheese salad recipe. Be sure to use whole-milk yogurt for the dressing--lower-fat versions yield watery results.
By Nathan Gould

Baby Beet Greens with Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

This unusual salad ties together earthy greens, sweet-tart cranberries, smoky cheese and crunchy croutons with a spicy-sweet dressing. Baby chard and beet greens have bright-colored ribs and veins, which give this salad a beautiful look.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Beets & Greens Salad with Cannellini Beans

Sometimes beets in the market have beautiful, unblemished, tender greens attached. When that happens, blanch the greens and toss with beans and vinaigrette, using some of the beets to garnish the salad, as in this recipe. Use the leftover cooked beets for other dishes. If you buy beet greens on their own, you can make the salad just with them. Either way is delicious.
By Marie Simmons

Roasted Beets with Mustard

Try a variety of beets in this dish. The simple Dijon vinaigrette really makes the earthy beet flavor sing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Baby Beets with Raspberry-Thyme Glaze

Earthy and smoky have a natural affinity in this colorful and healthy side dish. The beets soften and take on flavor over the heat and then, in the last few minutes, an herby raspberry glaze adds a sweet sheen. A schmear of tangy goat cheese paired with the sweet and savory roots is the final piece of this well-balanced side.
By Judith Fertig

Pear & Chioggia Beet Slaw

Raw shredded beets, pears and carrots make a crunchy, vibrant and sweet beet slaw. This healthy slaw is delicious on its own or as a topping for tacos, pork chops or grilled sausages.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable & Quinoa Salad

This quinoa and roasted vegetable salad is an excellent side for chicken or steak, or skip the meat entirely and you've got a delicious vegetarian main dish. Leftovers are a perfect choice for lunch--just make an extra batch of dressing and add a touch to the cold salad before eating the next day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Beets & Shallots

Beets are packed full of vitamins and minerals, and they're delicious, too. Roasting beets brings out their natural sweetness. This healthy and full-of-flavor side dish combines beets with mild shallots.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southern Beets & Greens with Chevre Spoonbread

Don't toss those beet greens! In this healthy recipe, orange-glazed beets and garlicky beet greens are served alongside a cheesy spoonbread. If you've never tried a spoonbread--a custard-like cornbread--you're in for a treat. Serve this Southern-inspired recipe with oven-fried chicken or sautéed shrimp.
By Vivian Howard

Watercress, Pistachio & Beet Salad

Sweet, quick-pickled beets, peppery watercress and the delicate licorice flavor of crunchy fennel make a healthy salad that artfully balances flavor, texture and color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Halibut with Pickled Beets (Stegte Helleflynder med Rodbeder)

Here delicate white fish is topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and diced pickled beets for a simple Danish dish that combines sweet, salty and sour flavors.
By Joyce Hendley

Quick Beet Salad

Precooked baby beets make this healthy vegetable side dish come together in a flash. If horseradish is too spicy for your taste, try stirring in chopped dill pickles instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smashed Root Vegetables with Mustard Vinaigrette

Smashing vegetables creates cracks that soak up this savory vinaigrette for an easy and super-flavorful veggie side dish. You can try this technique with other root vegetables, such as parsnips and celery root, as well.
By Genevieve Ko

Easy Fennel & Peppercorn Pickled Beets

This pickled beets recipe is super simple, yet full of big flavor. This is partly because we roast beets first (which concentrates their sweetness) and also add a healthy dose of fennel seeds for dynamite flavor. Once the beets sufficiently pickled, add them to salads or alongside your favorite grilled meats for a pleasant hit of acidity.
By Robin Bashinsky

Fennel, Citrus & Roasted Beet Salad

The sweetness of the roasted beets works well with tart grapefruit in this healthy beet salad recipe. Turn this beet salad into an entree by adding seared scallops or white fish, such as halibut or cod.
By Aran Goyoaga

Beet & Arugula Pesto

Sweet beets, peppery arugula and toasted pecans are blended together in this dairy-free, healthy pesto recipe. Try it spread on crostini or spooned over grilled chicken or pork.
By Hilary Meyer

Sweet Ginger Root Vegetables

Ginger and pomegranate juice help to perfect this slow cooker side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beet Carpaccio

Here multicolored beets are presented carpaccio-style (paper-thin slices) with a sprinkling of crumbled blue cheese. Once hard to find, beautiful varieties of beets, such as pink-and-white-striped ‘Chioggia,' electric-yellow ‘Golden Detroit' and ruby-red ‘Moneta,' are more readily available. Seek them out at farmers' markets or supermarkets that stock local, in-season produce.
By Katie Webster

Pickled Beet Salad

Tangy horseradish and dill dress pickled beets in this simple, colorful side dish. Make it a meal: Serve alongside Smorgastarta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets

For this easy sheet-pan dinner, beets get a head start in the oven while you prep the shrimp and kale. For a prettier presentation, leave the shrimp tails intact. Serve this one-pan recipe with a cool glass of rosé.
By Breana Killeen

Chopped Salad with Black-Eyed Peas & Hot Sauce Vinaigrette

Black-eyed peas' earthy, nutty sweetness gets oomph from tangy hot sauce. In this recipe, they're mixed with plenty of crunchy vegetables for a satisfying vegetarian salad.
By Genevieve Ko
