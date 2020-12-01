Healthy Asparagus Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious asparagus side dish recipes including grilled, roasted and steamed asparagus. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Asparagus Casserole

In this baked asparagus side dish recipe, we smother tender-crisp asparagus spears with a creamy cheese sauce and top the casserole with crispy panko breadcrumbs. Blanching the asparagus first in boiling water helps preserve its vibrant green color. Medium-thick asparagus spears work best for this recipe. If your asparagus spears are very thick, they may need a longer time in the oven.
By Adam Hickman

Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus

In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
By Sarah Epperson

Sautéed Peppers, Asparagus, and Zucchini

Pair this flavorful veggie combo with chicken or fish for a taste of summer any time of year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus Parmesan

This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus, Mushrooms & Prosciutto

A quick roast in the oven and this trio melds together to become the perfect vegetable side dish recipe for chicken or steak. Or toss the warm roasted asparagus and mushrooms with baby spinach and a little more oil and vinegar to turn it into a quick salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Panko & Parmesan-Crusted Asparagus with Garlic-Mayo Dipping Sauce

This cheesy and crispy asparagus dish is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fried Asparagus & Squash Blossoms

Fritto misto, mixed fried foods, is a typical Italian nibble. Be sure to salt the asparagus and blossoms as soon as they're out of the oil so that the crystals will stick to the food.
By Mauro Stoppa

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
By Jasmine Smith

Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne

This impressive-looking asparagus salad recipe is actually very easy to make. After quickly boiling the asparagus, the same water is used to soft-boil the eggs. Piment d'Espelette is a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France. While it's not essential, it does add a subtle kick to the otherwise mellow flavors of this salad. Look for this spice at specialty stores and well-stocked markets--or substitute smoked paprika.
By Seamus Mullen

Chile-Spiced Asparagus

Earthy chili powder combines with the sour-power of sherry vinegar to create a fine dressing for the grassy-green asparagus. For a smoky twist, try substituting smoked paprika for the chili powder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Asparagus with Pine Nuts

Roasting is one of the easiest and tastiest ways to cook asparagus. Here we give it an extra flourish with a quick sauce of reduced balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts.
By Marcy Goldman

Panko-Crusted Asparagus Spears

Panko-Crusted Asparagus Spears

Warm from the oven, these crunchy asparagus spears make a tasty side dish or cocktail nibble.
Asparagus with Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Asparagus with Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Whir up luscious hollandaise sauce in your blender or immersion blender for this quick asparagus side dish recipe that's ready for your next brunch in just 15 minutes.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce

Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce

Cheesy Asparagus

Cheesy Asparagus

Asparagus with Curry Butter

Asparagus with Curry Butter

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Breadcrumbs

In this fast asparagus side dish recipe, hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese are mixed with breadcrumbs for an impressive-looking topping.

Asparagus & Baby Kale Caesar Salad

Traditional Caesar salad gets a nutrition and flavor boost with the addition of crisp asparagus and dark, leafy baby kale in this healthy recipe. Use arugula or mixed greens for the salad if baby kale isn't at your market.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus with Anchovies & Garlic

Think bold Caesar-salad flavors meet asparagus. This preparation will kick you in the taste buds with assertive garlic, spicy red pepper and rich, salty anchovy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & Potato Rösti

Preshredded potatoes for the rösti are the key to making this crisp pancake quickly. Top with fried eggs and a salad and it becomes a meal.
By Adam Dolge

Baked Risotto Primavera

This updated spring classic calls for nutty-tasting short-grain brown rice instead of the traditional white arborio. Because the cooking time is longer with whole-grain rice, this risotto is cooked in the oven rather than on the stovetop, eliminating the need for almost constant stirring.
By Mary Ellen Evans

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic

The multilayered fruitiness of fig-infused balsamic (look for it with other vinegars at the market) is a nice balance for the sweet and salty prosciutto-wrapped asparagus spears.
By Judith Fertig

Asparagus Tabbouleh

Asparagus and pomegranate seeds are a fun addition to this easy tabbouleh recipe. Serve this healthy whole-grain side with chicken kebabs, tzatziki and pita bread for a Middle Eastern-inspired dinner.
By Michael Solomonov

Grilled Vegetable Platter

This veggie platter is a perfect side dish for any gathering. Vegetables like asparagus, mushrooms, Japanese eggplant and fennel are marinated and then grilled to perfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Salad with Asparagus & Peas (Salat med Asparges og rter)

Here's a salad where we've combined two stars of the spring garden, asparagus and peas. Since the asparagus goes into the mix raw, you'll want to look for the freshest, most tender spears you can find and slice them into very thin rounds.
By Joyce Hendley

Wild Asparagus with Scrambled Eggs

Spring brings a lush carpet of blooms to the hills of Cyprus and sends food-loving foragers out hunting for wild asparagus. Cooked with eggs and potatoes, it's a simple scramble that's often served as one of several small plates at dinner. You can find wild asparagus in the U.S. as well; otherwise, shop for stalks that are as young and tender as possible. (Adapted from Munevver Gurel.)
By Jen Rose Smith

Asparagus Topped with Creamy Tarragon Sauce

This sauce is like a luscious, creamy béarnaise sauce without all the calories and fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Garlic & Asparagus Salad

The dressing for this roasted asparagus salad recipe uses fresh garlic scapes--available in spring from farmers' markets or gardeners. Use chopped fresh garlic in the dressing if you can't find garlic scapes.
By Kathy Gunst

Roasted Asparagus with Caper Dressing

Roasting mellows the grassy flavor of asparagus; the caper dressing provides a salty counterpoint. Serve with grilled fish or meat.
By Jessie Price

Lemon Lovers' Asparagus

Roast whole slices of lemon along with the asparagus for a beautiful look and sparkling, bright taste. Great with seafood, especially salmon or scallops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus and Wild Mushrooms

White wine and fresh tarragon bring this side dish to life.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

These prosciutto-wrapped bundles of grilled asparagus are a delicious addition to a spring brunch or elegant dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Asparagus with Creamy Tarragon Sauce

These crispy asparagus sticks are a fantastic side dish, but are also a great hand-held appetizer. They're served with a creamy lemon-tarragon dipping sauce. Consider passing them around at your next party!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & New Potatoes with Creamy Za'atar Dressing

Za'atar and yogurt pair magically to create a healthy and full-flavored dressing in this easy asparagus recipe. A spice blend of sumac, sesame and herbs, za'atar is a Middle Eastern staple available in Middle Eastern markets and where other specialty spices are sold. To make your own: Blend 1 teaspoon each ground sumac, sesame seeds and dried thyme with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
By Hugh Acheson

Roasted Asparagus

Roasting vegetables brings out their sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mock Risotto

Risotto is hardly effortless fare, what with all that stirring over a hot stove. But instant brown rice and creamy Neufchâtel cheese can make a nutty, rich, stand-in version that's sure to be a family favorite. Substitute any vegetables you wish for the asparagus and bell pepper. Make it a meal: paired with a salad, this is a perfect vegetarian main course, or serve as a side dish with grilled chicken or steak.
By EatingWell

Roasted Asparagus Salad with Citrus Dressing

Rest roasted asparagus and tomatoes on a bed of watercress for a special touch. The fat-free dressing is a sweet-sour combination of fresh citrus juices, honey and Dijon mustard. Just as tasty warm or at room temperature, this salad works well when served as part of an easy buffet-style brunch.
By Marie Simmons

Roasted Asparagus

This simple recipe is perfect for quick weeknight meals as well as special occasions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & Carrots with Asian Vinaigrette

Quick-chilling the asparagus and carrots in ice water is an important step in this recipe. It stops the cooking process of the vegetables so they don't overcook and go limp.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Roasted Asparagus

There's nothing better than fresh asparagus in the spring. Seasoned with olive oil, salt, and pepper and roasted for under 10 minutes, this quick-and-easy recipe is the perfect pairing for any main dish, but it tastes especially delicious with seared salmon and roasted potatoes (see associated recipes).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barley "Risotto" with Asparagus & Shiitakes

The nutty flavor and toothsome texture of barley make it a ideal complement for Parmesan cheese in this risotto-style dish. Be sure to use the convenient quick-cooking barley, which is available in most supermarkets, rather than regular barley, which takes much longer to cook.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
