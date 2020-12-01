Healthy Stuffing Recipes

Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing

Apples and fresh cranberries add a unique twist to this variation on the classic stuffing. Use fresh sage or rubbed sage in this recipe; the ground version is too bitter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crescent City Cornbread Dressing

This jazzed-up Southern cornbread dressing is made with Louisiana chef Frank Brigtsen’s cornbread, which is sweet and flecked with scallions and jalapeños. If you want to streamline the dish, use store-bought cornbread.
By Frank Brigtsen

Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing

Caramelized onions are a sweet and savory addition to this healthy stuffing recipe. Choose an apple that becomes tender yet holds its shape when cooked--try Jonagold or Cortland.
By Summer Miller

Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
By Carolyn Casner

Farro & Mushroom Stuffing

Sliced mushrooms and colorful aromatic veggies give this skillet version of stuffing a cozy, rustic appearance. Farro adds a delicious chewy texture and nutty flavor. An extra-large skillet, if you have one, helps space out the veggies as they brown, but a large (12-inch) skillet or pot works just fine too.
By Andrea Kirkland

Turkey & Stuffing for Two

You don't have to skip the traditional Thanksgiving dinner if it's just the two of you--and you also don't have to eat turkey for days. In fact, you may not want to wait for a special occasion to have this satisfying mini celebration.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing

During the autumn season in Italy, turkey is often deliciously paired with a stuffing of chestnuts and sausage. The wild turkey was brought to Europe from the New World, and once domesticated, returned there to breed as the classic festive bird. It also became one of the large courtyard fowl animals in Lombardy. With Italy being one of the largest producers of chestnuts, it was expedient to put the two together in another happy marriage of New and Old World.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Stuffing-Topped Chicken

Here's a one-skillet version of chicken and stuffing made with wholesome ingredients. We use chicken thighs because we love the rich flavor of dark meat, but boneless, skinless breast works too. Serve with Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cranberry Stuffing

Make this stuffing with an apple variety that holds its shape rather than turns to sauce during the cooking process, so there will be tender bites of fruit throughout. Honeycrisp, Granny Smith or Pink Lady are all easy-to-find options.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cornbread & Oyster-Mushroom Stuffing

Mushrooms are a rich, meaty addition in this healthy cornbread stuffing recipe. Here we use oyster mushrooms, but you can use any variety you like. If you have time, bake the cornbread a day or two in advance so it has time to dry out a bit, which lets it absorb the flavors more readily.
By Mary-Frances Heck

Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
By Lia Huber

Crab Cake Stuffing

This crab-cake-meets-stuffing recipe gets a double dose of crabby goodness--little bits of claw crabmeat add flavor throughout the stuffing while pieces of higher-grade “jumbo lump” crabmeat contribute big bites of crab. Shape the stuffing into cakes or bake in a casserole dish. Look for crab in the seafood department of large supermarkets. The recipe that's included for Bay Spice Blend makes 1 cup, but you'll only need 1 teaspoon for the stuffing. Try the extra spice blend in a turkey brine, sprinkled on almost any type of seafood and/or in recipes calling for Old Bay Seasoning.
By Bill Scepansky

All Healthy Stuffing Recipes

Chorizo, Chestnut, Brussels Sprout & Apple Stuffing

Who says a Thanksgiving stuffing recipe has to be dominated by the bread? Check out this veggie-packed healthy stuffing, with 4 cups of Brussels sprouts topping the list. Chorizo adds some piquant flavor, in this case a zesty chile-pepper-and-vinegar kick found in the Mexican version of the sausage, but quite frankly you won't go wrong using any type of fresh, spicy sausage.
By Breana Killeen

Sausage, Apple & Wild Rice Stuffing

Swapping in cauliflower rice can help create a lower-carb holiday side. To ensure a perfect texture, wild rice and riced cauliflower are cooked separately and then combined.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Sausage Stuffing

This classic stuffing pairs turkey sausage with the tangy sweetness of apples. By using turkey sausage instead of pork, we cut the fat content from 19 grams to 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Herb Stuffing

This easy Thanksgiving favorite comes together in a snap. Poultry seasoning, which includes sage and other classic holiday herbs, adds plenty of flavor to this stuffing but if you'd like even more herb flavor you can add 1 teaspoon of dried sage and 1 teaspoon of minced fresh rosemary.
By Andrea Mathis

Roasted Fennel & Italian Sausage Stuffing

This homemade stuffing recipe is special because it comes complete with a sausage-making lesson from the Sausage King himself, author and famed business owner Bruce Aidells.
By Bruce Aidells

Bulgur Stuffing with Dried Cranberries & Hazelnuts

For a change of pace from traditional bread stuffing, try this elegant, nutty-tasting pilaf, which features quick-cooking whole-grain bulgur.
By Patsy Jamieson

Classic Slow-Cooker Stuffing

Save space in your oven and use your slow cooker to whip up this easy, classic stuffing. Hearty whole-grain bread gets toasted in the oven for only 10 minutes (and you can toast the cubes ahead of time!) while your slow cooker does the rest.
By Pam Lolley

Apple-Sauerkraut Stuffing

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, this healthy apple-and-sauerkraut stuffing recipe made with seeded rye bread is a flavorful twist on the classic holiday side. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Stuffing

This healthy Brussels sprouts-and-bacon stuffing recipe is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. We love the soft texture and eggy flavor of challah bread, but any type of rustic, country-style bread works well. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, you can make this recipe moist or crispy. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage-Chestnut Stuffing

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, this healthy sausage-and-chestnut stuffing recipe is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Cornbread Dressing

Cornbread studded with plenty of herbs gives this classic stuffing a subtly sweet flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Squash & Oyster Stuffing

This healthy stuffing recipe with oysters and butternut squash is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, you can make it moist or crispy. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornbread Stuffing

This sturdy cornbread works well in stuffing.
By Charles Pierce

Lemon Chicken with Stuffing

Make chicken and stuffing in the slow cooker for this easy, one-pot recipe. When it's done, top it with a mix of fresh lemon peel, parsley, and walnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flounder with Spinach & Walnut Stuffing

Spinach and walnuts are a quick and tasty filling for delicate flounder fillets. Chopped tomatoes strewn over the top make a pretty garnish. Make it a meal: Serve with Garlicky Green Beans and bulgur.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Puerto Rican Mofongo Dressing with Salami

Chunks of hard salami add a salty-tangy edge and toothsome texture to Puerto Rican mofongo dressing. Serve this savory stuffing along with turkey and the rest of your Thanksgiving spread.
By Illyanna Maisonet

Vegan Sourdough Stuffing

Mushrooms and leeks add savory flavor to sourdough bread in this easy vegan stuffing recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Fennel Cornbread Stuffing

This unique cornbread stuffing is seasoned with sweet fennel and kohlrabi. Starting with a packaged corn muffin mix saves prep time and allows you to focus on other holiday dishes while this bakes in the oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Swiss Chard Dressing

Slow-cooker dressing? You bet! It comes out tender and full of flavor. The chard tastes very green, like spinach, and is filled with antioxidants and vitamins. For an extra-special touch, serve this dressing with gravy on top.
By Cooking Light

Turkey & Stuffing

Thanksgiving in a skillet. Leftover homemade corn muffins are perfect for the stuffing, but if you don't have any, pick one up at the supermarket bakery or your local coffee shop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornbread Stuffing with Currants & Walnuts

Flecked with fresh herbs and dried currants, this corn bread stuffing is a nice alternative to regular bread stuffing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chorizo-Fennel Stuffing

This healthy stuffing recipe is easy to make and goes with almost anything. If you like, make it vegetarian by substituting a pound of minced shiitake mushrooms for the chorizo and using mushroom or vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
By Ming Tsai

Gluten-Free Cornbread Stuffing

Sage and sausage add a burst of flavor to this healthy side dish. Plus, you'll omit a couple dishes from Thanksgiving cleanup--this gluten-free dressing recipe uses just one skillet.
By Devon O'Brien
