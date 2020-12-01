Healthy Rice Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious side dish with rice recipes including rice and beans, Spanish rice, fried rice, and risotto. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole

4
Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh--no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. It would also be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread or a party buffet.
By Julia Levy

Easy Brown Rice

4
Here's the only recipe you need to make perfect brown rice every time! This healthy whole grain is great on its own as a side dish, or use it in your favorite recipes calling for cooked brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basic Risotto

8
Slowly adding hot broth to arborio rice helps release the starch from the rice, giving risotto its characteristic silky, creamy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 2 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, then begin adding the broth. If you prefer to omit wine, use more broth in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

15
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

9
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Rice with Broccoli

2
This dish is sure to be a kid favorite that adults will crave, too. Broccoli and cheese is a classic pairing for a reason, and when served with rice and umami-rich mushrooms, the combo is even more comforting. Garnish with shaved Parmesan and additional kosher salt and black pepper, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Black Sticky Rice

Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
By Naomi Duguid

Creamy Wild Rice Pilaf

This recipe takes rice pilaf to the next level. It's full of creamy, melt-in-your melt flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Rice & Peas (Risi e Bisi)

This risotto-like combo of rice and peas is made with a very cool technique that infuses the dish with one of the great tastes of spring.
By Mauro Stoppa

Nina's Mexican Rice

14
The key to nutty and flavorful Mexican rice is cooking the rice first in oil until it is nicely golden.
By Bruce Aidells

Chicken, Mushroom & Wild Rice Casserole

32
In Minnesota, chicken, mushrooms and wild rice are often bound together in a casserole with cream of mushroom soup. We forgo the sodium-rich canned soup and make a light, creamy sauce that gets depth of flavor from dry sherry and Parmesan cheese. If you already have cooked chicken, use 4 cups and skip Step 2.
By Jessie Price

Sweet Potato and Wild Rice Dressing

Roasted sweet potatoes are the star of this dinner recipe, which is ready in just one hour. Combining different whole grains, such as wild rice and barley, allows for multiple flavor and nutrition profiles to be displayed in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing

This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.
Easy Fried Rice

Mixed frozen vegetables make this healthy fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
Coconut Rice with Snow Peas

1
Zucchini Rice Casserole

55
Winter Squash Risotto

16
Lemon Rice (Chitrannam)

Wild Rice Pilaf

This healthy rice pilaf combines wild rice with brown rice for a nutty, delicious side dish that pairs perfectly with roasted salmon, chicken or pork. Bonus: Nutrient-rich wild rice has a higher protein content than many other whole grains.

All Healthy Rice Side Dish Recipes

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

9
This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

These traditional Lebanese lamb-and-rice stuffed grape leaves are fragrant with mint, marjoram, cinnamon, cumin and allspice. Serve with lemon wedges and plain yogurt for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice & Lentil Salad

18
A simple dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard and paprika flavors this rice and lentil salad. It's a great way to use up leftovers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons

This colorful, healthy salad recipe features persimmons--lightly sweet fruit, commonly grown in California, that ripen just in time to grace holiday tables. If you can't find persimmons, diced apples are a good alternative.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sausage, Apple & Wild Rice Stuffing

Swapping in cauliflower rice can help create a lower-carb holiday side. To ensure a perfect texture, wild rice and riced cauliflower are cooked separately and then combined.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Butternut Squash Pilaf

4
Grated butternut squash adds color and nutrients to this brown rice pilaf. This is a riff on a traditional Greek dish that calls for Greek pilaf rice and pumpkin; here we've substituted instant brown rice and butternut squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Brown Rice Pilaf with Cherries & Hazelnuts

Get creative and try many variations of this slow-cooker pilaf recipe. Sub dried cranberries, blueberries or apricots for the cherries--or use them all. Just be sure to use a dried fruit. You can also swap the hazelnuts for pecans, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Leek & Pancetta Risotto

2
Sizzled pancetta gives this creamy leek risotto great flavor and a bit of added crispy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 3 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is gone, then begin adding the broth. You can substitute more broth in place of the wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jeweled Golden Rice

1
Inspired by a classic Persian recipe, this eye-catching fruit- and nut-studded rice dish goes well with roast poultry or pork. Here, the colorful “jewels” are fresh and dried cherries, chopped celery, green onion and mixed nuts. The dish is prepared ahead, making it very convenient for entertaining. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Basmati Rice

This simple rice is a perfect side dish for meat, poultry or fish. Fresh mint, cilantro, green onions and lemon peel add to the delicious nutty flavor of the basmati rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brown Rice Pilaf

Turn everyday brown rice into delicious brown rice pilaf with the addition of currants and sliced almonds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Risotto with Prosciutto & Fried Sage Leaves

Sweet ripe pear matched with the delicate saltiness of prosciutto defines this creamy risotto that goes well with any roast meat or poultry. Pungent, crispy fried sage leaves give a special finishing touch to this dish.
By Marie Simmons

Multi-Grain Mushroom Pilaf

1
Nutty-tasting grains, such as wild rice, barley and wheat berries, make this simple side-dish pilaf so much more than the sum of its parts. Since the wild rice cooks faster than wheat berries and hulled barley, presoak the longer-cooking grains to make the cooking times compatible. If you would like to add fresh mushrooms, quickly sauté them and stir them into the cooked pilaf. Or try this flavor variation: Omit dill and substitute 1 teaspoon lemon zest for lemon juice. Stir in 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese just before serving.
By Patsy Jamieson

Beans & Rice

1
The combination of whole-grain brown rice and fiber-rich beans makes this a nutritionally super side dish. And because we use instant brown rice and canned beans, it's also super-fast. Try it with pork or chicken, or sprinkle with cheese and wrap in a flour tortilla for lunch or a vegetarian supper.
By Patsy Jamieson

Sausage & Lentil Casserole

6
Requiring 45 minutes from start to finish, this casserole classic is one of the longer recipes in this book; however, it takes only about 10 minutes to assemble. While it bakes, you can put together a salad, or simply enjoy a glass of wine. If you want to make it vegetarian, substitute soy “sausage” for the Italian sausage and vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Rice Pilaf

This quick rice pilaf recipe gets bright flavor from Thai-inspired ingredients: lime juice, fish sauce, peanuts and plenty of fresh herbs. Serve it with roast pork tenderloin or pan-seared fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cuban-Style Black Beans and Rice

This classic black beans and rice recipe is loaded with flavor!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barley Risotto with Fennel

16
This convenient alternative to traditional stovetop risotto uses healthy, fiber-rich whole grains--either barley or brown rice--seasoned with Parmesan cheese, lemon zest and oil-cured olives. The gentle, uniform heat of a slow cooker allows you to cook a creamy risotto without the usual frequent stirring.
By Patsy Jamieson

Brown Rice-Stuffed Peppers

This whole grain recipe version of Spanish rice is served in a sweet pepper but could be served in a bowl as a side dish. It goes well with chicken or pork.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Rice with Dried Apricots & Pistachios

3
Colorful apricots, scallions and pistachios make this vibrant dish worthy of any holiday table. Since wild rice (really a grass) does not absorb liquid to the extent that true rice and other grains do, cook it in boiling water and saute the vegetables separately so they stay tender-crisp.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spanish-Style Rice

A quick and easy rice dish has the bright colors and zesty flavors of peppers, tomatoes, and olives.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Minted Peas & Rice with Feta

7
The flavors of fresh mint and feta enliven this instant brown rice. Toss any leftovers with some cooked shrimp for a satisfying, easy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
