Healthy Potato Side Dish Recipes

8 Melting Potato Recipes That Are the Ultimate Combination of Creamy and Crispy

Once you get a taste of these melting potato recipes, you’ll never want to make your spuds another way. The key to these creamy-on-the-inside, yet crispy-on-the-outside potatoes is to roast them at a very high temperature. You’ll be rewarded with a delicious potato that will simply melt in your mouth. Recipes like Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes and Melting Sweet Potatoes with Mini Marshmallows are flavorful, warm and the perfect accompaniment to any dinner.