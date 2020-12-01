Healthy Bulgur Side Dish Recipes

Beet Salad with Yogurt Bulgur & Herbs

The bulgur in this salad is inspired by kishk, a crumbly cheese made by fermenting bulgur in buttermilk and yogurt. Chef Reem Assil, owner of Reem’s California in Oakland, prepares this quicker version by skipping the fermentation and using labneh or Greek yogurt instead. If you want extra tang, let the bulgur mixture sit for 24 hours before making the salad. Crumbled goat cheese can be swapped in for the bulgur mixture if you prefer.