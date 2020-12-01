Healthy Bulgur Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious side dish recipes with bulgur, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fresh Herb & Lemon Bulgur Pilaf

This pilaf, made with nutty bulgur, gets plenty of bright flavor from fresh dill, mint, parsley, ginger and lemon.
By Marie Simmons

Creamy Hamburger Noodle Casserole

The EatingWell Test Kitchen takes lean ground beef and combines it with whole-grain bulgur, egg noodles and a creamy tomato sauce in a baked casserole topped with Cheddar. With less fat and calories than the original skillet meal, this dish is sure to become a new family favorite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsley Tabbouleh

Serve this tart, parsley-dominated tabbouleh at your next backyard gathering.
By Jessie Price

Tabbouleh with Chickpeas

This tabbouleh recipe with chickpeas has lots of parsley, mint, tomatoes and cucumbers. Toasting brings out the flavor in the cumin, and cinnamon adds a subtle depth to the flavors. Bring this tabbouleh recipe as a side to a party or serve as a one-dish supper for 6 instead of 8.
By Anna Thomas

Kinche (Cracked Wheat)

This Ethiopian buttery grain porridge recipe is often served for breakfast, but you can also top it with other dishes like messer wot (spiced lentils) or gomen (Ethiopian-spiced collards) for lunch or dinner and eat it in place of the traditional flatbread, injera.
By Fetlework Tefferi

Eggplant Bulgur Pilaf

One of the most important dishes at a Turkish table, this simple pilaf recipe features a combination of eggplant and bulgur. It is often an accompaniment to meat or chicken.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Beet Salad with Yogurt Bulgur & Herbs

The bulgur in this salad is inspired by kishk, a crumbly cheese made by fermenting bulgur in buttermilk and yogurt. Chef Reem Assil, owner of Reem’s California in Oakland, prepares this quicker version by skipping the fermentation and using labneh or Greek yogurt instead. If you want extra tang, let the bulgur mixture sit for 24 hours before making the salad. Crumbled goat cheese can be swapped in for the bulgur mixture if you prefer.
By Reem Assil

Bulgur with Ginger & Orange

Bulgur is ubiquitous in Middle Eastern cooking but also pairs deliciously with Asian seasonings. This simple side dish is perfect with beef, lamb or poultry. For variations, substitute toasted sesame seeds for the almonds, or carrot juice (it is surprisingly good and certainly nutritious) for orange juice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tabbouleh with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled vegetables add a layer of rich, complex flavors to the popular Middle Eastern salad of bulgur and herbs. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread or use as a sandwich filling.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Chickpea & Bulgur Stuffed Grape Leaves

Think hummus meets tabbouleh in these vegetarian stuffed grape leaves, bursting with chickpeas, parsley and bulgur tied together with a lemony, garlicky sauce. The grape leaves will seem soft when just finished cooking, but will firm up as they cool. We prefer these at room temperature or cold--perfect for bringing to work for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bulgur Stuffing with Dried Cranberries & Hazelnuts

For a change of pace from traditional bread stuffing, try this elegant, nutty-tasting pilaf, which features quick-cooking whole-grain bulgur.
By Patsy Jamieson

Inspiration and Ideas

Mustard Greens & Bulgur

Pungent mustard greens beg for other strong flavors for balance. Here walnut oil, walnuts, dates, bulgur and white-wine vinegar do the trick.
Asparagus Tabbouleh

Asparagus and pomegranate seeds are a fun addition to this easy tabbouleh recipe. Serve this healthy whole-grain side with chicken kebabs, tzatziki and pita bread for a Middle Eastern-inspired dinner.
Herb-Ginger Bulgur

Tabbouleh With Edamame and Feta

Braised Bulgur & Cabbage

Bulgur Salad with Asian Accents

Bulgur Pilaf with Dried Fruits

Cinnamon and allspice infuse this pilaf with a subtle Middle Eastern fragrance. Serve as a side dish or use it to stuff a large roasting chicken or capon.

