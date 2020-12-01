Healthy Tofu Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tofu stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry

This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.
By Breana Killeen

Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

This spicy vegetarian stir-fry is a great way to use green beans when they're bountiful and inexpensive at the supermarket. You can also try it with other vegetables, such as broccoli or peppers, just make sure to cut them into small pieces so that they cook quickly. Coating the tofu in cornstarch before you cook it gives it a light crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner

Mapo Tofu

Mapo tofu is extremely popular both in and outside of China, perhaps because it was meant to be adaptable. The type and amount of both tofu and meat is often varied and even the spicy sauce can be tuned to the desired level of heat.
By Louisa Shafia

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
By Patsy Jamieson

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Tofu & Broccoli Stir-Fry

We like broccoli best in this tofu stir-fry, but any mixture of vegetables you have on hand will work. One way to get great tofu texture without deep-frying is to toss the tofu in cornstarch before stir-frying. Let it cook for several minutes without stirring to help it develop a little crust. Serve with: Chinese egg noodles or rice noodles and a glass of Riesling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut saturated fat and calories and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chinese Sweet & Sour Tofu Stir-Fry with Snow Peas

This healthy sweet and sour tofu stir-fry is easy to whip together on weeknights. Just be sure to plan ahead so that you can freeze the tofu in advance. It gives the tofu a meatier texture and helps it absorb the sauce.
By Grace Young

Pineapple Tofu Stir-Fry

At last--a sweet-and-sour dish with a fresh, not cloying, taste. Add a pinch of crushed red pepper, a splash of chile-garlic sauce or a dash of hot sauce to give it a little heat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sichuan-Style Tofu with Mushrooms

Because of the high moisture content of tofu, it can go from a stir-fry to a braise in seconds. We also recommend salting and drying the tofu in paper towels so oil doesn't splatter during frying.
By Grace Young

Inspiration and Ideas

By switching up the vegetables you use when you make this stir-fry, you can create a unique dish each time.
Next time you're craving Chinese takeout, make this veggie-packed fried rice recipe in about the same time instead. Tofu and eggs give this vegetarian fried rice staying power from protein, and brown rice boosts fiber.
Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry

Pressing tofu before making this tofu stir-fry recipe gives it a chewy, satisfying texture. Three green peas--sugar snaps, snow peas and shelling peas--balance it out with brightly flavored crunch. Hoisin--a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made from soybeans and a complex mix of spices--gives the stir-fry rich depth of flavor with just one ingredient. Look for it, as well as chile-garlic sauce, in the Asian section of the market.

All Healthy Tofu Stir Fry Recipes

Vegetarian Fried Rice

This homemade Asian-inspired fried rice recipe with fresh, crisp-tender vegetables is a vegetarian crowd-pleaser.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sesame-Crusted Tofu over Vegetables

Marinated, sesame-crusted tofu tops a delightful medley of stir-fried vegetables that includes bok choy, bell pepper, scallions and snow peas. The recipe packs enough vegetables that all you need to add is a little short-grain brown rice to make it a meal.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Marinated Tofu with Edamame Stir-Fry

This Asian-inspired recipe uses vegetarian protein and packs in a variety of vegetables and delicious flavor. Buy extra firm tofu to prevent it from breaking apart while stir-frying this flavorful recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

In this healthy Chinese tofu stir-fry recipe, the bok choy is cooked first, then removed from the pan so its juices don't dilute the sauce. Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up with a bit of a bite. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu Stir-Fry with Spicy Peanut Sauce

You can purchase ready-made peanut sauces at the grocery store, but nothing tastes better than one you make at home. This peanut sauce has honey for a little sweetness and ginger and crushed red pepper for a little spice and is served over a mixture of tofu, peppers and bok choy. Ready in just 30 minutes, this recipe a great choice for a quick weeknight dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Ma Po Tofu for Two

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut calories and saturated fat and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu Stir-Fry with Soba Noodles

Be sure to use firm tub-style tofu for this sensational stir-fry. The pieces will hold their shape better during cooking than softer styles of tofu.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger Pork with Tofu

Tofu adds extra protein to this pork and vegetable recipe. It's seasoned with a light Asian sauce that's lower in sodium than bottled stir-fry sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tofu & Veggies with Maple Barbecue Sauce

Nestled in the foothills of the Green Mountains, Mary's Restaurant is an idyllic retreat in Bristol, Vermont. Chef-owner Doug Mack works with farmers to highlight seasonal ingredients on his menu. He keeps vegetarian diners happy with this untraditional stir-fry, which jazzes up tofu with a zesty sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Tofu with Black Rice & Edamame-Mushroom Stir-Fry

In this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe, pressing the tofu may seem fussy but it's crucial to getting crispy results. Black rice, also labeled forbidden rice, gets its color from anthocyanins--healthy antioxidants that also give eggplant and blueberries their dark hue.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Vegetarian Chow Fun

A touch of brown sugar added to the salty black bean-garlic sauce is what gives this noodle stir-fry its unmistakable Chinese takeout flavor. The recipe for vegetarian chow fun works equally well with slices of sirloin steak or boneless, skinless chicken breast or even pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
