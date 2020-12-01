Healthy Shrimp Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious shrimp stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Shrimp and Pea Pod Stir-Fry

Pea pods were made for stir-fry dishes. This subtly flavored recipe calls for snow peas, but you could easily substitute snap peas. Serve with brown rice for a balanced and nutritious meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry with Spinach

This stir-fry recipe calls for buying shrimp that's already peeled and deveined, which saves you about 10 minutes of prep time. Want this on the milder side? Swap ketchup for the chili-garlic sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Shrimp and Scallop Vegetable Stir-Fry

This seafood stir-fry is bursting with flavor and it's ready in 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp & Egg Fried Rice

This healthy egg, vegetable and shrimp fried rice comes together in about 30 minutes for a delicious dinner you can make any day of the week. Fried rice is traditionally made with leftover rice cooked a day ahead; this recipe simplifies the process by cooking the rice together with the rest of the meal.
By Grace Young

Quick Shrimp Fried Rice

Skip the takeout and make this lightened-up, veggie-packed 30-minute recipe instead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp with Mango & Basil

This one-pan stir-fry is an Indian feast of sweet shrimp, perfumy mangoes and spicy basil. It's guaranteed to evoke dinnertime oohs and ahhs. Carbs are a time-tested way to take the pop out of the heat, so make sure you have plenty of aromatic jasmine rice to go with this fiery dish. Use prepeeled shrimp to make preparation a breeze.
By Raghavan Iyer

Easy Shrimp Stir-Fry with Green Pepper, Pineapple & Bacon

This sweet, spicy and super-easy shrimp-and-vegetable stir-fry starts with a very small amount of bacon in the wok, which creates drippings that add tons of smoky flavor to the vegetables and shrimp that go in next. Keep the salt in check by using reduced-sodium tamari sauce. To complete this easy healthy dinner, add cooked brown rice.
By Breana Killeen

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy

Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Shiitake and Bok Choy with Shrimp

Shrimp, mushrooms, and Asian vegetables are served in a savory sauce for a stir-fry dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sichuan-Style Shrimp

Chinese cooks typically stir-fry shrimp in their shells for a more flavorful dish. You can do the same, but we recommend first removing the tiny legs. While rice may seem like the logical side, braised greens, such as chard or spinach, are actually just as traditional.
By Grace Young

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Rice flour is the “secret ingredient” in this dish and is used to make the flavorful coating for the shrimp. But if you can't find it, cornstarch makes a fine substitute. Serve with rice noodles or brown rice and a sprinkle of chopped scallions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Shrimp Dumplings

This healthy shrimp-and-cabbage dumpling recipe makes a big batch, so you can eat some for dinner and freeze some for later. To vary the dumpling filling, try ground turkey instead of the shrimp. Look for wonton wrappers in a refrigerated case--usually near tofu. Serve with reduced-sodium soy sauce or mix up this quick dipping sauce recipe: 1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce mixed with 2 tablespoons lime juice and 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil.
Shrimp Tofu Noodles

Watching your carb intake? This 20-minute recipe is one you'll want to try. We've paired shrimp with a time-saving store-bought fresh vegetable medley and a zesty homemade sauce and served it over tofu noodles. These noodles are gluten-free, so they're lower in carbs and have fewer calories than spaghetti.
Sugar Snap Pea & Shrimp Curry

Japanese Shrimp & Eggplant Fried Rice

Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry

Asian Shrimp and Rice Bowls

Shrimp & Snow Pea Stir-Fry

A stir-fry is all about preparation: you need to have everything ready to go before you start the cooking, which actually takes place in a matter of minutes. Serve this stir-fry over brown rice--or for a more traditional take, over wilted mustard greens splashed with a little rice vinegar.

