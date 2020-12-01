Healthy Chicken Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli

Everyone loves teriyaki chicken--and this one is better for you with much less added sugar. It's also gluten-free so long as you use tamari (aka gluten-free soy sauce). Feel free to swap out the broccoli for any veggie--carrots, snow peas, green beans--that you have on hand.
By Julia Levy

Cauliflower Chicken Fried "Rice"

Get an extra serving of vegetables and cut back on carbs by replacing rice with riced cauliflower in this healthy chicken fried rice recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

General Tso's Chicken

In this healthy version of a General Tso's Chicken recipe, we cut the fat and sodium in half from the original version by not frying the chicken and by using half as much soy sauce in this Chinese-takeout favorite. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

Here's an easy chicken recipe you'll definitely want to add to your dinner repertoire. A quick marinade tenderizes the chicken and infuses flavor in this healthy version of a take-out favorite. Adding a little oil to finish the marinade coats the chicken and helps keep it from sticking to the pan.
By Grace Young

Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice

Regular fried rice gets a protein boost when rice is swapped for quinoa in this healthy dinner recipe. Feel free to use any vegetables you have on hand-broccoli, green beans and mushrooms are all good options. Serve with hot sauce if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Sichuan-Style Chicken with Peanuts

The piquant Sichuan Sauce (which doubles easily) works well with almost any stir-fry but particularly enhances dishes with meat, fish and poultry. When stir-frying chicken, always spread the pieces in the wok and let them cook undisturbed for 1 minute before stirring. This allows the chicken to sear and prevents sticking. To smash the ginger, use the side of a cleaver or chef's knife.
By Grace Young

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

Frozen mixed vegetables make this healthy chicken fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread it out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry

Spiked with lots of zesty lemon, this delectable chicken stir-fry has a colorful mix of snow peas, carrots and scallions. But feel free to substitute other thinly sliced vegetables, such as bell peppers or zucchini. Serve with: Rice noodles or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Tofu Stir-Fry

By switching up the vegetables you use when you make this stir-fry, you can create a unique dish each time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dan Dan Noodles with Chicken & Baby Bok Choy

In this Asian dan dan peanut noodle recipe, Chinese black vinegar lends authentic flavor to the creamy sauce. If you can't find baby bok choy, use about 1 pound of mature bok choy sliced into 1- to 2-inch strips. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha, if desired.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Chicken Pad Thai

A delicious balance of sweet, sour and salty flavors complements rice noodles and chicken in this quick and easy pad thai. We trimmed calories and boosted flavor by cutting back on the sugar you'll find in many restaurant versions. As with any stir-fry, be sure to have all your ingredients prepped before you begin--the steps move quickly once the cooking starts.
By Carolyn Casner

Thai Chicken Stir-Fry with Basil & Cashews

This quick chicken stir-fry recipe is flavored with classic Thai ingredients: savory fish sauce balanced with tangy lime juice and plenty of fresh basil. Have all the ingredients prepared and ready to add to the wok before you turn on the heat. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell's Jessie Price shows how to stir-fry chicken to make a healthy lemon chicken stir-fry recipe for dinner.
This one-pan recipe could not be more simple. Roasted chicken and vegetables bake on one sheet pan for an easy dinner.
Classic Chicken Stir-Fry

No need to order take-out whe in just 30 minutes, you can be enjoying this classic chicken stir-fry dish.

Stir-Fried Spicy Chicken Tenders

A bag of frozen peppers and onions can be a quick start to a stir-fry; here, it's combined with almost fat-free chicken tenders for a speedy dinner. Serve this dish with warm polenta rounds or brown rice.
By Sarah Fritschner

Sweet & Sour Chicken with Brown Rice

In about the time it takes to order and pick up Chinese takeout, you can make this much healthier version of sweet & sour chicken. Our version loses all the saturated fat that comes from deep-frying, along with the extra sugar and salt. If you prefer, use tofu instead of chicken, and use your favorite vegetables; just be sure to cut them into similar-size pieces so they all cook at about the same rate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wok-Seared Chicken Tenders with Asparagus & Pistachios

Here's an East-meets-West stir-fry that will soon become a family favorite. Serve it over rice or noodles, with a simple salad of arugula and orange sections dressed in a light vinaigrette.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Cantonese Chicken & Bok Choy Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, chicken, bok choy and carrots are tossed with Cantonese oyster sauce for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Udon Bowl with Zucchini Noodles

Mix udon and zucchini noodles for a lower-carb noodle bowl that's full of flavor thanks to the finger-licking-good peanut sauce. Using leftover chicken will save you even more time on this quick dinner recipe--you can whip it up in about 10 minutes.
By Erin Alderson

Chongqing Chicken

Traditionally, Chongqing chicken is made by encasing the meat in crunchy batter, like popcorn chicken but better. To make it at home, we decided to mimic the effect with a simple cornstarch dredge and just a little oil, sparing you both time and the stress of deep-frying. Practiced eaters focus their chopsticks on the meat, avoiding the many chiles and Sichuan peppercorns that give the dish its tongue-tingling character, but we encourage you to risk the lovely agony.
By JJ Goode

Carrot, Snow Pea & Chicken Stir-Fry

This healthy snow pea and chicken stir-fry recipe has a citrusy mojo sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or soba noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Chicken Stir-Fry

Bottled stir-fry sauce makes this chicken and vegetable dinner fast and easy to make. It's ready in 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken with Bell Pepper & Hominy Stir-Fry

Hominy is made by soaking dried corn kernels in lime to remove the tough hull and germ. The result looks like puffed-up corn, perhaps most notably enjoyed in the Mexican soup posole. In this healthy chicken stir-fry recipe, the hominy is added along with the vegetables to make a hearty dinner. Look for hominy in cans in the Latin section of large supermarkets. You'll need one 29-ounce can or two 15-ounce cans to get 2 cups. Toss leftovers into soup or salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Stir-Fried Chicken with Wilted Spinach & Tamari Walnuts

The joy of stir-frying is that an interesting dish like this cooks in mere minutes. The only trick is to have all the ingredients prepped and ready to add. Once you start stir-frying you can't afford to lose time mincing and measuring.
By Marie Simmons

Cashew Chicken

The favorite Asian-inspired stir-fry dish has plenty of colorful veggies, chicken and crunchy cashews.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kung Pao Chicken

The Chinese-inspired classic chicken dish is refreshed to be light and friendly to your special diet, but it still keeps all the delicious flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Three-Cup Chicken

While there are dozens of variations on this classic Taiwanese Three-Cup Chicken recipe, the “three-cup” in the title refers to the fact that this healthy chicken recipe is almost always made with equal parts soy sauce, Chinese rice wine and rice vinegar (and usually sesame oil). The sauce for Three-Cup Chicken develops a wonderfully pungent flavor from toasted Sichuan peppercorns and star anise; look for them in Asian markets or online from penzeys.com. Serve the chicken and sauce over rice.
By Kathy Gunst

Chicken, Brown Rice and Vegetable Skillet

This colorful gluten-free chicken recipe with porcini mushrooms and artichoke hearts may seem a little gourmet with its fancy ingredients, but it's actually quite simple to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Miso Chicken Stir-Fry

There's sour, sweet, salty and bitter... and then there's “umami.” That's the Japanese term for the “fifth” taste sensation, a delicious meaty or savory taste. This taste comes from glutamates, and can be found in anchovies, soy sauce, fish sauce and tomatoes. This dish, made with miso (fermented soybean paste) is, to use our term, “umami-licious.”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Green Curry with Duck

Thai green curry paste is a quick trick for turning a simple dish into an exotic concoction. Go easy on the spice mixture at first--it's kickin' hot. Once you get the hang of it, you can adjust it to your taste. Make It a Meal: Enjoy this saucy curry with rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a glass of sparkling wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mahogany-Glazed Chicken

A fragrant combination of tea, pineapple juice and spices comes together in a delicious sauce for this chicken and vegetable stir-fry. Serve over jasmine rice with wilted spinach.
By Alexandre M. Bird

Asian Meatball Stir-Fry

Made from fermented rice, rice-wine vinegar adds a mild and slightly sweet tang to this stir-fry recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Indian-Spiced Chicken & Asparagus

This easy chicken-and-asparagus sauté is boldly seasoned with aromatic cumin and fennel; the seeds are toasted in a skillet before grinding to bring out the most flavor. If you don't want to buy a whole jar of the spices, look for them in the bulk spice section in natural-foods stores and buy just what you need for this recipe. Serve over brown rice, millet or quinoa.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Stir-Fried Chile-Garlic Duck

Once you turn on the stove, this dish is finished in minutes, so have your ingredients prepped and ready to go. Serve with steamed rice or rice noodles and an iced green tea.
By Susan Herr

Lemony Sugar Snap & Chicken Stir-Fry

This recipe uses the speedy cooking technique of a stir-fry, but instead of the typical Asian seasonings, it is brightened with lemon zest and parsley.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
