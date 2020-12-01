Healthy Beef Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir Fry

Turn to this beef stir-fry recipe for a quick and easy dinner. The tender, spicy steak is cooked in the same wok or skillet as the crisp, colorful vegetables and smells divine as the dish is cooking.
By Cooking Light

Sesame-Garlic Beef & Broccoli with Whole-Wheat Noodles

Rating: Unrated
2
A savory marinade with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil infuses flavor into sirloin steak pieces in this healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe. Tip: Partially freeze the beef for easier slicing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Mushroom & Beef Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
6
This healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Long-Life Noodles with Beef & Chinese Broccoli

Noodles are a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations because they symbolize long life. We love this recipe for the tradition because it's super-customizable based on your tastes. Try swapping in chicken for the steak. Can't find Chinese broccoli? Use broccolini instead. Or swap out the mushrooms and broccoli altogether for snow peas and carrots.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
1
All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Scallion-Ginger Beef & Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
3
Whip up a chef-quality stir-fry recipe at home. This beef and broccoli stir-fry packs in more vegetables and nearly halves the calories of what you would find in a restaurant. And this healthy dinner takes just 30 minutes to prep, so it's about as quick as takeout too. Ginger, which adds a lively kick to this stir-fry, has long been touted for its power to settle stomachs. But that's not its only superpower: preliminary research suggests it may improve blood sugar and inflammation too.
By Breana Killeen

Mapo Tofu

Mapo tofu is extremely popular both in and outside of China, perhaps because it was meant to be adaptable. The type and amount of both tofu and meat is often varied and even the spicy sauce can be tuned to the desired level of heat.
By Louisa Shafia

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Cauliflower Fried Rice with Steak

Rating: Unrated
2
You could argue that fried rice is really all about the "add-ins," so why not skip the grain itself and save some calories with cauliflower while you're at it? If you want to make this recipe vegetarian, swap sliced mushrooms for the steak. Either way, you don't have to be on a low-carb diet to love this 30-minute dinner.
By Erin Alderson

Korean Beef Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
16
Inspired by the flavors found in Korean barbecue, this dish is a mouth-watering addition to any weeknight repertoire. A fruity Riesling and rice noodles are perfect accompaniments.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Asian Beef Stir-Fry

This Asian-inspired beef stir-fry recipe is loaded with crisp-tender vegetables and served over spaghetti with a sweet orange-teriyaki sauce. If you don't have spaghetti noodles in your pantry, substitute soba noodles, rice or quinoa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef & Cabbage Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
16
The subtly sweet peanut sauce blends deliciously in this beef, cabbage and carrot sauté. Spice up the dish with a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce. Serve with udon noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy

Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
21
Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
Beef-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Beef-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Reduced-sodium soy sauce and beef broth limit the sodium in this stir-fry, keeping it healthy and fresh-tasting.
Broccoli Fried Rice

Broccoli Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Tangerine Bok Choy & Beef Stir-Fry

Tangerine Bok Choy & Beef Stir-Fry

Stir-Fried Chile Beef & Broccoli

Stir-Fried Chile Beef & Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
7
Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts

Spicy Orange Beef & Broccoli Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
8

With fresh broccoli, ginger, red bell peppers and plenty of fresh citrus, this healthy beef stir-fry is sure to become a favorite. And it's ready in 30 minutes, making it the perfect healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice.

All Healthy Beef Stir Fry Recipes

Beef and Broccoli

Tender beef top sirloin and broccoli in an Asian-inspired sauce is served over noodles for the taste of takeout from your own kitchen.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bell Pepper & Beef Curry

Rating: Unrated
1
A combination of green beans, red bell peppers and sweet mango makes this beef curry recipe colorful. The heat and salt level can vary widely in red curry paste depending on the brand--taste as you go. Serve with noodles and a basil-and-jícama salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Red Pepper Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
1
This beef stir-fry recipe is loaded with plenty of vegetables--red bell pepper, bok choy and baby corn. But the secret to its great flavor is all in the sauce. Here, Shao Hsing rice wine and pungent oyster sauce give this simple beef-and-vegetable dish its amazing (and effortless) flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Bok Choy

This Asian-style stir-fry recipe combines thinly slices sesame-chili flavored beef with garlicky bok choy. Delicious on its own, but also great served over rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Want a complete meal on the table in just 35 minutes? This stir-fry combines thin strips of sirloin, loads of vegetables and brown rice in a tasty soy and sherry sauce. It's a meal the whole family will love.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Scented Beef Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
14
Orange marmalade is the secret ingredient in this quick stir-fry. For variations, substitute chicken, shrimp, pork or tofu for the beef; adjusting the cooking time accordingly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame Orange Beef & Broccolini Stir-Fry

Skip the Chinese takeout tonight and make your own. This vibrant beef stir-fry dish is loaded with mild broccolini, fresh orange sections, and crisp-tender red pepper strips. Served over brown rice, it's ready in just 40 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef and Vegetables in Peanut Sauce

Sure to be a crowd-pleaser, this Asian-inspired dinner is full of flavor and a healthier option than take-out.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingered Beef and Broccoli Salad Bowl

Beef and broccoli is always a pleasing dinner combination. When you stir-fry the two and combine them with salad greens and a ready-made ginger vinaigrette, you'll have a Asian-inspired, main-dish salad in just 20 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef and Spring Vegetable Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
1
It's tempting to order take-out but not necessary when you can make this delicious stir-fry at home in just 40 minutes. Thinly sliced sirloin and mixed vegetables are cooked quickly in a hot skillet and then combined with a heavenly citrus-soy sauce. Served over brown rice, this is a dish your whole family will love!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Beef Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
The hot-and-sour dressing has an exotic flavor, yet has just a few ingredients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese-Style Beef and Noodle Bowls

Here's a quick version of pho, a fresh and satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com