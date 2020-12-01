Pork Slow-Cooker & Crockpot Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pork slow-cooker and crockpot recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pork Zuppa

This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

This easy slow-cooker potato soup has all the good stuff you love on a potato--including bacon, cheese and scallions. Serve this loaded baked potato soup with a salad for an easy dinner--just 15 minutes of active prep time!--whenever you're in need of some serious comfort food. It would also be fun fare for a casual party. Serve it straight out of the slow cooker and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can assemble their own. You can easily make this soup vegetarian--just use vegetable broth and skip the bacon.
By Robin Bashinsky

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.
By Jim Romanoff

Slow-Cooker Baby Back Ribs

This easy load-and-go crock pot recipe is a great dinner to make with your kids. Let the kids stir the sauce while you rub the ribs, then just let the slow cooker do the rest of the work! Serve with a colorful coleslaw and brown rice.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Ham and Potato Chowder

Start your prep work in the afternoon and this slow-cooker chowder will be ready to serve for dinner. Topped with broccoli and shredded cheddar--and full of potatoes, carrots and ham--it's a meal the whole family will enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom-Sauced Pork Chops

Mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms give earthy flavor to pork chops in this slow-cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup

This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.
By Bruce Aidells

Pork & Green Chile Stew

Let your slow cooker work--while you're at work!--and come home to a delicious bowl of hearty stew for dinner. Full of potatoes, hominy, green chiles, and chunks of pork sirloin, this filling stew recipe takes just 25 minutes to prepare in the morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Pork Posole

Mexican pork posole is the perfect dish to serve to a crowd. It's hearty, comforting and full of well-loved ingredients. Mashing some of the beans and hominy thickens the slow-cooker posole and releases more of their earthy flavor. For a twist, substitute thinly sliced jalapeño chiles, finely shredded green cabbage and fresh thyme or cilantro leaves for the radishes, scallions, and oregano.
By Cooking Light

Chinese Pork & Vegetable Hot Pot

The richly flavored red braises characteristic of Chinese cooking make warming winter meals that can be adapted to a slow cooker. Typically, seasonings of anise, cinnamon and ginger distinguish these dishes. Pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender during the slow braise. Serve over noodles or brown rice, with stir-fried napa cabbage.
By Patsy Jamieson

Slow-Cooked Baked Beans with Bacon

It's easy to purchase baked beans in a can, but making your own in the slow cooker results in a rich and deliciously flavored side dish that you'll feel better about serving to guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lentil & Root Veggie Soup

Lentil & Root Veggie Soup

French green lentils and black lentils hold up well to long, slow cooking without becoming mushy. Save the rinds from used-up blocks of Parmesan in a resealable plastic bag or tightly sealed container in the refrigerator. They give soup broths a rich, savory flavor.
Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onions

Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onions

Traditional pulled pork is barbecued, which gives it a smoky flavor. But the slow cooker happens to be the absolute easiest way to cook pulled pork--and you can get a hint of smoke by adding chipotle chile. Serve the pulled pork with potato salad, collard greens and grits. Or make it into a sandwich and serve it on a bun with coleslaw.
Shredded Pork with Fruit Relish

Shredded Pork with Fruit Relish

Cranberry-Citrus Meatballs

Cranberry-Citrus Meatballs

Sauerkrat, Pork, and Potatoes

Sauerkrat, Pork, and Potatoes

Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Italian Pork with Mashed Sweet Potatoes

This simple Italian-inspired recipe combines pork shoulder with aromatic fennel. As the pork cooks, its juices drip down to flavor the sweet potatoes that are nestled in the bottom of the slow cooker. Serve with steamed green beans for a complete meal.

Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup with Garlicky Croutons

Fans of split pea soup will go crazy for bowls of this version that requires almost no hands-on time. If you sop up every last drop of this slow-cooker split pea soup, fantastic; if you have leftovers, even better--it might just be tastier the next day once the flavors have melded. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooked Pork Tacos with Chipotle Aioli

Follow this pork taco recipe as is to serve four and you'll have enough shredded pork leftover to make it again next week. It's so good, however, that we recommend doubling the rest of the ingredients and inviting over four more friends to enjoy everything right away!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel & Pork Stew

This meltingly tender pork shoulder ragout has a savory broth that's full of fennel. White wine gives the stew a bright edge of acidity.
By Jim Romanoff

Slow-Cooker Pork Sausage Bolognese

Here's the meaty, saucy pasta that we all crave. If you have any slow-cooker bolognese leftovers, freeze them and reheat on a cold night when you're in need of a hot, comforting dish. Serve with a simple, crisp salad and crusty bread. For the prettiest appearance, sprinkle with whole fresh basil leaves instead of chopped oregano.
By Cooking Light

Lentil & Ham Soup

No ideas for dinner tonight? This slow-cooker lentil soup is easy to prepare in the morning and will simmer all day while you're at work. Full of aromatic vegetables, brown lentils, diced ham and fresh spinach, this hearty soup will be a real treat after a long day at the office.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hungarian Pork Goulash

Goulash is one of the national dishes of Hungary and therefore, many variations of Hungarian Goulash exist. It can be prepared with beef, veal, pork or lamb and is seasoned with paprika and other spices. We chose pork for our version and rest assured, our recipe is bursting with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork & Pineapple Tacos

Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. This recipe is a better-for-you twist on the classic tacos al pastor. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Sage-Scented Pork Chops

This easy slow-cooker recipe makes enough pork chops for two meals. Turn the reserved chops into a cheesy casserole another night (see associated recipe).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Shrimp & Chorizo Paella

Paella is an iconic Spanish dish made with rice, seasonings and various meats or seafood, depending on the paella type. Our slow-cooker paella recipe features shrimp, brown rice, turmeric, a host of vegetables and Spanish chorizo--not to be confused with Mexican chorizo, which isn't dried or cured like the Spanish variety.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Sweet Onion Jam with Pancetta

This is a salty, sweet and smoky onion jam with a noticeable pork and black pepper flavor. It may seem slightly runny when hot, but when cooled it's thick and tender. Eat this tasty slow-cooker jam on burgers, especially with blue cheese, or serve on a cheese board. It will keep in the refrigerator for about 5 days.
By Cooking Light

Pork Carnitas

This Mexican-inspired meal is an easy crowd-pleaser. Savory pulled pork is served atop crisp corn tortillas and topped with sour cream and salsa in this simple slow-cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice

This traditional Creole recipe is made with sausage, pork, and red beans, and it's flavored with zesty spices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooked Swedish Meatballs

Combine ground pork and ground turkey breast to make these delicious Slow-Cooked Swedish Meatballs. Serve meatballs and creamy sauce over egg noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Pork Ragout over Casarecce Pasta

You'll want this slow-cooker ragout on a fall or winter evening when you're hosting a crowd for dinner. Substitute beef brisket or chuck roast, if you'd like--you'll just need to cook it for an additional hour or two. Garnish with fresh rosemary and oregano leaves, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Pulled Pork Tenderloin with Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce

Use your slow cooker to transform lean pork tenderloin into moist and tender meat ready for shredding in this healthy BBQ recipe. Serve the pulled pork as part of a BBQ platter with pickles and cornbread or pile it on a soft bun to make a delightfully messy sandwich.
By Virginia Willis

Slow-Cooker White Bean & Sausage Cassoulet

This slow-cooker cassoulet comes together quickly without fuss. Mashing some of the beans makes the broth creamier, while a topping of toasted panko adds contrasting crunchiness. Serve with a crusty baguette to sop up every last drop of the sauce. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Smoky Slow-Cooker Black Beans with Collard Greens

Cooking black beans in a slow cooker with a ham hock gives them a wonderful smoky flavor. Don't forget to soak your beans overnight for the creamiest, most luscious results. Serve over brown rice with lemon-curry collard greens for an easy healthy dinner that's super-satisfying.
By Liana Krissoff

Slow-Cooker Spicy Barbecue Pork Stew

Eat this dish along with cornbread on a cold day. This slow-cooker pork stew is filling, and the heat from the spicy barbecue sauce and vinegar from the hot peppers will warm you. Reduce the amount of barbecue sauce or use a sweet variety if you can't handle the heat.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Pork Tinga Tacos

Saucy tinga is most often made with chicken, but we opted for pork shoulder, which becomes meltingly tender in the slow cooker. Either way, it features a smoky chipotle-laced tomato sauce and a crispy chorizo topping. Serve with Greek yogurt or sour cream, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Slow-Cooker Red Curry Pulled-Pork Sandwiches

Thai flavors--curry paste, fish sauce, lime and coconut milk--and a cabbage and cilantro slaw update this healthy slow-cooker pulled-pork sandwich recipe. A smaller slow cooker (such as a 4-quart model) is ideal for this healthy crock pot pulled-pork recipe. Look for red curry paste in jars in the Asian section of the supermarket.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Posole Pork Chops

For a well-balanced pork, vegetable and rice dinner that requires less than 10 minutes of hands-on effort, turn to this flavorful slow cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White and Green Chili

Great Northern beans and green salsa add white and green color to this hearty, delicious chili. Simply combine all ingredients into a slow cooker and let it do all of the work!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet and Sour Pork with Cabbage

The carryout classic gets a lighter remake, but keeps all the delicious Asian-style flavors you love. Make it in the slow cooker and serve over hot cooked rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hearty Pork-Beer Stew

With big chunks of sweet potatoes and apples in a beer broth, this main-dish stew is perfect for chilly fall evenings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
