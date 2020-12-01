Healthy One Pot Recipes For Two

Find healthy, delicious one pot recipes for two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings

This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast them into a crunchy, healthy snack--just like roasting pumpkin seeds. The seasoning mix in this recipe is a mix of spicy, salty and sweet, but feel free to experiment with your own flavor combinations.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole

This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

This satisfying vegetarian chili for two is studded with black beans and sweet potatoes. Serve with some warmed corn tortillas and tossed salad with orange segments and avocado.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Braised Cauliflower & Squash Penne for Two

In this braised cauliflower and squash penne pasta recipe, we cook the pasta and vegetables in broth rather than water to make this warming vegetarian pasta extra flavorful. The starch from the pasta and vegetables combines with the broth as it simmers and creates a silky sauce. And you can make the whole dish in just one pot, so cleanup is a breeze.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spring Green Frittata

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

This rich, healthy chocolate shake recipe is dairy-free and gets its creaminess from avocado instead of ice cream. If you aren't avoiding dairy, you can use regular low-fat milk and any type of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips in place of the nondairy chocolate chips.
A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible.
PB & J Oats

Creamy peanut butter and sliced strawberries with oatmeal is sure to brighten any morning.

All Healthy One Pot Recipes For Two

Dark Chocolate-Coconut Hot Cocoa

This stovetop hot chocolate starts with a delicately sweet coconut beverage. The subtle hints of vanilla help blunt the bitter edge of dark chocolate, and a splash of maple syrup makes this warm drink sweet and comforting.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Taco Salad

Pre-cooked ground beef makes this easy taco salad recipe ready in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey-Green Bean Shepherd's Pie

In this simple dish, shredded turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes are layered and topped with reduced-fat Cheddar cheese. It's a great way to use leftovers from your holiday meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal-Rhubarb Porridge

Perk up your morning oatmeal with the addition of tangy rhubarb. Using milk for this oatmeal gives it a calcium boost, but the recipe also works well with water--and you'll save about 60 calories.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Fish Chowder

Low-fat milk and mashed potatoes make this chowder so rich and creamy you won't miss the actual cream. Farm-raised tilapia and abundant Pacific cod--both with tender, flaky textures--are ocean-friendly choices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken for Two

Have a warm-weather supper on the table quickly with this Greek-inspired chicken salad. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew for Two

This chicken stew has a bold ginger-flavored broth and provides a whole serving of dark leafy greens in each bowl. We tried it with frozen chopped mustard greens (available in large supermarkets) and it was even quicker to prepare and just as delicious. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chai

It's easy to make this coffeehouse drink at home in under 15 minutes--all you need is black tea, milk and spices!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lime Pork Piccata with Garlic Kale & Gnocchi

Slices of pork tenderloin marinated in lime juice are the perfect accompaniment to an easy kale and gnocchi side. Add some steamed or roasted carrots to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic Chicken for Two

The whole cloves of garlic turn mild and buttery when they're simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe for two. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Roll-Ups

Delicious and filling, these beef, tomato and pepper filled tortillas are the perfect option for an easy dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu for Two

To make traditional cordon bleu, you layer prosciutto (or other ham) and cheese in between thin slices of chicken or veal, then bread and sauté the whole stack. This quick, easy version keeps the flavors the same, but skips the fussy layering and breading steps. Serve with: Delicata squash and broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ultimate Spaghetti and Meatballs

Simply toss the ingredients together and sit back while your slow cooker prepares this ultimate spaghetti and meatball dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curry Scallops & Cilantro Rice for Two

This recipe for two pairs curry-coated scallops and brown rice seasoned with cilantro, scallions and lemon. Serve with roasted carrots tossed with cumin and coriander.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage & Lentil Casserole

Requiring 45 minutes from start to finish, this casserole classic is one of the longer recipes in this book; however, it takes only about 10 minutes to assemble. While it bakes, you can put together a salad, or simply enjoy a glass of wine. If you want to make it vegetarian, substitute soy “sausage” for the Italian sausage and vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swordfish & Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

Put your wok to work and whip up this easy stir-fry dinner-for-two in just 20 minutes. Bursting with chunks of swordfish and mixed vegetables, it tastes great served over rice or chow mein noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Sausage with Fennel Sauerkraut & Potatoes

Inspired by the Alsatian classic choucroute garni, this comforting, one-pot meal takes a shortcut with bagged shredded cabbage. Serve topped with additional brown mustard, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yogurt Breakfast Pudding

Chia seeds and oats thicken the vanilla yogurt for a perfect pudding consistency.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

New Mexican Posole

Posole, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, is traditionally served around Christmastime. It's so tasty and--with a few convenience items like canned hominy and chili powder--easy to make that we like it any time of year. Shredded cheese, cilantro or thinly sliced radishes are traditional toppings for this stew.
By Andrew Silva

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce for Two

In this recipe for two, a simple sauce of piquant green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops seared salmon. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Look for them near the capers in most supermarkets. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Chicken Braciole for Two

In this healthy stuffed chicken recipe, pounded chicken breast is stuffed with a flavorful chard, prosciutto and mozzarella filling and then simmered in store-bought marinara sauce. Serve over whole-wheat fettuccine tossed with parsley or on polenta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Chops with Grape-Balsamic Sauce

Rosemary, grapes and balsamic vinegar make this 20-minutes lamb chop recipe both unique and completely irresistible.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal Brunch Casserole

Because they are full of soluble fiber, oats can help to moderate blood sugar levels by slowing digestion. They taste great combined with apples, cherries and walnuts in this hearty, 30-minute breakfast casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
