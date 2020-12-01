BBQ & Grilling Recipes for Entertainment

Find healthy, delicious entertaining grilled BBQ recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

These healthy Mediterranean cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken Club Wraps

Whole-wheat tortillas provide a tasty twist in this quick grilled chicken breast recipe that combines all the elements of a classic club sandwich into a wrap. Serve with extra napkins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Korean Grilled Mackerel

Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean Couscous

Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Fish Tacos

Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
By Bruce Aidells

Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy MyPlate-Inspired Grilling Recipes

These delicious grilling recipes make it easy to eat healthfully and in line with the USDA's MyPlate Guidelines. These healthy recipes meet the MyPlate guidelines for calories, portion size, sodium, saturated fat and added sugars. To make these recipes part of a complete meal, please refer to our serving suggestions included with the recipe.
28 Grilled Chicken, Pork and Beef Main Dishes for Summer Cookouts

These hearty main dishes are a perfect option for any backyard BBQ. Featuring chicken, pork or beef, these recipes benefit from the smoky flavor of the grill. Recipes like Beer-Glazed Chicken with Grilled Vegetables and Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa are healthy, flavorful and the star of any table.
Grilled Lime Chicken with Watermelon Salsa

Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Strawberry Chicken Salad with Mint & Goat Cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.

All BBQ & Grilling Recipes for Entertainment

Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin

Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets with Peppers & Onions

Cook your whole meal in a packet on the grill with this easy veggie-loaded recipe. The Mexican-inspired seasoning makes the chicken and veggies taste great served with warm tortillas and your favorite taco toppings for a healthy dinner.
By Joy Howard

BBQ Carrot Dogs

Shock everyone with this recipe for veggie dogs that actually taste like hot dogs. They're an amazing (and healthy!) vegan alternative to traditional meat hot dogs. Serve in whole-wheat hot dog buns and top with all your favorite toppings, such as sauerkraut, relish, ketchup and mustard, for the ultimate barbecue meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice & Peas

Add some flavor of the Caribbean to your weeknight dinners with this healthy and easy jerk chicken recipe. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan rather than an outdoor grill--make sure the pan is well-heated before adding the chicken to achieve the crisp char you would get from an outdoor grill. A simple side of coconut rice and peas completes this satisfying and nutritious meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts

This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
By Jessie Price

Flank Steak Tostadas

Quick-pickled onions and a simple yogurt-lime cream sauce lend complex flavors to these crispy steak tostadas.
By Jamie Gates

Spatchcocked Chicken with Sweet & Spicy BBQ Rub

In this whole grilled chicken recipe, the backbone is removed and the chicken is flattened then grilled under the weight of 2 bricks--which enables it to cook quickly and evenly. The homemade rub recipe makes enough to prepare 2 pounds of boneless chicken or 4 pounds of bone-in chicken, but you can easily double or triple the recipe and store the extra in an airtight container for up to 3 months so you can have it on hand throughout the grilling season.
By David Bonom

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Persian Grilled Chicken

This easy grilled chicken recipe owes its tenderness to an overnight soak in a yogurt-lemon juice marinade and its soulful flavor to saffron and onion. A healthy drizzle of saffron-infused butter before serving adds an extra layer of richness. Serve with aromatic rice with pistachios and torshi, Central Asian pickles available at Persian and Middle Eastern grocery stores.
By Steven Raichlen

Kiwi Chicken Tostadas

Cumin and red pepper spice up the grilled chicken in this fun tostada recipe. Kids will love the sweet kiwi topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
By Eric Wolfinger

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms

Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
By Jamie Purviance

Vertically Grilled Whole Chicken

In this whole grilled chicken recipe, a vertical grilling rack allows the heat of the grill to flow inside the bird, which means it cooks from both the inside and outside. Season with just salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub or marinade. You could also use a basting sauce during the last 10 minutes of cooking for extra flavor.
By David Bonom

Chicken, Kiwi and Avocado Salad

This light lunch salad is full of flavor and texture. Sweet kiwi, creamy avocado and spicy radishes combine with grilled chicken in a lime and basil flavored dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Chile Turkey Burgers

These healthy turkey burgers are flavored with the Southwestern triad of chiles verdes, cumin and cilantro. We serve them here on tortillas, but traditionalists can go for a bun.
By Steven Raichlen

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

This recipe is so beautiful and yet so simple to prepare--it's perfect for entertaining. You just spread a side of salmon with minced garlic, sprinkle with fresh basil, then layer sliced tomatoes on top. Put it on the grill for 10 minutes and you're done!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad

This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
By Julia Clancy

Red Cabbage Porterhouse Steaks with Herb Butter

Give this hearty vegetarian recipe the true steakhouse treatment and serve it with steamed asparagus, french fries and a big, bold cabernet sauvignon. Or serve it as a side dish; it goes really well with... steak.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter

If you've never cooked oysters on the grill, you're in for a treat. Grilling oysters whole saves you the trouble of shucking them--they magically pop open when cooked. A simple garlic herb butter adds richness and a bright pop of flavor to this impressive appetizer. To pretty it up use Irish butter, which is extra-golden because Irish cows typically enjoy an all-grass diet.
By Robb Walsh

Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce

Many variations of the Catalonian roasted tomato sauce, romesco sauce, add roasted red peppers for a little sweetness. Here, we scorch the peppers and tomato on the grill alongside the chicken to keep things simple.
By Adam Dolge

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
By Karen Rankin

Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken

This sweet and savory rub for grilled chicken relies on ingredients you most likely have on hand already--brown sugar, dry mustard and onion powder--making it a quick recipe for a night when you're not sure what you're making for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
By Breana Killeen
