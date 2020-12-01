Healthy Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled vegetable recipes including eggplant, corn, potato and zucchini. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Eggplant Salad

This easy grilled eggplant salad is the healthy side dish you'll want to serve all summer long. It comes together in just 25 minutes and can be served warm or at room temperature, so it's equally suited to casual parties and weeknight dinners. The combination of eggplant, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions and fresh herbs makes for a salad that's full of bright flavors and colors. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish or as part of a vegetarian mezze platter with dips like hummus and pita bread.
By Julia Levy

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Garlic Butter Campfire Corn

This flavorful corn couldn't be easier to prepare. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze

This lightning-fast side dish produces deliciously sweet Brussels sprouts, thanks to honey that caramelizes and crispy, salty bacon. They're so good your kids will even eat them! If the Brussels sprouts are hard to skewer, consider microwaving them a minute longer and then try skewering again. If you'd like to make this Brussels sprouts recipe vegetarian, simply omit the bacon.
By Sarah Epperson

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Polenta & Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette

This healthy grilled vegetarian dinner recipe is super-flexible: substitute any fresh vegetables you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

Romaine lettuce takes on a nice charred, smoky flavor with a quick trip to the grill in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Avocado makes the dressing extra-creamy without any cream. Serve alongside grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!
By Jasmine Smith

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks

You can grill the eggplant rounds up to a day in advance, then assemble the eggplant, tomato and mozzarella “stacks” at the last minute. To make the eggplant and tomato stacks look symmetrical, use eggplant and tomatoes with approximately the same diameter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Garlic Butter Campfire Corn

There's nothing quite like buttery, grilled corn made over a fire.
5 Tips for How to Grill Vegetables

Vegetables cook quickly and are so delicious with just the hint of smoke from the grill. Here are a few tips for perfect grilled vegetables.
Grilled Artichokes

22 Next-Level Grilled Vegetable Recipes You'll Love

22 Grilled Corn Recipes Perfect for Backyard BBQs

19 Easy Grilled Vegetable Sides

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Want to know how to grill corn on the cob? This grilled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.

All Healthy Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Eggplant Gyros

Eggplant's meaty texture is a delicious vegetarian stand-in for the lamb that typically fills a gyro sandwich. The vegetable absorbs the lemony-herby-spicy marinade like a sponge, so if you have time, let it marinate for the full day.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mexican Street Corn

Soaking the corn in its husk in water for up to two hours before grilling is definitely a new approach to cooking corn on the cob, but give it a try! The addition of salt, spices and cheese takes this side dish to new levels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Zucchini with Tomato-Mint Relish

This grilled zucchini recipe is perfect for summertime bumper crops of zucchini. The tomato-mint relish would be great on all sorts of grilled vegetables.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Baby Eggplant Agrodolce

In this vegetable side dish, the Italian sauce agrodolce translates to sour ("agro") and sweet ("dolce"). Pro tip: It's as delicious on grilled summer vegetables as it is on bitter greens and roasted winter squash. Here, grilled eggplant acts like a sponge, soaking in that addictive sweet-sour sauce as it rests. No baby eggplant? No problem. Cut large eggplant into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
By Julia Clancy

Tabbouleh with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled vegetables add a layer of rich, complex flavors to the popular Middle Eastern salad of bulgur and herbs. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread or use as a sandwich filling.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Zucchini Fritters with Orange Shrimp

Orange-ginger marinated shrimp are served alongside crispy zucchini fritters with a yogurt-based dipping sauce in this simple main dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

Boiling the sweet potatoes ahead of time speeds up the grilling process, meaning this crispy and delicious side dish will be on the table in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Grill with Balsamic-Mustard Vegetables

This healthy dinner recipe is perfect for using up whatever fresh vegetables you have on hand. Just pay attention to cook time: denser vegetables, such as peppers and onions, take a bit longer than softer ones like zucchini and squash. Smaller ones, like cherry tomatoes, may need to be cooked in a grill basket.
By Katie Workman

Grill-Fried Potatoes

These potato wedges get magically creamy in the center and crisp on the outside as if they were deep-fried. But--surprise!--they're grilled for a healthier, easier and way-less-messy (but equally delicious) steak fry.
By Betsy Andrews

Grilled Corn with Chipotle-Lime Butter

Fresh lime and smoky chipotles makes this compound butter the perfect match for sweet corn. When the corn season is over, try a bit melted on some grilled fish or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Portobellos with Chopped Salad

This salad of grilled vegetables and beans tossed with lemon and dill tops grilled portobello mushrooms smothered in melted fontina cheese for a healthy vegetarian main course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Vegetable Burritos

Whole-grain tortillas are filled with grilled vegetables, quickly returned to the grill and then served with a fresh cilantro pesto.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant Panini

Grilled eggplant is one of life's simpler pleasures: creamy and rich. Look for medium-size, purple eggplants with firm skins and no mushy spots. This end-of-summer treat will be even tastier if you can find the vegetables at a local farmstand--or in your own backyard!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Asparagus

Grilling is a simple and fast way to cook asparagus that yields a delicious result every time. Trimming off about one inch of the asparagus yields the best flavor--the ends are tough and hard to chew.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Carrots with Smoky Ketchup

Rainbow carrots are a feast for the eyes in this healthy and easy side dish, although any colors will be just as tasty. If you like, save some of the carrot greens for garnish.
By Judith Fertig

Grilled Summer Squash, Onions, and Tomatoes

Enjoy the freshest summer vegetables hot off the grill, flavored with herbs and a hint of garlic.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Broccoli Wedges with Herb Vinaigrette

Lightly charring the broccoli then finishing over indirect heat allows the stems to get tender without becoming too burnt.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Broccolini with Garlic-Chile Oil

In this easy and healthy side dish recipe, broccolini turns vivid green and gets sweeter on the grill--delightful when drizzled with the juice of grilled lemons.
By Judith Fertig

Freekeh with Grilled Vegetables (Frikeh bel Khodra)

Soaking the freekeh and cooking it with caramelized onions results in an almost risotto-like texture. Grill up your favorite vegetables in place of the zucchini, carrots and scallions, if you like--or skip the vegetables altogether and serve it as a simple whole-grain side. It's really that good on its own.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic

The multilayered fruitiness of fig-infused balsamic (look for it with other vinegars at the market) is a nice balance for the sweet and salty prosciutto-wrapped asparagus spears.
By Judith Fertig

Grilled Potatoes

These potatoes are an easy and obvious choice when you've already got something on the grill. Flavored with olive oil, salt and pepper, they're grilled to perfection in under 10 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Summer Vegetables with Shallot-Herb Vinaigrette

Enjoy the summer's vegetable bounty with this easy grilled vegetable recipe. Pile any leftovers on crusty baguette with melted fontina or mozzarella for lunch the next day.
By Julia Clancy
