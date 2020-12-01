Healthy BBQ & Grilled Pork Recipes

Spicy Grilled Pork Chops
Chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, and hot pepper sauce guarantee these chops live up to their name--SPICY.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Marinated in Spicy Soy Sauce
Crisp on the outside and buttery-tender on the inside, these sweet and spicy soy sauce-marinated pork tenderloin medallions make for a delicious, healthful and elegant entree. Serve with snow peas, brown rice and Sour Mango Salad on the side.
Pesto-Pork Pinwheels with Grilled Peaches
Slicing the pesto-and-breadcrumb-stuffed pork before skewering helps these pinwheels cook quickly and brown evenly. Serve this with grilled or roasted broccolini and farro for a healthy dinner.
Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze
Serve these bacon-wrapped asparagus spears at your next party. They're grilled with a cayenne and honey mustard glaze and the taste is out of this world.
Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken
Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
Balsamic Pork Tenderloin
A pork tenderloin is marinated in a mixture of balsamic vinegar and rosemary, then brushed with an easy balsamic glaze for this simple, low-calorie dinner recipe.
Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze
This lightning-fast side dish produces deliciously sweet Brussels sprouts, thanks to honey that caramelizes and crispy, salty bacon. They're so good your kids will even eat them! If the Brussels sprouts are hard to skewer, consider microwaving them a minute longer and then try skewering again. If you'd like to make this Brussels sprouts recipe vegetarian, simply omit the bacon.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella
Typically, panzanella is made with tomatoes and dressing-soaked bread cubes. Here, the salad goes sweet and savory but keeps the same look with ripe watermelon. Spring for your favorite bread--it has a starring role in this dish. Serving the salad with grilled pork tenderloin makes a healthy dinner that's simple enough for weeknights.
Apple-Smoked Pork Loin
Apple wood chips impart a subtle sweetness and a full-bodied smoky flavor to the oregano-rubbed pork.
Black Bean Salad with Grilled Pork Cutlets
This hearty bean salad is packed with vibrant colors and contrasting textures. Center-cut boneless pork chops (also called pork cutlets), make a convenient and economical protein to round out the meal. This recipe makes one extra cutlet, which can be refrigerated for another use (see Associated Recipe).