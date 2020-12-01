Healthy BBQ & Grilled Pork Recipes

Find healthy, delicious BBQ and grilled pork recipes including pork chops, pork ribs and pork loin. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Spicy Grilled Pork Chops

Chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, and hot pepper sauce guarantee these chops live up to their name--SPICY.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Marinated in Spicy Soy Sauce

Crisp on the outside and buttery-tender on the inside, these sweet and spicy soy sauce-marinated pork tenderloin medallions make for a delicious, healthful and elegant entree. Serve with snow peas, brown rice and Sour Mango Salad on the side.
By Corinne Trang

Pesto-Pork Pinwheels with Grilled Peaches

Slicing the pesto-and-breadcrumb-stuffed pork before skewering helps these pinwheels cook quickly and brown evenly. Serve this with grilled or roasted broccolini and farro for a healthy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

Serve these bacon-wrapped asparagus spears at your next party. They're grilled with a cayenne and honey mustard glaze and the taste is out of this world.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Balsamic Pork Tenderloin

A pork tenderloin is marinated in a mixture of balsamic vinegar and rosemary, then brushed with an easy balsamic glaze for this simple, low-calorie dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze

This lightning-fast side dish produces deliciously sweet Brussels sprouts, thanks to honey that caramelizes and crispy, salty bacon. They're so good your kids will even eat them! If the Brussels sprouts are hard to skewer, consider microwaving them a minute longer and then try skewering again. If you'd like to make this Brussels sprouts recipe vegetarian, simply omit the bacon.
By Sarah Epperson

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella

Typically, panzanella is made with tomatoes and dressing-soaked bread cubes. Here, the salad goes sweet and savory but keeps the same look with ripe watermelon. Spring for your favorite bread--it has a starring role in this dish. Serving the salad with grilled pork tenderloin makes a healthy dinner that's simple enough for weeknights.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

This delicious bacon and asparagus appetizer is ready in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Smoked Pork Loin

Apple wood chips impart a subtle sweetness and a full-bodied smoky flavor to the oregano-rubbed pork.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean Salad with Grilled Pork Cutlets

This hearty bean salad is packed with vibrant colors and contrasting textures. Center-cut boneless pork chops (also called pork cutlets), make a convenient and economical protein to round out the meal. This recipe makes one extra cutlet, which can be refrigerated for another use (see Associated Recipe).
By Patsy Jamieson

How to Butterfly, Stuff and Roll Pork

Stuffing a lean pork tenderloin with a delicious filling—such as pesto in these Pesto-Pork Pinwheels—means you get delicious flavor from the inside out.
Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops

Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe.
Our 13 Best Grilling Tips for Summer

Our 13 Best Grilling Tips for Summer

28 Grilled Chicken, Pork and Beef Main Dishes for Summer Cookouts

28 Grilled Chicken, Pork and Beef Main Dishes for Summer Cookouts

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Mustard, Rosemary & Apple Marinade

Kimchi Pork Burgers

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cherries

Grilling pork tenderloin is a delicious, smoky way to bring out the flavor of the meat. While you have the grill on, cook some green beans in a grill basket to serve alongside this juicy dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots

Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal.
By Breana Killeen

Barbecue Pork Chops

The quick, super-easy barbecue sauce in this recipe would be great on roasted chicken as well. Serve with your favorite slaw and a cold lager.
By Carolyn Casner

Sesame-Ginger Pork Patty with Grilled Pineapple

Ditch the bun and serve this Asian-inspired pork burger with sweet grilled pineapple on top of a zesty watercress-and-carrot salad. We like the taste and texture of fresh pineapple for this recipe, but canned pineapple rings work well too. Serve with short-grain brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Adobo Pork Chops

For a pleasant change from ordinary pork chops on the grill, give this spicy marinated version a try. This easy recipe is delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Loin with Creamy Pesto Sauce

For this grilled pork main dish recipe, served with spinach and pasta, the low-fat sauce calls for a bit of pesto for flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops

This quick-and-easy pork chop recipe can be on the table in just 15 minutes. The chops are topped with an apricot-cinnamon glaze, grilled and then finished off with a sprinkling of fresh thyme.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Redfish with Andouille & Shrimp Couche Couche

New Orleans chef Chuck Subra turns couche couche, a Cajun breakfast food where a cornmeal batter is cooked in oil until browned, into a savory stuffing for grilled redfish. If you prefer not to make cornbread from scratch, use 4 cups diced prepared cornbread.
By Chuck Subra

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic

The multilayered fruitiness of fig-infused balsamic (look for it with other vinegars at the market) is a nice balance for the sweet and salty prosciutto-wrapped asparagus spears.
By Judith Fertig

Stuffed Pork Loin and Pineapple

You'll want to use fresh pineapple, not canned, in this recipe calling for the classic flavor combo of pork and pineapple. Grilling both the fruit and the meat imparts a pleasant smokiness to both.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple-Bacon Barbecue Burgers

For your next barbecue, try these Hawaiian-inspired sweet and savory burgers. They're made from lean ground beef and have bacon and crushed pineapple baked right in. Served with barbecue sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls, they're sure to impress your guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Skewers with Fruit Glaze

Here's a quick and easy entree for six--chunks of succulent pork loin and red and green bell peppers are threaded onto skewers and grilled with a sweet fruit glaze. Choose your favorite fruit preserve for the glaze, like apricot, red raspberry, or strawberry.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tacos with Summer Peach Salsa

Lean pork tenderloin pairs nicely with grilled peaches and fresh, citrusy cilantro in this Mexican-inspired taco recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Chops with Jalapeno-Peach Chutney

Try this pork recipe next time you have company. Boneless loin chops are coated with a delicious spice rub and after a quick grilling, served with a spicy-sweet chutney.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bone-In Pork Chops with Grilled Peaches & Arugula

This easy grilling recipe sears both the pork and the peaches on the grill. When peaches are not in season, you can make this recipe with pears or apples instead.
By Jamie Gates

Grilled Pork Chops with Rhubarb Chutney

This savory-tart-sweet combination takes the classic pairing of pork and fruit to a whole new level. We've used boneless pork chops because they're quick to cook, and given them a boost of flavor with a simple spice rub.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Herb-Fennel Pork Loin

We swear by this pork-cooking technique for the most tender, flavorful results. First the lean pork loin is brined overnight, then it's grilled and coated in a fragrant paste before it rests in a mixture of white wine, butter and its own juices.
By Betsy Andrews

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Sweet & Sour Rhubarb Chutney

For this healthy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, we've paired the meat with a zesty sweet and sour rhubarb chutney for a classic flavor combo. Add a big green salad and grill-roasted potatoes for a quick and elegant dinner.
By Jill Vedaa

Grilled Pork Tenderloin & Apricot Salad

This grilled pork dish offers a triple hit of the fruit with an apricot preserve glaze for the tenderloin plus a grilled apricot and watercress salad with an apricot-spiked vinaigrette. Serve with a chilled Chardonnay, which will harmonize beautifully with the smoky-sweetness of grilled apricots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppered Pork Burgers

Sure, you've heard of hamburgers and even turkey burgers, but pork burgers? Topped with roasted red peppers and a homemade honey-mustard sauce, give these a try--they're lean, delicious, and easy to make!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Apricot Salsa

Your grill does double duty in this meal! Grilled apricots take center stage in a zesty salsa which tastes delicious with the chipotle flavored grilled pork chops.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
