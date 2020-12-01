Healthy BBQ & Grilled Kebab Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled kebab (kabob) and skewers recipes including meat and vegetarian kebabs, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Tandoori Chicken Kebabs

In this Indian-inspired healthy dinner recipe, tandoori-spiced yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these chicken kebabs. Serve with brown basmati rice and a spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Rosemary-Salmon Skewers

Rating: Unrated
12
If you can find (or grow) them, use sturdy rosemary branches, stripped of leaves, as skewers for these Italian salmon kebabs; they'll add a subtle, smoky flavor that hints of pine. Oil your grill well to prevent sticking, don't move the kebabs around unnecessarily and keep a close eye on the fire to avoid flare-ups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Roasted and grilled meats are ubiquitous throughout the Middle East. This marinade, infused with allspice and cinnamon, would be excellent on lamb or chicken as well. Tuck the grilled chunks of meat and onion into warm whole-wheat pitas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Herbed Scallop Kebabs

Grilled under a watchful eye to avoid overcooking, these skewers are a snap to prepare. A light lemon-and-herb marinade allows the sweet, succulent flavor of the scallops to shine. Be sure to purchase sea scallops, which are a good size for kebabs.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Rating: Unrated
4
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean Couscous

Rating: Unrated
1
Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken and Vegetable Souvlaki with Barley Pilaf and Tzatziki

This recipe combines two popular components of Greek cuisine: souvlaki and tzatziki. Souvlaki consists of skewered, grilled meat, and tzatziki is a yogurt-based sauce traditionally served with grilled meats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Liver Kebabs (Jigar)

Made with just about any kind of meat, kebabs are classic Iranian street food. Lamb is the predominant red meat eaten in Iran, and its liver is a delicacy. Lemon, garlic and fresh basil nicely balance the liver's mineral flavor.
By Louisa Shafia

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

Rating: Unrated
3
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
1
These easy grilled beef & vegetable kebabs are not only delicious--they're economical too. Tri-tip is an inexpensive and flavorful cut of beef that takes beautifully to cooking over an open flame. Thread it onto skewers with colorful veggies and marinate for up to eight hours before cooking on the grill or over your campfire. Either way, it's a healthy and tasty summer meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
5
You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Filet Mignon with Veggie Kebabs

Grilled Filet Mignon with Veggie Kebabs

This recipe cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.
Our 13 Best Grilling Tips for Summer

Our 13 Best Grilling Tips for Summer

Fire up your grill and cook outside. These expert tips will have you firing up the grill like a pro.
Caribbean Chicken & Pineapple Kebabs

Caribbean Chicken & Pineapple Kebabs

Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde

Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde

Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs

Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs

Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli

Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli

Turkish Lamb & Eggplant Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
2

Here we combine baharat, a traditional Arabic spice blend, with olive oil, lemon, garlic and tomato paste to make it into a savory rub to flavor lamb-and-vegetable kebabs.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilled Kebab Recipes

Chicken Kebabs with Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw

Serve these easy grilled chicken kebabs with apple and cabbage slaw and potatoes for a healthy dinner that's great for summer cookouts. Leave yourself enough time to marinate the chicken for up to three hours in the simple orange-ginger marinade before threading it onto skewers and putting them on the grill.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
1
A quick mint, lime and rum marinade does double duty as a sauce for these easy grilled chicken kebabs. Using agave cuts the sugars in this recipe by half compared to granulated sugar. Plus, we love the added south-of-the-border flavor. Grill some vegetables and corn on the cob along with the kebabs and you have a healthy weeknight dinner that's special enough to serve to company.
By Adam Dolge

Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant

We've divided the tofu and veggies onto separate skewers because the tofu is delicate and sticks to the grill more easily than the eggplant and zucchini. If you like, swap halloumi cheese for the tofu for another twist on this combination.
By Katie Webster

Caribbean Chicken & Pineapple Kebabs with Banana Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
A Caribbean-inspired marinade for these chicken-and-pineapple kebabs is flavored with pineapple juice, soy sauce, plenty of spices and spiked with rum. It's moderately spicy from the use of jalapeño, but not nearly as spicy as the well-known jerk marinade, which uses the extremely hot Scotch bonnet chile. If spicy-hot is not your thing, leave the jalapeño out or use half. The creamy banana salad is a soothing counterpoint, but skip it if you like.
By Bruce Aidells

Lemon & Herb Chicken Kebabs

Herbed yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these colorful kebabs in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with brown rice or quinoa and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Fajita Kebabs

These grilled kebabs have all the makings of a classic fajita--seasoned chicken, onions and peppers. Warm a stack of tortillas in a foil packet on the side of the grill to turn the kebabs into an easy fajita dinner. Or serve with lime-and-cilantro coleslaw for a grain-free alternative.
By Katie Webster

Curried Shrimp & Potato Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
4
This curried potato and shrimp kebab recipe cooks in less than 5 minutes on the grill and packs plenty of flavor thanks to a generous amount of curry powder, garlic and cilantro.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Chicken Kabobs

To snip cilantro or any fresh herb in a flash, put the leaves in a glass measuring cup and use kitchen shears to snip them into tiny pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

South Indian Shrimp Kebabs with Cilantro Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Cilantro, lemon zest, chiles, paprika, ginger, garlic, cumin and fenugreek make up the South Asian-inspired marinade for grilled shrimp-and-cantaloupe kebabs. A yogurt sauce spiked with plenty of herbs and spices is delightful for dipping.
By Bruce Aidells

Greek Meatball Kabobs with Grilled Pita

Perfectly paired with homemade cucumber-yogurt sauce, these Greek Meatball Kabobs with Grilled Pita are both delicious and nutritious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Shrimp Salad with Creamy Garlic Dressing

Cucumber and jicama add a delightful crunch to this flavorful, 30-minute shrimp salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Kebabs with Curry-Coconut Glaze

Rating: Unrated
1
Try this Thai shrimp skewer recipe alongside quinoa and stir-fried broccoli or double or triple the recipe and serve the kebabs as a party appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peruvian Beef Kebabs with Grilled Corn

In this healthy kebab recipe, ancho chile powder, made from dried poblano chiles, is used for a slightly spicier and smokier flavor than regular chili powder. Serve alongside fresh tomato wedges for an easy weeknight dinner or arrange on a platter at your next cookout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Chicken Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
4
These North African-inspired kebabs are marinated for just 20 minutes in a vibrant blend of yogurt and spices. Served on a bed of couscous, they make a bright, exciting supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Potato Kebabs with Creamy Cilantro Sauce

Rating: Unrated
7
Steak kebabs get a Southwestern spin with poblano peppers and a creamy sauce spiked with cilantro, chile powder, cumin and vinegar. The potatoes are partially cooked in the microwave before putting them on the grill so they're done at the same time as faster-cooking steak, peppers and onions. Serve with: Green salad and Spanish rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild-Caught Salmon Satay with Asian-Style Pesto

Pesto doesn't always have to be of the Italian variety. In this dinner recipe, the pesto is Asian-inspired--full of mint, parsley, lemongrass, and ginger. Served with wild salmon satay and brown rice, this dish will please everyone at the table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable-Lamb Skewers

These skewers take just 20 minutes to prepare but they do require some time in the fridge to soak up the amazing herb and spice mix. Making your own Garam Masala is simple, but you can skip that step if you'd like--just look for it in the ethnic section of large supermarkets or at food specialty shops.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple Turkey Kebabs

Take a mini vacation around the globe! The Caribbean flavor of rum, the Asian flavor of lemongrass, and the pineapple and brown sugar twist so loved in the South Seas all blend together to make these delicious turkey kebab appetizers. Make it a meal by serving with hot cooked rice and some steamed vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tandoori Turkey Kebabs with Couscous

This Indian-inspired meal is made with garam masala for an authentic taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Fish Kabobs

Low in fat and delicately flavored, halibut grills up moist and tender in these orange-accented kabobs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jerk-Seasoned Beef Skewers

A delicious marinade of cilantro, orange juice and jerk seasoning provides incredible flavor to the sirloin steak in this beef skewer recipe. The kebabs are threaded with alternating pieces of onion, beef and orange wedges so there's a spicy-sweet kick in each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Adobo Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve with Black Beans & RIce and salsa alongside.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tandoori-Style Turkey Kebabs with Carrot-Radish Salad

This Indian-inspired recipe pairs marinated Tandoori-style turkey kebabs with a fresh carrot and radish salad. Prep time is only 30 minutes, but you'll want to allow at least 4 hours for the turkey to absorb the yogurt and spice marinade.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Nectarine Kabobs

Jumbo shrimp and nectarine wedges are threaded on kabobs, seasoned with Asian-inspired seasonings, and grilled to perfection for a light but flavorful entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com