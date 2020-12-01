Healthy BBQ & Grilled Kebab Recipes

Tandoori Chicken Kebabs
In this Indian-inspired healthy dinner recipe, tandoori-spiced yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these chicken kebabs. Serve with brown basmati rice and a spinach salad.
Grilled Rosemary-Salmon Skewers
If you can find (or grow) them, use sturdy rosemary branches, stripped of leaves, as skewers for these Italian salmon kebabs; they'll add a subtle, smoky flavor that hints of pine. Oil your grill well to prevent sticking, don't move the kebabs around unnecessarily and keep a close eye on the fire to avoid flare-ups.
Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce
Roasted and grilled meats are ubiquitous throughout the Middle East. This marinade, infused with allspice and cinnamon, would be excellent on lamb or chicken as well. Tuck the grilled chunks of meat and onion into warm whole-wheat pitas.
Herbed Scallop Kebabs
Grilled under a watchful eye to avoid overcooking, these skewers are a snap to prepare. A light lemon-and-herb marinade allows the sweet, succulent flavor of the scallops to shine. Be sure to purchase sea scallops, which are a good size for kebabs.
Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean Couscous
Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
Chicken and Vegetable Souvlaki with Barley Pilaf and Tzatziki
This recipe combines two popular components of Greek cuisine: souvlaki and tzatziki. Souvlaki consists of skewered, grilled meat, and tzatziki is a yogurt-based sauce traditionally served with grilled meats.
Grilled Liver Kebabs (Jigar)
Made with just about any kind of meat, kebabs are classic Iranian street food. Lamb is the predominant red meat eaten in Iran, and its liver is a delicacy. Lemon, garlic and fresh basil nicely balance the liver's mineral flavor.
Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs
These easy grilled beef & vegetable kebabs are not only delicious--they're economical too. Tri-tip is an inexpensive and flavorful cut of beef that takes beautifully to cooking over an open flame. Thread it onto skewers with colorful veggies and marinate for up to eight hours before cooking on the grill or over your campfire. Either way, it's a healthy and tasty summer meal.
Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs
Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs
You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.