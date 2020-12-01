Healthy Grilled Fish & Seafood Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled fish and seafood recipes including salmon, mahi mahi and shrimp. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Grilled Fish Tacos

Rating: Unrated
28
Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
By Bruce Aidells

Korean Grilled Mackerel

Rating: Unrated
3
Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Grilled Mahi-Mahi & Asparagus with Lemon Butter

In this quick grilled fish recipe, we grill firm mahi-mahi and fresh spring asparagus alongside one another, then drizzle them with a bit of tart lemon butter. We like mahi-mahi in this recipe, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Shrimp Grill Packets with Tomatoes & Okra

Okra retains a delightful tender-crisp texture when cooked in a packet. Here, it teams up with shrimp, tomatoes and Cajun seasoning for a satisfying meal with a taste of New Orleans. Serve with grilled whole-grain bread or polenta.
By Joy Howard

Grilled Red Snapper

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Rating: Unrated
4
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

Rating: Unrated
1
We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Robby Melvin

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
By Eric Wolfinger

Bibimbap with Grilled Shrimp & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
3
Bibimbap, a bowl full of sticky rice topped with several vegetables, meat or seafood and a fried egg, is one of the most iconic dishes of Korea. The artfully arranged little piles of vegetables may include carrots, spinach, mung bean sprouts and cucumbers. This tasty version has grilled portobello mushrooms and shrimp.
By Jamie Purviance

Inspiration and Ideas

Plank-Grilled Miso Salmon

Plank-Grilled Miso Salmon

For this healthy grilled salmon recipe, the sweet-salty flavor of the miso-maple glaze counterpoints the buttery richness of the fish.
5 Easy Tips for How to Grill Fish Perfec

5 Easy Tips for How to Grill Fish Perfec

For some reason, seafood seems to be one of the most intimidating foods to grill. Here are a few tips to help you achieve perfectly grilled seafood every time you grill.
Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

17 Grilled Shrimp Recipes for Summer

17 Grilled Shrimp Recipes for Summer

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Rating: Unrated
4

Skillet-Roasted Citrus Salmon with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled salmon fillets, flavored with herbs and orange, are served alongside asparagus and summer squash cooked in foil packets over an open fire.

All Healthy Grilled Fish & Seafood Recipes

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

Rating: Unrated
18
This recipe is so beautiful and yet so simple to prepare--it's perfect for entertaining. You just spread a side of salmon with minced garlic, sprinkle with fresh basil, then layer sliced tomatoes on top. Put it on the grill for 10 minutes and you're done!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter

If you've never cooked oysters on the grill, you're in for a treat. Grilling oysters whole saves you the trouble of shucking them--they magically pop open when cooked. A simple garlic herb butter adds richness and a bright pop of flavor to this impressive appetizer. To pretty it up use Irish butter, which is extra-golden because Irish cows typically enjoy an all-grass diet.
By Robb Walsh

Grilled Tuna Sandwich with Lemon-Chili Mayo

Sturdy “country-style” bread works best for this healthy tuna sandwich recipe with watercress and chili-mayo. Eat the tuna sandwich warm, straight off the grill, or wrap it up and pack it in a cooler for a picnic dinner. Serve with grilled bell peppers drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and vinegar and a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Fish with Garlic Marinade

This aromatic marinade can be paired with fish, poultry, or meat. It's easy to make in a blender.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks

This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon Soft Tacos

Rating: Unrated
22
Fish tacos have become all the rage in recent years and are a specialty of the Pacific coast of Southern California and Mexico. This is a simple recipe: all the components can be made ahead of time and the fish grilled at the last moment. You can also use halibut, sea bass or tilapia in place of the salmon.
By John Ash

Grilled Lobster Tails with Nectarine-Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Sophisticated and yet very quick, this easy composed salad can be a meal on its own--or a wonderful starter to a weekend dinner party. All it needs is a glass of champagne. Shrimp or other sweet and meaty fish can stand in for the lobster.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Fish with Peperonata

This healthy grilled fish dish is made for easy summertime entertaining. The peperonata can be made in advance and reheated while you grill the fish.
By Mike Lata

Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Smoked Salmon

Impress your friends and family by learning how to smoke salmon on your grill. Making homemade smoked salmon is surprisingly easy and requires just 45 minutes of active time and a handful of ingredients. Serve the salmon with bagels and cream cheese, flake it over a salad or use it in your favorite recipes that call for smoked salmon.
By Robby Melvin

Grilled Cajun Jambalaya

Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Plus, using a grill cuts down on the cleanup for this Cajun jambalaya recipe. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Rosemary-Salmon Skewers

Rating: Unrated
12
If you can find (or grow) them, use sturdy rosemary branches, stripped of leaves, as skewers for these Italian salmon kebabs; they'll add a subtle, smoky flavor that hints of pine. Oil your grill well to prevent sticking, don't move the kebabs around unnecessarily and keep a close eye on the fire to avoid flare-ups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Snapper with Red Pepper Sauce

The simple red pepper sauce adds flavor to the grilled fish in this low calorie recipe. Add grilled vegetables for an easy side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon with Cilantro-Pineapple Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this island-inspired salmon with fruity salsa for dinner and your guests may just think you're in the tropics. Not in the mood for fish? The salsa also works well with chicken and pork.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon with Mustard & Herbs

Rating: Unrated
16
Salmon cooks over a bed of lemon and fresh herbs to infuse it with flavor and keep the fish tender and moist. We like a blend of thyme, tarragon and oregano, but any of your favorite herbs will work. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled new potatoes tossed in an herb vinaigrette and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde

Fresh cilantro, parsley, and lime juice make a tangy green salsa that adds lively flavor to this easy grilled shrimp recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Lobster Rolls

All around Maine's Penobscot Bay, lobster rolls set the standard for homey, simple, Down East fare. Uncooked lobster tails are available in the freezer section of most supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Salad with Orange-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Incorporating salmon into salads adds a good source of protein and heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids. This quick-and-easy salad is perfect for a lunch or dinner and is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Fritters with Orange Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
Orange-ginger marinated shrimp are served alongside crispy zucchini fritters with a yogurt-based dipping sauce in this simple main dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Lobsters with Herb-Garlic-Lemon Butter

If you've never grilled lobster, you're in for a treat. The smokiness of a charcoal, wood or even a gas grill adds great flavor. If you are squeamish about the idea of cutting a live lobster, ask your fishmonger to do it for you, but be sure to cook the lobsters within about an hour after they have been cut.
By Kathy Gunst

Grilled Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

This easy fish taco recipe is ready in just 35 minutes. Rather than making the salsa from scratch, we save time by mixing store-bought salsa with juicy pineapple, crisp bell pepper, and fragrant cilantro. It all comes together quickly while the fish is grilling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon with North African Flavors

Rating: Unrated
4
Our version of the classic North African herb paste known as chermoula serves as both a marinade and a sauce for this richly flavored salmon. If it is too cool to grill outdoors, you can roast the salmon at 450°F for 12 to 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com