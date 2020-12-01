Healthy Zucchini Recipes

Find healthy, delicious zucchini recipes including baked zucchini, zucchini fries and zucchini pasta. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries

Rating: Unrated
8
This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.
By Robin Bashinsky

20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet

Rating: Unrated
5
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Rating: Unrated
8
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Rating: Unrated
4
For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
51
Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Zucchini & Mushroom Saute

Rating: Unrated
3
Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
This vegan burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve them on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce--it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Vegan White Bean Chili

Rating: Unrated
3
Fresh Anaheim (or poblano) chiles add mild heat to this classic white bean chili and contribute lots of smoky flavor. Quinoa adds body to the chili, while diced zucchini provides pretty flecks of green and increases the veggie content.
By Carolyn Casner

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Rating: Unrated
11
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

20-Minute Chicken Cutlets & Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Tomato Sauce

This low-carb chicken dinner whips up in only 20 minutes, thanks to thin-cut chicken breast and packaged zucchini noodles. If you have a spiralizer and want to make your own zucchini noodles, use two medium zucchini.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Healthy Zucchini Bread

How to Make Healthy Zucchini Bread

This simple zucchini bread recipe is a great way to use up your summer bumper crop of zucchini.
Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto

Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe.
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

Stuffed Zucchini Recipes So Good You'll Make Them All Summer Long

Stuffed Zucchini Recipes So Good You'll Make Them All Summer Long

Carb-Cutting Zucchini Swap Recipes

Carb-Cutting Zucchini Swap Recipes

These Crispy Zucchini Recipes Are Anything But Boring

These Crispy Zucchini Recipes Are Anything But Boring

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Rating: Unrated
3

Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with a white wine-butter sauce and zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.

All Healthy Zucchini Recipes

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

Rating: Unrated
3
Classic garlicky shrimp scampi gets a low-carb makeover in this easy dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles, also known as "zoodles," are a healthier alternative to traditional pasta--they mimic the texture of pasta while taking on the flavor of whatever sauce you serve them with. Make sure you salt and drain the zoodles, otherwise your final dish will be soupy and the flavor will be diluted.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Veggie Quesadilla

This easy quesadilla recipe uses canned cooked chicken to save time. You can also use leftover cooked chicken or turkey if you have it. Dice the vegetables up to 1 day ahead for even speedier prep.
By Patsy Jamieson

Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

Forgo regular pasta (and most of the carbs) for spiralized zucchini "noodles" in these make-ahead meals. The zoodles quickly turn tender-crisp as the veggie-packed Bolognese warms in the microwave.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Easy Steamed Zucchini

This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner. Toss with a little pesto for extra flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Pizza Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.
By Hilary Meyer

Low-Carb Vegetable Soup

This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
By Julia Levy

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Italian Shepherd's Pie

The mashed potatoes and cheese topper makes this beef, sausage, and veggie pie stick-to-the-ribs delicious. Serve it with fresh fruit for dessert, and your meal is complete.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

25 Delicious Zucchini Recipes That Make Following a Low-Carb Diet Way Easier

While cauliflower gets all the glory these days, we haven't forgotten about zucchini when it comes to finding low-carb swaps for our favorite dishes. Thanks to this versatile green veggie, you can still enjoy pizza, pasta, breadsticks and more on a low-carb diet. Check out some of our favorite low-carb zucchini recipes that taste just as comforting as the original. 

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
3
Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Zucchini Patties with Herbs & Feta (Kolokythokeftedes)

Greeks nibble on these popular zucchini patties as a meze in tavernas while waiting for their main courses to arrive.
By Aglaia Kremezi

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
5
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Rating: Unrated
17
This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 2 and stir 2 1/2 cups into the filling. Look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand.
By Breana Killeen

22 Shredded Zucchini Recipes

These shredded zucchini recipes are an easy and delicious way to eat your vegetables. Shredded zucchini is a great binder in batters and mixes and works well in both sweet and savory recipes. Zucchini also adds moisture to any dish. Recipes like Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies and Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust are healthy, flavorful and enjoyable at any time of the year.

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Rainbow Veggie Pizza

Add more veggies to your pizza night with this colorful rainbow pizza! This vibrant pie is a fun way to add a little bit more excitement to dinnertime.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D

Vegan Minestrone Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Is minestrone soup vegan? It can be, with the right ingredients! This vegan minestrone soup is heavy on the green vegetables (it has peas, zucchini and kale, to name a few!), setting this quick healthy soup recipe apart from the rest. If you miss the tomatoes, feel free to add them to the mix. Last but not least, enjoy the crispy garlic croutons that float on top and soak up the flavorful broth.
By Robin Bashinsky

Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.
By Hilary Meyer

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

We're mixing whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles to add volume and save calories in these simple, flavor-packed meal-prep bowls. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce originally appeared in Katie Workman's salmon recipe for EatingWell magazine (see Associated Recipes). Leftover chicken, tofu or canned beans can be swapped in for the shrimp.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
4
This light and veggie-packed shrimp and pasta dish makes a special weeknight dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Lasagna Soup

This quick and easy vegan lasagna soup has all the classic flavors of lasagna, with plenty of tomatoes, veggies and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. Plant-based meatless crumbles stand in for the sausage, and you won't miss the cheese with the fresh basil puree dolloped on top as a finishing touch.
By Julia Levy

Zucchini Gratin

Rating: Unrated
5
This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Vegetarian Stuffed Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
1
These vegetarian stuffed zucchinis are perfectly tender and fresh with the flavors of the Mediterranean. Olives and feta cheese deliver a nice salty bite, while quinoa adds a nutty flavor, along with protein and fiber.
By Adam Hickman

Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
1
These stuffed zucchini boats are filled with all your favorite taco ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese and avocado. They're perfect for a a low-carb alternative on taco night or a great kid-friendly way to sneak in more vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com